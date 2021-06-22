Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Physics

The role of chalcogen vacancies for atomic defect emission in MoS

By Elmar Mitterreiter, Bruno Schuler, Ana Micevic, Daniel Hernangómez-Pérez, Katja Barthelmi, Katherine A. Cochrane, Jonas Kiemle, Florian Sigger, Julian Klein, Edward Wong, Edward S. Barnard, Kenji Watanabe, Takashi Taniguchi, Michael Lorke, Frank Jahnke, Johnathan J. Finley, Adam M. Schwartzberg, Diana Y. Qiu, Sivan Refaely-Abramson, Alexander W. Holleitner, Alexander Weber-Bargioni, Christoph Kastl
Nature.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor two-dimensional (2D) layered semiconductors, control over atomic defects and understanding of their electronic and optical functionality represent major challenges towards developing a mature semiconductor technology using such materials. Here, we correlate generation, optical spectroscopy, atomic resolution imaging, and ab initio theory of chalcogen vacancies in monolayer MoS2. Chalcogen vacancies are selectively generated by in-vacuo annealing, but also focused ion beam exposure. The defect generation rate, atomic imaging and the optical signatures support this claim. We discriminate the narrow linewidth photoluminescence signatures of vacancies, resulting predominantly from localized defect orbitals, from broad luminescence features in the same spectral range, resulting from adsorbates. Vacancies can be patterned with a precision below 10 nm by ion beams, show single photon emission, and open the possibility for advanced defect engineering of 2D semiconductors at the ultimate scale.

www.nature.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chalcogen#Science And Technology#Ct#Mos#Atomic#Mos2#Coulomb#Mose2#Tmd#Excitonic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Science
News Break
Physics
News Break
Google
News Break
Chemistry
Related
Chemistryarxiv.org

2D Mn Doped MoS$_2$: An Efficient Electrocatalyst for Hydrogen Evolution Reaction

Earth-abundant two-dimensional (2D) pristine transition metal dichalcogenides (TMDs) have emerged as a superlative class of materials for several applications in electronic devices, energy storage devices, gas sensing, etc., and they have recently attracted great attention, owing to their good catalytic activity and excellent stability toward electrochemical H2 Evolution Reaction (HER). Each individual layer of the TMDs consists of three atomic layers in which the transition metal is sandwiched by two chalcogens. To activate the inert basal plane of the pristine 2D TMDs, it is needed to create some defects or doping of some heteroatoms in the pristine TMDs. Phase engineering techniques have been used to activate the basal plane of the 2D TMDs. In this article, we have computationally developed 2D monolayer Mn-MoS$_2$ material and its application in HER. Stable S terminated edge of the MoS$_2$ shows low catalytic activity due to its inert basal plane, so to exploit these edges for improved performance we doped Mn in the pristine MoS$_2$ material. Using trailblazing and state of the art first principles-based density functional theory we performed methodical and rigorous inspection of electronic structures and properties of monolayer Mn doped MoS$_2$ to be a promising alternative to noble metal-based catalysts for HER. Periodic 2D slab of Mn-MoS$_2$ was created to study the electronic properties and the reaction pathway occurring on the surface of the material has been delved into by creating Mn$_1$Mo$_9$S$_{21}$ molecular cluster model. Our study reveals that the 2D Mn-MoS$_2$ monolayer based catalyst follows the Volmer-Heyrovsky reaction with very low energy barriers during the HER mechanism. This study is focused on designing a low cost and efficient electrocatalyst for HER by using earth abundant TMDs and lowering the activation barriers by scrutinizing the kinetics of the reaction for reactivity.
Chemistryarxiv.org

Defect-dependent structure of graphene

Graphene's intrinsically corrugated and wrinkled topology fundamentally influences its electronic, mechanical, and chemical properties. Current experimental techniques allow the manipulation of pristine graphene and the controlled production of defects which provides the opportunity to control the atomic out-of-plane fluctuations and, thus, tune graphene's properties. Here, we perform large scale machine learning-driven molecular dynamics (MD) simulations to understand the impact of defects on the structure of graphene. Our findings show that defects cause significantly higher corrugation leading to a strongly wrinkled surface. The magnitude of this structural transformation strongly depends on the defect concentration and specific type of defect. Analysing the atomic neighborhood of the defects reveals that the extent of the morphological changes observed depends on the preferred geometrical orientation and the interactions between defects. While our work highlights that defects can strongly affect graphene's morphology, it also emphasises the differences between distinct types by linking the global structure to the local environment of the defects.
ChemistryNature.com

