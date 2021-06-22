Cancel
Surface nitridation of LiTiO by thermal decomposition of urea to improve quick charging capability of lithium ion batteries

By Jihyun Jang, Tae Hun Kim, Ji Heon Ryu
Nature.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the application of lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles increases, the demand for improved charging characteristics of batteries is also increasing. Lithium titanium oxide (Li4Ti5O12, LTO) is a negative electrode material with high rate characteristics, but further improvement in rate characteristics is needed for achieving the quick-charging performance required by electric vehicle markets. In this study, the surface of LTO was coated with a titanium nitride (TiN) layer using urea and an autogenic reactor, and electrochemical performance was improved (initial Coulombic efficiency and the rate capability were improved from 95.6 to 4.4% for pristine LTO to 98.5% and 53.3% for urea-assisted TiN-coated LTO, respectively. We developed a process for commercial production of surface coatings using eco-friendly material to further enhance the charging performance of LTO owing to high electronic conductivity of TiN.

www.nature.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
ChemistryNature.com

Encapsulate α-MnO nanofiber within graphene layer to tune surface electronic structure for efficient ozone decomposition

Major challenges encountered when developing manganese-based materials for ozone decomposition are related to the low stability and water inactivation. To solve these problems, a hierarchical structure consisted of graphene encapsulating α-MnO2 nanofiber was developed. The optimized catalyst exhibited a stable ozone conversion efficiency of 80% and excellent stability over 100 h under a relative humidity (RH) of 20%. Even though the RH increased to 50%, the ozone conversion also reached 70%, well beyond the performance of α-MnO2 nanofiber. Here, surface graphite carbon was activated by capturing the electron from inner unsaturated Mn atoms. The excellent stability originated from the moderate local work function, which compromised the reaction barriers in the adsorption of ozone molecule and the desorption of the intermediate oxygen species. The hydrophobic graphene shells hindered the chemisorption of water vapour, consequently enhanced its water resistance. This work offered insights for catalyst design and would promote the practical application of manganese-based catalysts in ozone decomposition.
ElectronicsCleanTechnica

Lithium-Ion Battery Care Guide – Part Five

Lithium-ion batteries are the most common battery in consumer electronics. They are used in everything from cell phones to power tools to electric cars and more. However, they have well defined characteristics that cause them to wear out, and understanding these characteristics can help you to double — or more — the life of your batteries. This is especially useful for products that do not have replaceable batteries.
ChemistryNature.com

Atomic-scale regulation of anionic and cationic migration in alkali metal batteries

The regulation of anions and cations at the atomic scale is of great significance in membrane-based separation technologies. Ionic transport regulation techniques could also play a crucial role in developing high-performance alkali metal batteries such as alkali metal-sulfur and alkali metal-selenium batteries, which suffer from the non-uniform transport of alkali metal ions (e.g., Li+ or Na+) and detrimental shuttling effect of polysulfide/polyselenide anions. These drawbacks could cause unfavourable growth of alkali metal depositions at the metal electrode and irreversible consumption of cathode active materials, leading to capacity decay and short cycling life. Herein, we propose the use of a polypropylene separator coated with negatively charged Ti0.87O2 nanosheets with Ti atomic vacancies to tackle these issues. In particular, we demonstrate that the electrostatic interactions between the negatively charged Ti0.87O2 nanosheets and polysulfide/polyselenide anions reduce the shuttling effect. Moreover, the Ti0.87O2-coated separator regulates the migration of alkali ions ensuring a homogeneous ion flux and the Ti vacancies, acting as sub-nanometric pores, promote fast alkali-ion diffusion.
ChemistryNature.com

Effects of water absorption on the mechanical properties of hybrid natural fibre/phenol formaldehyde composites

