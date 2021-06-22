Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Earth Science

Estimating the viscosity of volcanic melts from the vibrational properties of their parental glasses

By Michele Cassetta, Danilo Di Genova, Marco Zanatta, Tiziana Boffa Ballaran, Alexander Kurnosov, Marco Giarola, Gino Mariotto
Nature.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe numerical modelling of magma transport and volcanic eruptions requires accurate knowledge of the viscosity of magmatic liquids as a function of temperature and melt composition. However, there is growing evidence that volcanic melts can be prone to nanoscale modification and crystallization before and during viscosity measurements. This challenges the possibility of being able to quantify the crystal-free melt phase contribution to the measured viscosity. In an effort to establish an alternative route to derive the viscosity of volcanic melts based on the vibrational properties of their parental glasses, we have subjected volcanologically relevant anhydrous glasses to Brillouin and Raman spectroscopic analyses at ambient conditions. Here, we find that the ratio between bulk and shear moduli and the boson peak position embed the melt fragility. We show that these quantities allow an accurate estimation of volcanic melts at eruptive conditions, without the need for viscosity measurements. An extensive review of the literature data confirms that our result also holds for hydrous systems; this study thus provides fertile ground on which to develop new studies of the nanoscale dynamics of natural melts and its impact on the style of volcanic eruptions.

www.nature.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bp#The Glasses#Magnitude10
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Earth Science
News Break
Economy
News Break
Science
Related
TechnologyNature.com

In situ XRD and operando spectra-electrochemical investigation of tetragonal WO nanowire networks for electrochromic supercapacitors

Electrochromic supercapacitors (ESCs) are appealing for smart electronic device applications due to their advantages of dual-function integration. Unfortunately, the synchronous dual-function evaluation and the essential reaction mechanism are ambiguous. Herein, we constructed a 3D WO3-x nanowire networks/fluorine-doped tin oxide (WO3-x NWNs/FTO) bifunctional electrode for ESCs by a solvothermal self-crystal seeding method. The synchronous correspondence relationship between the optical and electrochemical performances of the WO3-x NWNs/FTO electrode was explored using an operando spectra-electrochemical characterization method. It reveals an excellent areal capacity of 57.57 mF cm−2 with a high corresponding optical modulation (ΔT) of 85.05% and high optical-electrochemical cycling stability. Furthermore, the synergistic reaction mechanism between the Al3+ ion intercalation behavior and the surface pseudocapacitance reaction during electrochemical cycling is revealed utilizing in situ X-ray diffraction. Based on these results, an ESC device was constructed by pairing WO3-x/FTO as the cathode with V2O5 nanoflowers/FTO (V2O5 NFs/FTO) as the anode, which simultaneously deliver high capacity and large optical modulation. Moreover, the energy storage level of the ESC device could be visually monitored by rapid and reversible color transitions in real time. This work provides a promising pathway to developing multi-functional integrated smart supercapacitors.
GoogleNature.com

Herbicidal properties of antihypertensive drugs: calcium channel blockers

Herbicide resistance is a worldwide problem in weed control. This prompts researchers to look for new modes of action to slow down the evolution of herbicide-resistant weeds. This research aims to determine the herbicidal action of thiazolo[3,2-a]pyrimidines derivatives, which are well known as antihypertensive drugs. The phytotoxic effects of ten compounds were investigated using leaf disc discoloration test and seed germination bioassay. At concentrations of 125 to 250 mg/L, the 5-(3-Fluoro-phenyl)-7-methyl-5H-thiazolo[3,2-a]pyrimidine-6-carboxylic acid ethyl ester (c) was highly active against Oldenlandia verticillata and Eleusine indica. At application rates of 1.25 to 2.5 kg ai/ha, formulated c demonstrated selective post-emergence and pre-emergence herbicidal activity against O. verticillata, E. indica and Cyperus iria. In the crop tolerance test, formulated c outperformed the commercial herbicide diuron, with aerobic Oryza sativa being the most tolerant, followed by Zea mays, and Brassica rapa. The addition of calcium chloride partially nullified compound c's inhibitory effects on weed shoot growth, indicating that it has potential as a calcium channel blocker. Compound c acted by triggering electrolyte leakage without affecting photosystem II. These findings imply that c could be explored further as a template for developing new herbicides with novel modes of action.
ChemistryNature.com