Author Correction: Regulating coordination number in atomically dispersed Pt species on defect-rich graphene for n-2 butane dehydrogenation reaction

The original version of this article inadvertently acknowledge Xiangbin Cai as a co-corresponding author instead of co-first author. This has been corrected in both the PDF and HTML versions of the Article. These authors contributed equally: Xiaowen Chen, Mi Peng, Xiangbin Cai, Yunlei Chen. Shenyang National Laboratory for Materials Science,...
ChemistryNature.com

2D-MoS goes 3D: transferring optoelectronic properties of 2D MoS to a large-area thin film

Npj 2D Materials and Applications volume 5, Article number: 64 (2021) Cite this article. The ongoing miniaturization of electronic devices has boosted the development of new post-silicon two-dimensional (2D) semiconductors, such as transition metal dichalcogenides, one of the most prominent materials being molybdenum disulfide (MoS2). A major obstacle for the industrial production of MoS2-based devices lies in the growth techniques. These must ensure the reliable fabrication of MoS2 with tailored 2D properties to allow for the typical direct bandgap of 1.9 eV, while maintaining large-area growth and device compatibility. In this work, we used a versatile and industrially scalable MoS2 growth method based on ionized jet deposition and annealing at 250 °C, through which a 3D stable and scalable material exhibiting excellent electronic and optical properties of 2D MoS2 is synthesized. The thickness-related limit, i.e., the desired optical and electronic properties being limited to 2D single/few-layered MoS2, was overcome in the thin film through the formation of encapsulated highly crystalline 2D MoS2 nanosheets exhibiting a bandgap of 1.9 eV and sharp optical emission. The newly synthesized 2D-in-3D MoS2 structure will facilitate device compatibility of 2D materials and confer superior optoelectronic device function.
PhysicsNature.com

Vital role of magnetocrystalline anisotropy in cubic chiral skyrmion hosts

Magnetic anisotropy is anticipated to govern the formation of exotic spin textures reported recently in cubic chiral magnets, like low-temperature tilted conical and skyrmion lattice (SkL) states and metastable SkLs with various lattice geometry. Motivated by these findings, we quantified the cubic anisotropy in a series of CoZnMn-type cubic chiral magnets. We found that the strength of anisotropy is highly enhanced towards low temperatures. Moreover, not only the magnitude but also the character of cubic anisotropy drastically varies upon changing the Co/Mn ratio. We correlate these changes with temperature- and composition-induced variations of the helical modulation vectors, deformations of skyrmions, structural rearrangements of the metastable SkLs and the large enhancement of Gilbert damping. Similar studies on magnetic anisotropy are required for the quantitative, unified description of the known stable and metastable modulated spin textures and for the systematic exploration of novel ones in this large class of skyrmion hosts.
ChemistryNature.com

Atomic-scale regulation of anionic and cationic migration in alkali metal batteries

The regulation of anions and cations at the atomic scale is of great significance in membrane-based separation technologies. Ionic transport regulation techniques could also play a crucial role in developing high-performance alkali metal batteries such as alkali metal-sulfur and alkali metal-selenium batteries, which suffer from the non-uniform transport of alkali metal ions (e.g., Li+ or Na+) and detrimental shuttling effect of polysulfide/polyselenide anions. These drawbacks could cause unfavourable growth of alkali metal depositions at the metal electrode and irreversible consumption of cathode active materials, leading to capacity decay and short cycling life. Herein, we propose the use of a polypropylene separator coated with negatively charged Ti0.87O2 nanosheets with Ti atomic vacancies to tackle these issues. In particular, we demonstrate that the electrostatic interactions between the negatively charged Ti0.87O2 nanosheets and polysulfide/polyselenide anions reduce the shuttling effect. Moreover, the Ti0.87O2-coated separator regulates the migration of alkali ions ensuring a homogeneous ion flux and the Ti vacancies, acting as sub-nanometric pores, promote fast alkali-ion diffusion.
ChemistryNature.com

Engineering atomic-scale magnetic fields by dysprosium single atom magnets

Atomic scale engineering of magnetic fields is a key ingredient for miniaturizing quantum devices and precision control of quantum systems. This requires a unique combination of magnetic stability and spin-manipulation capabilities. Surface-supported single atom magnets offer such possibilities, where long temporal and thermal stability of the magnetic states can be achieved by maximizing the magnet/ic anisotropy energy (MAE) and by minimizing quantum tunnelling of the magnetization. Here, we show that dysprosium (Dy) atoms on magnesium oxide (MgO) have a giant MAE of 250 meV, currently the highest among all surface spins. Using a variety of scanning tunnelling microscopy (STM) techniques including single atom electron spin resonance (ESR), we confirm no spontaneous spin-switching in Dy over days at ≈ 1 K under low and even vanishing magnetic field. We utilize these robust Dy single atom magnets to engineer magnetic nanostructures, demonstrating unique control of magnetic fields with atomic scale tunability.
PhysicsNature.com

