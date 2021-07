The updated weekly planner keeps us dry for Thursday and Friday before rain chances return for Saturday and early Sunday morning. The new work week starts dry before a few isolated t-storms try to return by next Wednesday. We’ll have highs drop back into the middle to upper 80s on Thursday before both the heat and humidity send us back into the lower 90s on Friday. As the rain chances pick up on Saturday, highs will drop back into the upper 80s. Behind the front, we’ll have highs in the lower 80s for Sunday and Monday before we heat back up by the middle of next week.