This investigation is carried out to understand the effects of water absorption on the mechanical properties of hybrid phenol formaldehyde (PF) composite fabricated with Areca Fine Fibres (AFFs) and Calotropis Gigantea Fibre (CGF). Hybrid CGF/AFF/PF composites were manufactured using the hand layup technique at varying weight percentages of fibre reinforcement (25, 35 and 45%). Hybrid composite having 35 wt.% showed better mechanical properties (tensile strength ca. 59 MPa, flexural strength ca. 73 MPa and impact strength 1.43 kJ/m2) under wet and dry conditions as compared to the other hybrid composites. In general, the inclusion of the fibres enhanced the mechanical properties of neat PF. Increase in the fibre content increased the water absorption, however, after 120 h of immersion, all the composites attained an equilibrium state.
ChemistryNature.com

Micro-patterned deposition of MoS ultrathin-films by a controlled droplet dragging approach

Micropatterning of transition metal dichalcogenide (TMDC) ultrathin-films and monolayers has been demonstrated by various multi-step approaches. However, directly achieving a patterned growth of TMDC films is still considered to be challenging. Here, we report a solution-based approach for the synthesis of patterned MoS2 layers by dragging a precursor solution droplet with variable velocities across a substrate. Utilizing the pronounced shearing velocity dependence in a Landau-Levich deposition regime, MoS2 films with a spatially modulated thickness with alternating mono/bi- and few-layer regions are obtained after precursor annealing. Generally, the presented facile methodology allows for the direct preparation of micro-structured functional materials, extendable to other TMDC materials and even van der Waals heterostructures.
IndustryCNBC

Why lithium metal batteries could make EVs cheaper

While the price of lithium-ion batteries has decreased rapidly over the past decade, the electric vehicles that they power remain too expensive for the average American. That's a problem that a number of innovative battery start-ups are trying to solve, as they experiment with new battery chemistries and technologies that could make EVs more affordable and efficient.
ChemistryNature.com

2D-MoS goes 3D: transferring optoelectronic properties of 2D MoS to a large-area thin film

Npj 2D Materials and Applications volume 5, Article number: 64 (2021) Cite this article. The ongoing miniaturization of electronic devices has boosted the development of new post-silicon two-dimensional (2D) semiconductors, such as transition metal dichalcogenides, one of the most prominent materials being molybdenum disulfide (MoS2). A major obstacle for the industrial production of MoS2-based devices lies in the growth techniques. These must ensure the reliable fabrication of MoS2 with tailored 2D properties to allow for the typical direct bandgap of 1.9 eV, while maintaining large-area growth and device compatibility. In this work, we used a versatile and industrially scalable MoS2 growth method based on ionized jet deposition and annealing at 250 °C, through which a 3D stable and scalable material exhibiting excellent electronic and optical properties of 2D MoS2 is synthesized. The thickness-related limit, i.e., the desired optical and electronic properties being limited to 2D single/few-layered MoS2, was overcome in the thin film through the formation of encapsulated highly crystalline 2D MoS2 nanosheets exhibiting a bandgap of 1.9 eV and sharp optical emission. The newly synthesized 2D-in-3D MoS2 structure will facilitate device compatibility of 2D materials and confer superior optoelectronic device function.
ChemistryNature.com

Influence of synthesis parameters on crystallization behavior and ionic conductivity of the LiPSI solid electrolyte

Superionic solid electrolytes are key to the development of advanced solid-state Li batteries. In recent years, various materials have been discovered, with ionic conductivities approaching or even exceeding those of carbonate-based liquid electrolytes used in high-performance Li-ion batteries. Among the different classes of inorganic solid electrolytes under study, lithium thiophosphates are one of the most promising due to their high Li-ion conductivity at room temperature and mechanical softness. Here, we report about the effect of synthesis parameters on the crystallization behavior and charge-transport properties of Li4PS4I. We show that thermally induced crystallization of Li4PS4I (P4/nmm), starting from the glassy phase 1.5Li2S–0.5P2S5–LiI, adversely affects the material’s conductivity. However, both conductivity and crystallization temperature can be significantly increased by applying pressure during the preparation.
ScienceNature.com

