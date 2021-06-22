SC Marine Warning and Forecast

Effective: 2021-07-09 09:30:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Baker The National Weather Service in Jacksonville has issued a * Flood Warning for Baker County in northeastern Florida Western Clay County in northeastern Florida Western Duval County in northeastern Florida Northwestern Putnam County in northeastern Florida Southeastern Alachua County in northern Florida Bradford County in northern Florida Northeastern Columbia County in northern Florida Hamilton County in northern Florida Marion County in northern Florida Eastern Union County in northern Florida South Central Charlton County in southeastern Georgia Southern Clinch County in southeastern Georgia Echols County in southeastern Georgia South Central Ware County in southeastern Georgia * Until 445 PM EDT. * At 138 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated training bands of heavy rain associated with Tropical Storm Elsa. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Between 1.5 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Jacksonville, Gainesville, Ocala, Starke, Rainbow Lakes Estates, Jasper, Lake Butler, Interlachen, Keystone Heights, Jennings, Fargo, Raiford, Melrose, Middleburg, Citra, Fort McCoy, Lynne, Statenville, Taylor and Macclenny. Additional rainfall amounts of 2 to 3 inches are possible in the warned area.