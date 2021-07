Jeff Bezos will depart on a suborbital flight aboard his New Shepard on July 20, a very symbolic date. He will do it with his brother, aviation pioneer Wally Funk (82 years old) and another millionaire guest who paid $ 28 million to get it. He wanted to be the first tech mogul to officially usher in the era of space tourism. But he could be surpassed for a few days by others who, like him, are working on a similar project, that of Virgin Galactic (this is the interior of the plane of the companies for space tourism). Yes, we are talking about Sir Richard Branson, who his company has confirmed will jump aboard his VSS Unity spacecraft, carried up by the special spacecraft SpaceShipTwo, a handful of days before.