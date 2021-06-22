UN reports a drastic rise in child abductions and rapes in 2020
UNITED NATIONS — The number of children abducted and raped in crisis regions saw a massive jump during 2020, according to a United Nations report. "The violations of greatest exponential growth in 2020 were abduction, by a staggering 90%, and rape and other forms of sexual violence, which rose by 70%," the office of Virginia Gamba, the U.N. special representative for children and armed conflict, said Monday.www.northwestgeorgianews.com