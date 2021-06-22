Cancel
Congress & Courts

Edge: The Supreme Court Sides With Student Athletes In NCAA Case

By Brandon Refour
wccbcharlotte.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Supreme Court dealt a significant blow to the NCAA today. The justices ruled in favor of a group of student-athletes that sued the NCAA for violation of Antitrust laws. As it stands now, the NCAA allows schools to pay for expenses related to education like tuition and books. However, student-athletes don’t receive any of the billions of dollars made from ticket sales, television contracts, and merchandise featuring themselves. The NCAA argues that the spending caps at issue were necessary to preserve a distinction between amateur and professional sports.