Biofilm inhibition and bactericidal activity of NiTi alloy coated with graphene oxide/silver nanoparticles via electrophoretic deposition

Biofilm formation on medical devices can induce complications. Graphene oxide/silver nanoparticles (GO/AgNPs) coated nickel-titanium (NiTi) alloy has been successfully produced. Therefore, the aim of this study was to determine the anti-bacterial and anti-biofilm effects of a GO/AgNPs coated NiTi alloy prepared by Electrophoretic deposition (EPD). GO/AgNPs were coated on NiTi alloy using various coating times. The surface characteristics of the coated NiTi alloy substrates were investigated and its anti-biofilm and anti-bacterial effect on Streptococcus mutans biofilm were determined by measuring the biofilm mass and the number of viable cells using a crystal violet assay and colony counting assay, respectively. The results showed that although the surface roughness increased in a coating time-dependent manner, there was no positive correlation between the surface roughness and the total biofilm mass. However, increased GO/AgNPs deposition produced by the increased coating time significantly reduced the number of viable bacteria in the biofilm (p < 0.05). Therefore, the GO/AgNPs on NiTi alloy have an antibacterial effect on the S. mutans biofilm. However, the increased surface roughness does not influence total biofilm mass formation (p = 0.993). Modifying the NiTi alloy surface using GO/AgNPs can be a promising coating to reduce the consequences of biofilm formation.
ChemistryNature.com

Molecular size-dependent subcontinuum solvent permeation and ultrafast nanofiltration across nanoporous graphene membranes

Selective solvent and solute transport across nanopores is fundamental to membrane separations, yet it remains poorly understood, especially for non-aqueous systems. Here, we design a chemically robust nanoporous graphene membrane and study molecular transport in various organic liquids under subnanometre confinement. We show that the nature of the solvent can modulate solute diffusion across graphene nanopores, and that breakdown of continuum flow occurs when pore size approaches the solvent’s smallest molecular cross-section. By holistically engineering membrane support, modelling pore creation and defect management, high rejection and ultrafast organic solvent nanofiltration of dye molecules and separation of hexane isomers are achieved. The membranes exhibit stable fluxes across a range of solvents, consistent with flow across rigid pores whose size is independent of the solvent. These results demonstrate that nanoporous graphene is a rich materials system for controlling subcontinuum flow that could enable new membranes for a range of challenging separation needs.
Technologyaithority.com

Accelerating Lithium-ion Battery Development and Slurry Production

Soaring sales of electric vehicles and an unprecedented surge in demand for lithium-ion batteries is impacting the need for large-scale battery manufacturing. ystral announced that it has launched the Batt-TDS™ series of powder dispersing systems for the development and industrial production of electrode slurries for lithium-ion batteries. The platform offers crucial benefits, compared to existing technologies.
EngineeringNature.com

Navigation of a magnetic micro-robot through a cerebral aneurysm phantom with magnetic particle imaging

Cerebral aneurysms are potentially life threatening and nowadays treated by a catheter-guided coiling or by a neurosurgical clipping intervention. Here, we propose a helically shaped magnetic micro-robot, which can be steered by magnetic fields in an untethered manner and could be applied for a novel coiling procedure. This is shown by navigating the micro-robot through an additively manufactured phantom of a human cerebral aneurysm. The magnetic fields are applied with a magnetic particle imaging (MPI) scanner, which allows for the navigation and tomographic visualization by the same machine. With MPI the actuation process can be visualized with a localization accuracy of 0.68 mm and an angiogram can be acquired both without any radiation exposure. First in-vitro phantom experiments are presented, showing an idea of a robot conducted treatment of cerebral aneurysms.
Economytechxplore.com

A high-energy density and long-life initial-anode-free lithium battery

Lithium-metal batteries (LMBs), an emerging type of rechargeable lithium-based batteries made of solid-state metal instead of lithium-ions, are among the most promising high-energy-density rechargeable battery technologies. Although they have some advantageous characteristics, these batteries have several limitations, including a poor energy density and safety-related issues. In recent years, researchers have...
ChemistryNature.com

