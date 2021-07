Set in the picturesque grounds of Grand Hyatt Bali, Garden Cafe is a perfect spot to sample Indonesian flavours in relaxing and tranquil surroundings. After swimming in the refreshing resort pools and taking a walk along Nusa Dua beach we decided to take our kids for a quiet lunch at Garden Cafe. We grabbed a corner table beside the window and were able to overlook the lush greenery and serene ponds that adorn the sprawling five star property. The mouthwatering menu was brimming with decadent flavours and local recipes allowing us to try a taste of true Indonesian fare. Every plate was beautifully presented and highlighted by fragrant spices and delicate textures.