Phase management in single-crystalline vanadium dioxide beams

A systematic study of various metal-insulator transition (MIT) associated phases of VO2, including metallic R phase and insulating phases (T, M1, M2), is required to uncover the physics of MIT and trigger their promising applications. Here, through an oxide inhibitor-assisted stoichiometry engineering, we show that all the insulating phases can be selectively stabilized in single-crystalline VO2 beams at room temperature. The stoichiometry engineering strategy also provides precise spatial control of the phase configurations in as-grown VO2 beams at the submicron-scale, introducing a fresh concept of phase transition route devices. For instance, the combination of different phase transition routes at the two sides of VO2 beams gives birth to a family of single-crystalline VO2 actuators with highly improved performance and functional diversity. This work provides a substantial understanding of the stoichiometry-temperature phase diagram and a stoichiometry engineering strategy for the effective phase management of VO2.
ChemistryNature.com

Two dimensional VO and its experimental feasibility as robust room-temperature magnetic Chern insulator

Npj 2D Materials and Applications volume 5, Article number: 65 (2021) Cite this article. The possibility of dissipationless chiral edge states without the need of an external magnetic field in the quantum anomalous Hall effect (QAHE) offers a great potential in electronic/spintronic applications. The biggest hurdle for the realization of a room-temperature magnetic Chern insulator is to find a structurally stable material with a sufficiently large energy gap and Curie temperature that can be easily implemented in electronic devices. This work based on first-principle methods shows that a single atomic layer of V2O3 with honeycomb–kagome (HK) lattice is structurally stable with a spin-polarized Dirac cone which gives rise to a room-temperature QAHE by the existence of an atomic on-site spin–orbit coupling (SOC). Moreover, by a strain and substrate study, it was found that the quantum anomalous Hall system is robust against small deformations and can be supported by a graphene substrate.
ScienceNature.com

A new approach to precise mapping of local temperature fields in submicrometer aqueous volumes

Nanodiamonds hosting temperature-sensing centers constitute a closed thermodynamic system. Such a system prevents direct contact of the temperature sensors with the environment making it an ideal environmental insensitive nanosized thermometer. A new design of a nanodiamond thermometer, based on a 500-nm luminescent nanodiamond embedded into the inner channel of a glass submicron pipette is reported. All-optical detection of temperature, based on spectral changes of the emission of “silicon-vacancy” centers with temperature, is used. We demonstrate the applicability of the thermometric tool to the study of temperature distribution near a local heater, placed in an aqueous medium. The calculated and experimental values of temperatures are shown to coincide within measurement error at gradients up to 20 °C/μm. Until now, temperature measurements on the submicron scale at such high gradients have not been performed. The new thermometric tool opens up unique opportunities to answer the urgent paradigm-shifting questions of cell physiology thermodynamics.
GoogleNature.com

Perpetrator pose reinstatement during a lineup test increases discrimination accuracy

We examined how encoding view influences the information that is stored in and retrieved from memory during an eyewitness identification task. Participants watched a mock crime and we varied the angle from which they viewed the perpetrator. In Experiment 1, participants (N = 2904) were tested with a static photo lineup; the viewing angle of the lineup members was the same or different from the perpetrator at encoding. In Experiment 2, participants (N = 1430) were tested with a novel interactive lineup in which they could rotate the lineup faces into any angle. In both experiments, discrimination accuracy was greater when the viewing angle at encoding and test matched. Participants reinstated the angle of the interactive faces to match their encoding angle. Our results highlight the importance of encoding specificity for eyewitness identification, and show that people actively seek out information in the testing environment that matches the study environment to aid memory retrieval.
ChemistryNature.com

Corrosion of ternary borosilicate glass in acidic solution studied in operando by fluid-cell Raman spectroscopy