Optical manipulation of electronic dimensionality in a quantum material

Exotic phenomena can be achieved in quantum materials by confining electronic states into two dimensions. For example, relativistic fermions are realized in a single layer of carbon atoms1, the quantized Hall effect can result from two-dimensional (2D) systems2,3, and the superconducting transition temperature can be considerably increased in a one-atomic-layer material4,5. Ordinarily, a 2D electronic system can be obtained by exfoliating the layered materials, growing monolayer materials on substrates, or establishing interfaces between different materials. Here we use femtosecond infrared laser pulses to invert the periodic lattice distortion sectionally in a three-dimensional (3D) charge density wave material (1T-TiSe2), creating macroscopic domain walls of transient 2D ordered electronic states with unusual properties. The corresponding ultrafast electronic and lattice dynamics are captured by time-resolved and angle-resolved photoemission spectroscopy6 and ultrafast electron diffraction at energies of the order of megaelectronvolts7. Moreover, in the photoinduced 2D domain wall near the surface we identify a phase with enhanced density of states and signatures of potential opening of an energy gap near the Fermi energy. Such optical modulation of atomic motion is an alternative path towards realizing 2D electronic states and will be a useful platform upon which novel phases in quantum materials may be discovered.
ChemistryNature.com

Two dimensional VO and its experimental feasibility as robust room-temperature magnetic Chern insulator

Npj 2D Materials and Applications volume 5, Article number: 65 (2021) Cite this article. The possibility of dissipationless chiral edge states without the need of an external magnetic field in the quantum anomalous Hall effect (QAHE) offers a great potential in electronic/spintronic applications. The biggest hurdle for the realization of a room-temperature magnetic Chern insulator is to find a structurally stable material with a sufficiently large energy gap and Curie temperature that can be easily implemented in electronic devices. This work based on first-principle methods shows that a single atomic layer of V2O3 with honeycomb–kagome (HK) lattice is structurally stable with a spin-polarized Dirac cone which gives rise to a room-temperature QAHE by the existence of an atomic on-site spin–orbit coupling (SOC). Moreover, by a strain and substrate study, it was found that the quantum anomalous Hall system is robust against small deformations and can be supported by a graphene substrate.
ScienceNature.com

A human three-dimensional neural-perivascular ‘assembloid’ promotes astrocytic development and enables modeling of SARS-CoV-2 neuropathology

Clinical evidence suggests the central nervous system is frequently impacted by SARS-CoV-2 infection, either directly or indirectly, although the mechanisms are unclear. Pericytes are perivascular cells within the brain that are proposed as SARS-CoV-2 infection points. Here we show that pericyte-like cells (PLCs), when integrated into a cortical organoid, are capable of infection with authentic SARS-CoV-2. Before infection, PLCs elicited astrocytic maturation and production of basement membrane components, features attributed to pericyte functions in vivo. While traditional cortical organoids showed little evidence of infection, PLCs within cortical organoids served as viral ‘replication hubs’, with virus spreading to astrocytes and mediating inflammatory type I interferon transcriptional responses. Therefore, PLC-containing cortical organoids (PCCOs) represent a new ‘assembloid’ model that supports astrocytic maturation as well as SARS-CoV-2 entry and replication in neural tissue; thus, PCCOs serve as an experimental model for neural infection.
ChemistryNature.com

Detection of high-valent iron species in alloyed oxidic cobaltates for catalysing the oxygen evolution reaction

Iron alloying of oxidic cobaltate catalysts results in catalytic activity for oxygen evolution on par with Ni-Fe oxides in base but at much higher alloying compositions. Zero-field 57Fe Mössbauer spectroscopy and X-ray absorption spectroscopy (XAS) are able to clearly identify Fe4+ in mixed-metal Co-Fe oxides. The highest Fe4+ population is obtained in the 40–60% Fe alloying range, and XAS identifies the ion residing in an octahedral oxide ligand field. The oxygen evolution reaction (OER) activity, as reflected in Tafel analysis of CoFeOx films in 1 M KOH, tracks the absolute concentration of Fe4+. The results reported herein suggest an important role for the formation of the Fe4+ redox state in activating cobaltate OER catalysts at high iron loadings.
ScienceNature.com

