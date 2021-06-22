Cancel
Chemistry

Synthesis of pH-responsive polyimide hydrogel from bioderived amino acid

By Kenji Takada, Takumi Noda, Takuya Kobayashi, Toyohiro Harimoto, Maninder Singh, Tatsuo Kaneko
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA series of biobased polyimides bearing a structure derived from a predetermined tetracarboxylic dianhydride was synthesized. By ionizing the COOH group of the side chain with potassium hydroxide, four kinds of polyimides were solubilized in water, and the water-soluble polyimides were cast onto films over an aqueous solution, leading to higher optical transparency than that of non-water-soluble polyimides. 1H nuclear magnetic resonance measurements of the polyimides revealed no residual reactants from the polymerization process or side-chain modification. Partial crosslinking of the water-soluble polyimide chains by condensation of the carboxylate side chain with an amino acid-based diamine such as 4-aminophenylalanine or 4,4′-diamino-α-truxillic acid induced the formation of polyimide hydrogels. The remaining COOK groups of the obtained hydrogel were protonated/deprotonated by changing the pH, accompanied by reversible shrinking and swelling.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hydrogel#Res#Cooh#E33#Cas#Adv Drug Deliv Rev 2001#Winnik Fm#Angew Chem Int#Polym Phys#Xu L#Synthesis#N Diethylacrylamide#Hirt De#Isosorbide#Polycarbonates#179 121685
