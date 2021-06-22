UN reports a drastic rise in child abductions and rapes in 2020

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken urged Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed on Tuesday to ensure unhindered humanitarian access to the war-torn region of Tigray. Blinken called for the complete withdrawal of Eritrean and Amhara forces from Tigray, as well as the "full, safe, and unhindered humanitarian access to populations in need," State Department spokesman Ned Price said in a readout of a phone call between Blinken and Ahmed. Blinken also condemned "the destruction of bridges into Tigray, and other impediments to access," according to Price. The demand for humanitarian access was among steps, including the establishment of a process to hold accountable the people responsible for human rights abuses and atrocities in Ethiopia, originally outlined by the UN Security Council on July 2.