Fluid-cell Raman spectroscopy is a space and time-resolving application allowing in operando studies of dynamic processes during solution–solid interactions. A currently heavily debated example is the corrosion mechanism of borosilicate glasses, which are the favoured material for the immobilization of high-level nuclear waste. With an upgraded fluid-cell lid design made entirely from the glass sample itself, we present the polymerization of the surface alteration layer over time in an initially acidic environment, including the differentiation between pore and surface-adsorbed water within it. Our results support an interface-coupled dissolution-precipitation model, which opposes traditional ion-exchange models for the corrosion mechanism. A sound description of the corrosion mechanism is essential for reliable numerical models to predict the corrosion rate of nuclear waste glasses during long-term storage in a geological repository.
PhysicsNature.com

Anomalous and anisotropic nonlinear susceptibility in the proximate Kitaev magnet α-RuCl

The leading order nonlinear (NL) susceptibility, χ3, in a paramagnet is negative and diverges as T → 0. This divergence is destroyed when spins correlate and the NL response provides unique insights into magnetic order. Dimensionality, exchange interaction, and preponderance of quantum effects all imprint their signatures in the NL magnetic response. Here, we study the NL susceptibilities in the proximate Kitaev magnet α-RuCl3, which differs from the expected antiferromagnetic behavior. For T < Tc = 7.5 K and field B in the ab-plane, we obtain contrasting NL responses in low (<2 T) and high field regions. For low fields, the NL behavior is dominated by a quadratic response (positive χ2), which shows a rapid rise below Tc. This large χ2 > 0 implies a broken sublattice symmetry of magnetic order at low temperatures. Classical Monte Carlo (CMC) simulations in the standard K − H − Γ model secure such a quadratic B dependence of M, only for T ≈ Tc with χ2 being zero as T → 0. It is also zero for all temperatures in exact diagonalization calculations. On the other hand, we find an exclusive cubic term (χ3) that describes the high field NL behavior well. χ3 is large and positive both below and above Tc crossing zero only for T > 50 K. In contrast, for B ∥ c-axis, no separate low/high field behaviors are measured and only a much smaller χ3 is apparent.
ScienceNature.com

Co-factor-free aggregation of tau into seeding-competent RNA-sequestering amyloid fibrils

Pathological aggregation of the protein tau into insoluble aggregates is a hallmark of neurodegenerative diseases. The emergence of disease-specific tau aggregate structures termed tau strains, however, remains elusive. Here we show that full-length tau protein can be aggregated in the absence of co-factors into seeding-competent amyloid fibrils that sequester RNA. Using a combination of solid-state NMR spectroscopy and biochemical experiments we demonstrate that the co-factor-free amyloid fibrils of tau have a rigid core that is similar in size and location to the rigid core of tau fibrils purified from the brain of patients with corticobasal degeneration. In addition, we demonstrate that the N-terminal 30 residues of tau are immobilized during fibril formation, in agreement with the presence of an N-terminal epitope that is specifically detected by antibodies in pathological tau. Experiments in vitro and in biosensor cells further established that co-factor-free tau fibrils efficiently seed tau aggregation, while binding studies with different RNAs show that the co-factor-free tau fibrils strongly sequester RNA. Taken together the study provides a critical advance to reveal the molecular factors that guide aggregation towards disease-specific tau strains.
ScienceNature.com

Broadband radar invisibility with time-dependent metasurfaces

Concealing objects from interrogation has been a primary objective since the integration of radars into surveillance systems. Metamaterial-based invisibility cloaking, which was considered a promising solution, did not yet succeed in delivering reliable performance against real radar systems, mainly due to its narrow operational bandwidth. Here we propose an approach, which addresses the issue from a signal-processing standpoint and, as a result, is capable of coping with the vast majority of unclassified radar systems by exploiting vulnerabilities in their design. In particular, we demonstrate complete concealment of a 0.25 square meter moving metal plate from an investigating radar system, operating in a broad frequency range approaching 20% bandwidth around the carrier of 1.5 GHz. The key element of the radar countermeasure is a temporally modulated coating. This auxiliary structure is designed to dynamically and controllably adjust the reflected phase of the impinging radar signal, which acquires a user-defined Doppler shift. A special case of interest is imposing a frequency shift that compensates for the real Doppler signatures originating from the motion of the target. In this case the radar will consider the target static, even though it is moving. As a result, the reflected echo will be discarded by the clutter removal filter, which is an inherent part of any modern radar system that is designed to operate in real conditions. This signal-processing loophole allows rendering the target invisible to the radar even though it scatters electromagnetic radiation.
ChemistryNature.com

