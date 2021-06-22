Cancel
Design and fabrication of a semi-transparent solar cell considering the effect of the layer thickness of MoO/Ag/MoO transparent top contact on optical and electrical properties

By Çağlar Çetinkaya, Erman Çokduygulular, Barış Kınacı, Feyza Güzelçimen, Yunus Özen, Halil İbrahim Efkere, İdris Candan, Serkan Emik, Süleyman Özçelik
Nature.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe conducted the present study to design and manufacture a semi-transparent organic solar cell (ST-OSC). First, we formed a transparent top contact as MoO3/Ag/MoO3 in a dielectric/metal/dielectric (DMD) structure. We performed the production of an FTO/ZnO/P3HT:PCBM/MoO3/Ag/MoO3 ST-OSC by integrating MoO3/Ag/MoO3 (10/\(d_{m}\)/\(d_{{od}}\) nm) instead of an Ag electrode in an opaque FTO/ZnO/P3HT:PCBM/MoO3/Ag (–/40/130/10/100 nm) OSC, after theoretically achieving optimal values of optical and electrical parameters depending on Ag layer thickness. The transparency decreased with the increase of \(d_{m}\) values for current DMD. Meanwhile, maximum transmittance and average visible transmittance (AVT) indicated the maximum values of over 92% for \(d_{m} ~\) = 4 and 8 nm, respectively. For ST-OSCs, the absorption and reflectance increased in the visible region by a wavelength of longer than 560 nm and in the whole near-infrared region by increasing \(d_{m}\) up to 16 nm. Moreover, in the CIE chromaticity diagram, we reported a shift towards the D65 Planckian locus for colour coordinates of current ST-OSCs. Electrical analysis indicated the photogenerated current density and AVT values for \(d_{m} = 6\) nm as 63.30 mA/cm2 and 38.52%, respectively. Thus, the theoretical and experimental comparison of optical and electrical characteristics confirmed that the manufactured structure is potentially conducive for a high-performance ST-OSC.

