Niantic adding 'exploration bonuses' to Pokemon Go to get players moving again
Niantic is trying to ease Pokemon Go players into post-pandemic life by adding exploration bonuses to the popular augmented reality title. Although many regions are still grappling with COVID-19 due to the emergence and spread of new variants, successful vaccination initiatives have allowed for the loosening of certain restrictions in some areas which means a number of countries are now cautiously inching towards normality.gamasutra.com