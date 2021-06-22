25 Exceptional Vegan Treats You Can Find on Etsy

Tuna noodle casserole is perfect for nights when you don't want to go shopping or spend money on takeout. Made mostly with pantry ingredients, it's easy to keep everything you need to make it on hand. Lots of recipes recommend making a fresh sauce with cream and mushrooms, but here, we're sticking with cans of condensed mushroom soup. The point of this meal is that it is both delicious and easy. And we're keeping it that way!