Effect of strain-induced anisotropy on magnetization dynamics in YFeO films recrystallized on a lattice-mismatched substrate

We report on the correlation of structural and magnetic properties of Y3Fe5O12 (YIG) films deposited on Y3Al5O12 substrates using pulsed laser deposition. The recrystallization process leads to an unexpected formation of interfacial tensile strain and consequently strain-induced anisotropy contributing to the perpendicular magnetic anisotropy. The ferromagnetic resonance linewidth of YIG is significantly increased in comparison to a film on a lattice-matched Gd3Ga5O12 substrate. Notably, the linewidth dependency on frequency has a negative slope. The linewidth behavior is explained with the proposed anisotropy dispersion model.
PhysicsNature.com

Searching for a second excitation in the inelastic neutron scattering spectrum of a liquid metal: a Bayesian analysis

When probed at nanometer and picosecond scales, the properties of a liquid present striking analogies with the ones of the corresponding solid, one of the most surprising is the ability of supporting shear wave propagation, as a rigid medium. Although this evidence is being reported by a growing number of terahertz scattering measurements, it remains an open question whether it is universal or rather typical of some liquids only. Furthermore, given its elusive signatures in the scattering signal, the detection of this effect appears as a typical case where an unintentional “bias of confirmation” can mislead experimentalists. We thus decided to use a Bayesian inference approach to achieve a probabilistically grounded and evidence-based lineshape modeling of the inelastic neutron scattering spectra from liquid silver, whose simulated density autocorrelations bear evidence of a shear mode propagation over very short distances. The result of our analysis indicates that the observation of any additional, non-longitudinal, acoustic modes in this simple system goes beyond the accuracy of the used scattering method.
ChemistryNature.com

Optimization of catalytic wet oxidating fulvic acid with zero-valent copper chitosan activated carbon ball as the catalyst

The degradation efficiency of fulvic acid (FA) was investigated in the catalytic wet oxidation process (CWPO) by zero-valent copper chitosan activated carbon ball (ZVC/CTS-ACB). Characterization of ZVC/CTS-ACB shows that zero-valent copper was loaded successfully on the chitosan activated carbon. Plackett–Buiman (PB) design and response surface methodology (RSM) were employed to determine the influence factors and the optimum processing parameters. The model was well fitted to the actual data and the correlation coefficients of R2 and R2-adj were 0.9359 and 0.9039, respectively. Under the obtained optimum conditions for FA degradation: temperature = 94 °C and pH 3.8, the average FA removal by three replicate experiments was 93.02%, which has a high consistency to the RSM optimal target response of 93.86%. The comparison of catalytic performance showed that the addition of catalyst ZVC/CTS-ACS could increase the removal rate of FA, color number (CN) and TOC by 93.6%, 83.5% and 81.9% respectively. The high TOC removal rate indicated the good performance of the catalyst to FA mineralization. Additionally, the ICP analysis of copper ion leaching was only 0.08 mg/l after 5 repeated recycles of the catalyst, demonstrating the high stability of ZVC/CTS-ACB that is beneficial for the actual application.
ScienceNature.com

Vectorial Doppler metrology

The Doppler effect is a universal wave phenomenon that has spurred a myriad of applications. In early manifestations, it was implemented by interference with a reference wave to infer linear velocities along the direction of motion, and more recently lateral and angular velocities using scalar phase structured light. A consequence of the scalar wave approach is that it is technically challenging to directly deduce the motion direction of moving targets. Here we overcome this challenge using vectorially structured light with spatially variant polarization, allowing the velocity and motion direction of a moving particle to be fully determined. Using what we call a vectorial Doppler effect, we conduct a proof of principle experiment and successfully measure the rotational velocity (magnitude and direction) of a moving isotropic particle. The instantaneous position of the moving particle is also tracked under the conditions of knowing its starting position and continuous tracking. Additionally, we discuss its applicability to anisotropic particle detection, and show its potential to distinguish the rotation and spin of the anisotropic particle and measure its rotational velocity and spin speed (magnitude and direction). Our demonstration opens the path to vectorial Doppler metrology for detection of universal motion vectors with vectorially structured light.
ScienceNature.com

Tunable multichannel Photonic spin Hall effect in metal-dielectric-metal waveguide

