Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
China

Australia to challenge UNESCO's Great Barrier Reef proposal

dallassun.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCanberra [Australia], June 22 (ANI/Sputnik): Australia will challenge UNESCO's draft recommendation to add the Great Barrier Reef to the List of World Heritage in Danger, Environment Minister Sussan Ley told the ABC News broadcaster on Tuesday. The World Heritage Committee under UNESCO made the proposal earlier in the day, saying...

www.dallassun.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sussan Ley
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Great Barrier Reef#Unesco#Unesco#Ani Sputnik#Abc News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Australia
Country
China
Related
Florida StatePosted by
The Hill

Great Barrier Reef's decline should be a wake-up call

Last week, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) issued a draft decision recommending that the Great Barrier Reef be placed on the List of World Heritage in Danger. Sadly, this should not be a surprise. Scientific evidence clearly shows that the reef, which is the largest living structure and continuous coral reef system on Earth, is in danger.
LifestylePosted by
Forbes

Book Now Before It’s Official: Japan’s Newest UNESCO Site

Several of Japan’s southerly islands with their beaches and subtropical forests are awaiting a July decision be added to UNESCO’s list of natural world heritage sites. Now’s an ideal time to book a trip to Amami Oshima and Tokunoshima islands before the world discovers them. Japan’s southern islands. The islands...
Public Healthquillette.com

Australia’s COVID Catch-22

Last year Australia was a COVID-19 success story. Just 30,274 cases and 910 deaths in 26 million people was something to celebrate. But now America and Europe are getting on with vaccinations and learning how to live with the virus. Australia is faltering with embarrassingly few vaccinations and new lockdowns.
AnimalsFlorida Star

Western Australian Lab Animal Supplier Set To Be Wound Up

PERTH, Australia — Australia’s major supplier of lab rats and mice for medical research is set to be wound up by the West Australian government. The Animal Resources Center will close by December 2022, having operated on Perth’s Murdoch University campus since 1988. Its closure will affect 61 full-time equivalent staff. The center was established by state parliament as a self-funding […]
Africaunesco.org

Rwanda consults UNESCO for technical support in preparation of the Nyungwe National Park World Heritage nomination file

In the framework of the implementation of the World Heritage Convention, the Rwandan National Commission for UNESCO organized in Huyé from 9 to 11 June 2021, with the technical and financial support of the UNESCO World Heritage Centre, a national technical consultation to raise awareness on the importance of this Convention and to elaborate a roadmap for the preparation of the nomination file of Nyungwe National Park (NNP) on the World Heritage List. Rwanda received initial international assistance in 2020 to update its Tentative List, which contributed to the addition of Nyungwe National Park in February 2021.
AustraliaTennessee Tribune

Australia’s Tasmania Shuts To Perth And Peel In Western Australia

HOBART, Australia — Tasmania, the island state of Australia, has closed its border to Perth and the Western Australia region of Peel after new coronavirus cases sent the two areas into lockdown. Premier Peter Gutwein announced the regions would be considered high risk from 10 am on June 29. It...
WorldPosted by
TheStreet

Athene Leads Minority Investment In Australia's Challenger Limited

HAMILTON, Bermuda, July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Athene Holding Ltd. ("Athene") (ATH) - Get Report, a leading retirement services company, today announced that it, along with its strategic partner, Apollo Global Management ("Apollo") (APO) - Get Report, have agreed to acquire a 15% minority interest in Challenger Limited ("Challenger") (ASX:CGF) from an existing shareholder, 3% of which is subject to customary Australian Prudential Regulation Authority approval. When combined with other Challenger shares acquired by Athene and Apollo, the acquisition of the 15% equity interest will result in a total expected minority economic interest of 18% for approximately A$720 million (or US$540 million). Athene and Apollo see attractive long-term opportunities in partnering with and supporting Challenger's continued growth as minority shareholders.
Energy IndustryPosted by
Reuters