Highly active and selective oxygen reduction to HO on boron-doped carbon for high production rates

Oxygen reduction reaction towards hydrogen peroxide (H2O2) provides a green alternative route for H2O2 production, but it lacks efficient catalysts to achieve high selectivity and activity simultaneously under industrial-relevant production rates. Here we report a boron-doped carbon (B-C) catalyst which can overcome this activity-selectivity dilemma. Compared to the state-of-the-art oxidized carbon catalyst, B-C catalyst presents enhanced activity (saving more than 210 mV overpotential) under industrial-relevant currents (up to 300 mA cm−2) while maintaining high H2O2 selectivity (85–90%). Density-functional theory calculations reveal that the boron dopant site is responsible for high H2O2 activity and selectivity due to low thermodynamic and kinetic barriers. Employed in our porous solid electrolyte reactor, the B-C catalyst demonstrates a direct and continuous generation of pure H2O2 solutions with high selectivity (up to 95%) and high H2O2 partial currents (up to ~400 mA cm−2), illustrating the catalyst’s great potential for practical applications in the future.
ScienceNature.com

Insights into the molecular properties underlying antibacterial activity of prenylated (iso)flavonoids against MRSA

High resistance towards traditional antibiotics has urged the development of new, natural therapeutics against methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA). Prenylated (iso)flavonoids, present mainly in the Fabaceae, can serve as promising candidates. Herein, the anti-MRSA properties of 23 prenylated (iso)flavonoids were assessed in-vitro. The di-prenylated (iso)flavonoids, glabrol (flavanone) and 6,8-diprenyl genistein (isoflavone), together with the mono-prenylated, 4′-O-methyl glabridin (isoflavan), were the most active anti-MRSA compounds (Minimum Inhibitory Concentrations (MIC) ≤ 10 µg/mL, 30 µM). The in-house activity data was complemented with literature data to yield an extended, curated dataset of 67 molecules for the development of robust in-silico prediction models. A QSAR model having a good fit (R2adj 0.61), low average prediction errors and a good predictive power (Q2) for the training (4% and Q2LOO 0.57, respectively) and the test set (5% and Q2test 0.75, respectively) was obtained. Furthermore, the model predicted well the activity of an external validation set (on average 5% prediction errors), as well as the level of activity (low, moderate, high) of prenylated (iso)flavonoids against other Gram-positive bacteria. For the first time, the importance of formal charge, besides hydrophobic volume and hydrogen-bonding, in the anti-MRSA activity was highlighted, thereby suggesting potentially different modes of action of the different prenylated (iso)flavonoids.
WildlifeNature.com

Resolving different presynaptic activity patterns within single olfactory glomeruli of Xenopus laevis larvae

Olfactory sensing is generally organized into groups of similarly sensing olfactory receptor neurons converging into their corresponding glomerulus, which is thought to behave as a uniform functional unit. It is however unclear to which degree axons within a glomerulus show identical activity, how many converge into a glomerulus, and to answer these questions, how it is possible to visually separate them in live imaging. Here we investigate activity of olfactory receptor neurons and their axon terminals throughout olfactory glomeruli using electrophysiological recordings and rapid 4D calcium imaging. While single olfactory receptor neurons responsive to the same odor stimulus show a diversity of responses in terms of sensitivity and spontaneous firing rate on the level of the somata, their pre-synaptic calcium activity in the glomerulus is homogeneous. In addition, we could not observe the correlated spontaneous calcium activity that is found on the post-synaptic side throughout mitral cell dendrites and has been used in activity correlation imaging. However, it is possible to induce spatio-temporal presynaptic response inhomogeneities by applying trains of olfactory stimuli with varying amino acid concentrations. Automated region-of-interest detection and correlation analysis then visually distinguishes at least two axon subgroups per glomerulus that differ in odor sensitivity.
Earth ScienceNature.com