Digital printing of a novel electrode for stable flexible organic solar cells with a power conversion efficiency of 8.5%

Poly(3,4-ethylenedioxythiophene) polystyrene sulfonate (PEDOT:PSS) mixed with single-wall nanotubes (SWNTs) (10:1) and doped with (0.1 M) perchloric acid (HClO4) in a solution-processed film, working as an excellent thin transparent conducting film (TCF) in organic solar cells, was investigated. This new electrode structure can be an outstanding substitute for conventional indium tin oxide (ITO) for applications in flexible solar cells due to the potential of attaining high transparency with enhanced conductivity, good flexibility, and good durability via a low-cost process over a large area. In addition, solution-processed vanadium oxide (VOx) doped with a small amount of PEDOT-PSS(PH1000) can be applied as a hole transport layer (HTL) for achieving high efficiency and stability. From these viewpoints, we investigate the benefit of using printed SWNTs-PEDOT-PSS doped with HClO4 as a transparent conducting electrode in a flexible organic solar cell. Additionally, we applied a VOx-PEDOT-PSS thin film as a hole transporting layer and a blend of PTB7 (polythieno[3,4-b] thiophene/benzodithiophene): PC71BM (phenyl-C71-butyric acid methyl ester) as an active layer in devices. Zinc oxide (ZnO) nanoparticles were applied as an electron transport layer and Ag was used as the top electrode. The proposed solar cell structure showed an enhancement in short-circuit current, power conversion efficiency, and stability relative to a conventional cell based on ITO. This result suggests a great carrier injection throughout the interfacial layer, high conductivity and transparency, as well as firm adherence for the new electrode.
ChemistryNature.com

Highly active and selective oxygen reduction to HO on boron-doped carbon for high production rates

Oxygen reduction reaction towards hydrogen peroxide (H2O2) provides a green alternative route for H2O2 production, but it lacks efficient catalysts to achieve high selectivity and activity simultaneously under industrial-relevant production rates. Here we report a boron-doped carbon (B-C) catalyst which can overcome this activity-selectivity dilemma. Compared to the state-of-the-art oxidized carbon catalyst, B-C catalyst presents enhanced activity (saving more than 210 mV overpotential) under industrial-relevant currents (up to 300 mA cm−2) while maintaining high H2O2 selectivity (85–90%). Density-functional theory calculations reveal that the boron dopant site is responsible for high H2O2 activity and selectivity due to low thermodynamic and kinetic barriers. Employed in our porous solid electrolyte reactor, the B-C catalyst demonstrates a direct and continuous generation of pure H2O2 solutions with high selectivity (up to 95%) and high H2O2 partial currents (up to ~400 mA cm−2), illustrating the catalyst’s great potential for practical applications in the future.
PhysicsNature.com

Observation of laser-assisted electron scattering in superfluid helium

Laser-assisted electron scattering (LAES), a light–matter interaction process that facilitates energy transfer between strong light fields and free electrons, has so far been observed only in gas phase. Here we report on the observation of LAES at condensed phase particle densities, for which we create nano-structured systems consisting of a single atom or molecule surrounded by a superfluid He shell of variable thickness (32–340 Å). We observe that free electrons, generated by femtosecond strong-field ionization of the core particle, can gain several tens of photon energies due to multiple LAES processes within the liquid He shell. Supported by Monte Carlo 3D LAES and elastic scattering simulations, these results provide the first insight into the interplay of LAES energy gain/loss and dissipative electron movement in a liquid. Condensed-phase LAES creates new possibilities for space-time studies of solids and for real-time tracing of free electrons in liquids.