The discovery of Photonic spin Hall effect (PSHE) on surface plasmon polaritons (SPPs) is an important progress in photonics. In this paper, a method of realizing multi-channel PSHE in two-dimensional metal-air-metal waveguide is proposed. By modulating the phase difference \(\phi\) and polar angle \(\theta\) of the dipole source, the SPP can propagate along a specific channel. We further prove that PSHE results from the component wave interference theory. We believe that our findings will rich the application of SPPs in optical devices.
ScienceNature.com

Mariana-type ophiolites constrain the establishment of modern plate tectonic regime during Gondwana assembly

Initiation of Mariana-type oceanic subduction zones requires rheologically strong oceanic lithosphere, which developed through secular cooling of Earth’s mantle. Here, we report a 518 Ma Mariana-type subduction initiation ophiolite from northern Tibet, which, along with compilation of similar ophiolites through Earth history, argues for the establishment of the modern plate tectonic regime by the early Cambrian. The ophiolite was formed during the subduction initiation of the Proto-Tethys Ocean that coincided with slab roll-back along the southern and western Gondwana margins at ca. 530-520 Ma. This global tectonic re-organization and the establishment of modern plate tectonic regime was likely controlled by secular cooling of the Earth, and facilitated by enhanced lubrication of subduction zones by sediments derived from widespread surface erosion of the extensive mountain ranges formed during Gondwana assembly. This time also corresponds to extreme events recorded in climate and surface proxies that herald formation of the contemporary Earth.
ChemistryNature.com

Preparation and characterization of silver orthophosphate photocatalytic coating on glass substrate

The photocatalytic activity of silver orthophosphate Ag3PO4 has been studied and shown to have a high photo-oxidation capability. However, there is few reported example of a simple method to prepare Ag3PO4 coatings on various substrates. In this study a novel and simple method to immobilize Ag3PO4 on the surface of glass substrates has been developed. A silver phosphate paste based on a polyelectrolyte solution was applied to a smooth glass surface. The resulting dried material was calcined to obtain a coating that remained on the glass substrate. The coating layer was characterized by X-ray diffraction and energy dispersive X-ray spectrometry, and the optical band gap of the material was determined. The results indicated that an Ag3PO4 coating responsive to visible light was successfully prepared. The coating, under visible light irradiation, has the ability to decompose methylene blue. Although the coating contained some elemental silver, this did not adversely affect the optical band gap or the photocatalytic ability.
ScienceNature.com

Towards attosecond imaging at the nanoscale using broadband holography-assisted coherent imaging in the extreme ultraviolet

Nanoscale coherent imaging has emerged as an indispensable modality, allowing to surpass the resolution limit given by classical imaging optics. At the same time, attosecond science has experienced enormous progress and has revealed the ultrafast dynamics in complex materials. Combining attosecond temporal resolution of pump-probe experiments with nanometer spatial resolution would allow studying ultrafast dynamics on the smallest spatio-temporal scales but has not been demonstrated yet. To date, the large bandwidth of attosecond pulses poses a major challenge to high-resolution coherent imaging. Here, we present broadband holography-enhanced coherent imaging, which enables the combination of high-resolution coherent imaging with a large spectral bandwidth. By implementing our method at a high harmonic source, we demonstrate a spatial resolution of 34 nm in combination with a spectral bandwidth of 5.5 eV at a central photon energy of 92 eV. The method is single-shot capable and retrieves the spectrum from the measured diffraction pattern.
PhysicsNature.com

Experimental demonstration of the novel “van-Hove integral method (vHI)” for measuring diffusive dynamics by elastic neutron scattering