Thermohaline structure and circulation beneath the Langhovde Glacier ice shelf in East Antarctica

Basal melting of ice shelves is considered to be the principal driver of recent ice mass loss in Antarctica. Nevertheless, in-situ oceanic data covering the extensive areas of a subshelf cavity are sparse. Here we show comprehensive structures of temperature, salinity and current measured in January 2018 through four boreholes drilled at a ~3-km-long ice shelf of Langhovde Glacier in East Antarctica. The measurements were performed in 302–12 m-thick ocean cavity beneath 234–412 m-thick ice shelf. The data indicate that Modified Warm Deep Water is transported into the grounding zone beneath a stratified buoyant plume. Water at the ice-ocean interface was warmer than the in-situ freezing point by 0.65–0.95°C, leading to a mean basal melt rate estimate of 1.42 m a−1. Our measurements indicate the existence of a density-driven water circulation in the cavity beneath the ice shelf of Langhovde Glacier, similar to that proposed for warm-ocean cavities of larger Antarctic ice shelves.
PhysicsNature.com

Kondo effect and superconductivity in niobium with iron impurities

Kondo effect is an interesting phenomenon in quantum many-body physics. Niobium (Nb) is a conventional superconductor important for many superconducting device applications. It was long thought that the Kondo effect cannot be observed in Nb because the magnetic moment of a magnetic impurity, e.g. iron (Fe), would have been quenched in Nb. Here we report an observation of the Kondo effect in a Nb thin film structure. We found that by co-annealing Nb films with Fe in Argon gas at above 400 \(^{\circ }\)C for an hour, one can induce a Kondo effect in Nb. The Kondo effect is more pronounced at higher annealing temperature. The temperature dependence of the resistance suggests existence of remnant superconductivity at low temperatures even though the system never becomes superconducting. We find that the Hamann theory for the Kondo resistivity gives a satisfactory fitting to the result. The Hamann analysis gives a Kondo temperature for this Nb–Fe system at \(\sim \) 16 K, well above the superconducting transition onset temperature 9 K of the starting Nb film, suggesting that the screening of the impurity spins is effective to allow Cooper pairs to form at low temperatures. We suggest that the mechanism by which the Fe impurities retain partially their magnetic moment is that they are located at the grain boundaries, not fully dissolved into the bcc lattice of Nb.
ChemistryNature.com

A mechanochromic donor-acceptor torsional spring

Mechanochromic polymers are intriguing materials that allow to sense force of specimens under load. Most mechanochromic systems rely on covalent bond scission and hence are two-state systems with optically distinct “on” and “off” states where correlating force with wavelength is usually not possible. Translating force of different magnitude with gradually different wavelength of absorption or emission would open up new possibilities to map and understand force distributions in polymeric materials. Here, we present a mechanochromic donor-acceptor (DA) torsional spring that undergoes force-induced planarization during uniaxial elongation leading to red-shifted absorption and emission spectra. The DA spring is based on ortho-substituted diketopyrrolopyrrole (o-DPP). Covalent incorporation of o-DPP into a rigid yet ductile polyphenylene matrix allows to transduce sufficiently large stress to the DA spring. The mechanically induced deflection from equilibrium geometry of the DA spring is theoretically predicted, in agreement with experiments, and is fully reversible upon stress release.
AstronomyNature.com

