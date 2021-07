Are you feeling adventurous these days, and ready for a new challenge? I am up for anything as long as it does not include heights. If you're like me, when we were kids we would go on any ride, and take risks we would not do as adults. One thing I could never do is jump out of a plane in a parachute. The adrenalin is supposed to be great, but it's a risk I would not be willing to take, yikes. Not a fan of heights these days.