Quasi-elastic neutron scattering (QENS)—based on the seminal work of Nobel Laureate Brockhouse—has been one of the major methods for studying pico-second to nano-second diffusive dynamics over the past 70 years. This is regarded as an “inelastic” method for dynamics. In contrast, we recently proposed a new neutron-scattering method for dynamics, which uses the elastic line of the scattering to access system dynamics directly in the time domain (Benedetto and Kearley in Sci Rep 9:11284, 2019). This new method has been denoted “vHI” that stands for “van Hove Integral”. The reason is that, under certain conditions, the measured elastic intensity corresponds to the running-time integral of the intermediate scattering function, \(I\left( {Q,t} \right)\), up to a time that is inversely proportional to the energy band-width incident on the sample. As a result, \(I\left( {Q,t} \right)\) is accessed from the time derivative of the measured vHI profile. vHI has been supported by numerical and Monte-Carlo simulations, but has been difficult to validate experimentally due to the lack of a suitable instrument. Here we show that vHI works in practice, which we achieved by using a simple modification to the standard QENS backscattering spectrometer methodology. Basically, we varied the neutron-energy band-widths incident at the sample via a step-wise variation of the frequency of the monochromator Doppler-drive. This provides a measurement of the vHI profile at the detectors. The same instrument and sample were also used in standard QENS mode for comparison. The intermediate scattering functions, \(I\left( {Q,t} \right)\), obtained by the two methods—vHI and QENS—are strikingly similar providing a direct experimental validation of the vHI method. Perhaps surprisingly, the counting statistics of the two methods are comparable even though the instrument used was expressly designed for QENS. This shows that the methodology modification adopted here can be used in practice to access vHI profiles at many of the backscattering spectrometers worldwide. We also show that partial integrations of the measured QENS spectrum cannot provide the vHI profile, which clarifies a common misconception. At the same time, we show a novel approach which does access \(I\left( {Q,t} \right)\) from QENS spectra.
EngineeringNature.com

Navigation of a magnetic micro-robot through a cerebral aneurysm phantom with magnetic particle imaging

Cerebral aneurysms are potentially life threatening and nowadays treated by a catheter-guided coiling or by a neurosurgical clipping intervention. Here, we propose a helically shaped magnetic micro-robot, which can be steered by magnetic fields in an untethered manner and could be applied for a novel coiling procedure. This is shown by navigating the micro-robot through an additively manufactured phantom of a human cerebral aneurysm. The magnetic fields are applied with a magnetic particle imaging (MPI) scanner, which allows for the navigation and tomographic visualization by the same machine. With MPI the actuation process can be visualized with a localization accuracy of 0.68 mm and an angiogram can be acquired both without any radiation exposure. First in-vitro phantom experiments are presented, showing an idea of a robot conducted treatment of cerebral aneurysms.
ScienceNature.com

Cryo-EM structure of constitutively active human Frizzled 7 in complex with heterotrimeric G

The ten mammalian Frizzleds (FZD1–10) belong to the class F of G protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) and mediate WNT signaling through interaction with transducer proteins including Dishevelled (DVL) or heterotrimeric G proteins.1 Their involvement in human disease has put FZDs at the forefront of drug targets, especially anti-cancer therapy.2 However, no drugs have been developed for efficient pharmacological modulation of FZDs, partially owing to the limited understanding of FZD structure and activation mechanisms.1,3 Among class F, FZD7 is intensively pursued due to its relevance in various tumor models, particularly in intestinal cancers.4 Detailed structures of the receptor complexes would allow for structure-guided discovery of new drug candidates. FZD1–10 share structural similarity with the related class F member Smoothened (SMO), which mediates Hedgehog signaling and is a validated target for cancer therapy.2 In an effort to understand the structural basis of FZD activation and transducer interaction, we solved the structure of human FZD7 in complex with heterotrimeric mini Gs (mGs).5.
SoftwareNature.com

Quantum random number cloud platform

Randomness lays the foundation for information security. Quantum random number generation based on various quantum principles has been proposed to provide true randomness in the last two decades. We integrate four different types of quantum random number generators on the Alibaba Cloud servers to enhance cybersecurity. Post-processing modules are integrated into the quantum platform to extract true random numbers. We employ improved authentication protocols where original pseudo-random numbers are replaced with quantum ones. Users from the Alibaba Cloud, such as Ant Financial and Smart Access Gateway, request random numbers from the quantum platform for various cryptographic tasks. For cloud services demanding the highest security, such as Alipay at Ant Financial, we combine the random numbers from four quantum devices by XOR the outputs to enhance practical security. The quantum platform has been continuously run for more than a year.
PhysicsNature.com

Unconventional Hall effect and its variation with Co-doping in van der Waals FeGeTe

Two-dimensional (2D) van der Waals (vdW) magnetic materials have attracted a lot of attention owing to the stabilization of long range magnetic order down to atomic dimensions, and the prospect of novel spintronic devices with unique functionalities. The clarification of the magnetoresistive properties and its correlation to the underlying magnetic configurations is essential for 2D vdW-based spintronic devices. Here, the effect of Co-doping on the magnetic and magnetotransport properties of Fe3GeTe2 have been investigated. Magnetotransport measurements reveal an unusual Hall effect behavior whose strength was considerably modified by Co-doping and attributed to arise from the underlying complicated spin textures. The present results provide a clue to tailoring of the underlying interactions necessary for the realization of a variety of unconventional spin textures for 2D vdW FM-based spintronics.

Comments / 0

Community Policy