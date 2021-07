The back tire of a smoldering truck exploded and hit the responding fire crew’s vehicle on Route 287 in Morris County, authorities said. The Riverdale Fire Department’s incident commander had just arrived at the scene of the blaze in the northbound lanes between Route 23 and the Hamburg Turnpike when one of the smoldering truck’s back tires exploded and “[sent] rubber flying into the side of his vehicle” just after 4:05 p.m. Sunday, the department confirmed on Facebook Thursday.