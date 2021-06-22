Cancel
Environment

SC Marine Warning and Forecast

SCNow
 16 days ago

————— SPECIAL MARINE WARNING. ...THE SPECIAL MARINE WARNING IS CANCELLED... The affected areas were... Coastal waters from Cape Fear NC to Little River Inlet SC out 20. nm... Waters from Cape Fear NC to Little River Inlet SC from 20 to 40 nm... The thunderstorms have moved out of the...