Divergent reflections around the photon sphere of a black hole

From any location outside the event horizon of a black hole there are an infinite number of trajectories for light to an observer. Each of these paths differ in the number of orbits revolved around the black hole and in their proximity to the last photon orbit. With simple numerical and a perturbed analytical solution to the null-geodesic equation of the Schwarzschild black hole we will reaffirm how each additional orbit is a factor \(e^{2 \pi }\) closer to the black hole’s optical edge. Consequently, the surface of the black hole and any background light will be mirrored infinitely in exponentially thinner slices around the last photon orbit. Furthermore, the introduced formalism proves how the entire trajectories of light in the strong field limit is prescribed by a diverging and a converging exponential. Lastly, the existence of the exponential family is generalized to the equatorial plane of the Kerr black hole with the exponentials dependence on spin derived. Thereby, proving that the distance between subsequent images increases and decreases for respectively retrograde and prograde images. In the limit of an extremely rotating Kerr black hole no logarithmic divergence exists for prograde trajectories.
PhysicsNature.com

Observation of laser-assisted electron scattering in superfluid helium

Laser-assisted electron scattering (LAES), a light–matter interaction process that facilitates energy transfer between strong light fields and free electrons, has so far been observed only in gas phase. Here we report on the observation of LAES at condensed phase particle densities, for which we create nano-structured systems consisting of a single atom or molecule surrounded by a superfluid He shell of variable thickness (32–340 Å). We observe that free electrons, generated by femtosecond strong-field ionization of the core particle, can gain several tens of photon energies due to multiple LAES processes within the liquid He shell. Supported by Monte Carlo 3D LAES and elastic scattering simulations, these results provide the first insight into the interplay of LAES energy gain/loss and dissipative electron movement in a liquid. Condensed-phase LAES creates new possibilities for space-time studies of solids and for real-time tracing of free electrons in liquids.
ChemistryNature.com

Detection of high-valent iron species in alloyed oxidic cobaltates for catalysing the oxygen evolution reaction

Iron alloying of oxidic cobaltate catalysts results in catalytic activity for oxygen evolution on par with Ni-Fe oxides in base but at much higher alloying compositions. Zero-field 57Fe Mössbauer spectroscopy and X-ray absorption spectroscopy (XAS) are able to clearly identify Fe4+ in mixed-metal Co-Fe oxides. The highest Fe4+ population is obtained in the 40–60% Fe alloying range, and XAS identifies the ion residing in an octahedral oxide ligand field. The oxygen evolution reaction (OER) activity, as reflected in Tafel analysis of CoFeOx films in 1 M KOH, tracks the absolute concentration of Fe4+. The results reported herein suggest an important role for the formation of the Fe4+ redox state in activating cobaltate OER catalysts at high iron loadings.
ScienceNature.com

Serine proteases profiles of Leishmania (Viannia) braziliensis clinical isolates with distinct susceptibilities to antimony

Glucantime (SbV) is the first-line treatment against American Tegumentary Leishmaniasis. Resistance cases to this drug have been reported and related to host characteristics and parasite phenotypes. In this study, 12 Leishmania (Viannia) braziliensis isolates from patients that presented clinical cure (Responders—R) and relapse or therapeutic failure (Non-responders—NR) after treatment with antimony, were analyzed. These parasites were assessed by in vitro susceptibility to SbIII and SbV, serine proteases activity measured with substrate (z-FR-AMC) and specific inhibitors (TLCK, AEBSF and PMSF). In vitro susceptibility of axenic amastigotes to SbIII showed a significant difference between R and NR groups. The protease assays showed that TLCK inhibited almost 100% of activity in both axenic amastigotes and promastigotes while AEBSF inhibited around 70%, and PMSF showed lower inhibition of some isolates. Principal component and clustering analysis performed with these data yielded one homogeneous cluster with only NR isolates and three heterogeneous clusters with R and NR isolates. Additionally, differential expression of subtilisins (LbrM.13.0860 and LbrM.28.2570) and TXNPx (LbrM.15.1080) was evaluated in promastigotes and axenic amastigotes from both groups. The results showed a higher expression of LbrM.13.0860 and LbrM.15.1080 genes in axenic amastigotes, while LbrM.28.2570 gene had the lowest expression in all isolates, regardless of the parasite form. The data presented here show a phenotypic heterogeneity among the parasites, suggesting that exploration of in vitro phenotypes based on SbIII and serine proteases profiles can aid in the characterization of L. (V.) braziliensis clinical isolates.

Comments / 0

Community Policy