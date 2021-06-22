25 Exceptional Vegan Treats You Can Find on Etsy
Etsy is not just a place to purchase small-batch artisan vegan candles and cute handmade jewelry. The small business-focused virtual market has evolved into a digital space for cottage food businesses to showcase their delicious talent. Whether you’re in the mood for a savory snack, a sweet treat, or looking to discover something new, the vegan Etsy culinary space has something for you. From cake jars to Lebanese flatbread, here are our favorite vegan treats on Etsy.vegnews.com