Australia watchdog proposes oil index to boost gas price transparency

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Australia’s competition watchdog on Thursday proposed introducing an oil index to track gas export prices, looking to improve price transparency for big local gas buyers when negotiating longer-term contracts with producers. The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) has been looking for ways to boost price discovery...
Visual ArtFlorida Star

Australia’s Fine Art Of Philanthropy

MELBOURNE, Australia — From childhood immigrants to the heights of Australian business, Victor and Loti Smorgon’s legacy continues, as does a hereditary passion for the arts. The Ukrainian-born industrialist who called Melbourne home and built a fortune on paper, plastics, packaging, property, and steel, together with his wife were fierce champions of the arts. When the couple donated 154 of their […]
Aerospace & Defense19fortyfive.com

China’s Air Force Has a New Enemy (No, Not the U.S. Air Force)

Many of the world’s leaders in the field of science and technology, including the late Stephen Hawking, Telsa founder Elon Musk, Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak and Microsoft founder Bill Gates, have all expressed concern in recent years over the risks of artificial intelligence (AI) – most notably its potential use in autonomous weapons. Along with many in academia and human rights groups, the science and tech visionaries have warned that in the wrong hands there is a serious danger posed by AI.
WorldEmporia gazette.com

UNESCO Science Report

UNESCO just released its Science Report on June 11, monitoring the advancements that have been made by countries around the world approximately every five years. This was the seventh edition, the prior report having been issued in 2015. Subtitled “The race against time for smarter development,” the report focuses on...
WildlifePosted by
TheConversationAU

Almost 60 coral species around Lizard Island are 'missing' – and a Great Barrier Reef extinction crisis could be next

The federal government has opposed a recommendation by a United Nations body that the Great Barrier Reef be listed as “in danger”. But there’s no doubt the natural wonder is in dire trouble. In new research, my colleagues and I provide fresh insight into the plight of many coral species. Worsening climate change, and subsequent marine heatwaves, have led to mass coral deaths on tropical reefs. However, there are few estimates of how reduced overall coral cover is linked to declines in particular coral species. Our research examined 44 years of coral distribution records around Lizard Island, at the northern end...
PoliticsThe Jewish Press

Israel Gives China a Little Taste of its Own Medicine at UN

(JNS) In a rare move, reportedly due to U.S. pressure, Israel joined a declaration this week criticizing China at the U.N. Human Rights Council (UNHRC) over human-rights abuses against Muslims living in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region. Israel’s new message to China seems to be: “If you do not stop voting against us at the U.N., we will start voting against you.”
Environmentwesternmassnews.com

Study: Climate change fuels heat wave in US, Canada

A new study finds climate change was behind the recent record-breaking heat wave in the Pacific Northwest. The deadly heat wave that roasted the Pacific Northwest and western Canada was virtually impossible without human-caused climate change that added a few extra degrees to the record-smashing temperatures, a new quick scientific analysis found.
Animalscapradio.org

Finally Some Good News! China Says Giant Pandas Are No Longer Endangered

It's a good day to be a giant panda. Chinese conservation officials have announced that they no longer consider giant pandas in China an endangered species. Their status has been updated to "vulnerable," Cui Shuhong from China's Ministry of Ecology and Environment said Wednesday, China's state-run news agency Xinhua reports.
Animalspbs.org

Conservation, Not Exploitation: Shifting the Discussion About Sharks

This piece comes to us from Luke Warwick, the Director of Shark and Ray Conservation for Wildlife Conservation Society (WCS). As shark sightings catch our attention this summer, it is time for journalists, producers, and podcasters to rethink how they communicate about these unique and imperiled fish. At a time when phrases like “shark-infested waters” and “man-eater” find their way into our consciousness, it’s important to remember that sharks have far more to fear from humans than humans have to fear from sharks—with all species at tiny fractions of their historical numbers.
Economyihsmarkit.com

Australia-China Trade Tensions: The Great Escape?

China-Australia trade tensions have escalated significantly in 2020-21, with Australian exports of goods having been impacted by an increasing array of trade policy actions by China. China applied trade measures during 2020 to a large number of major Australian exports, including coal, wine, seafood and barley. Meanwhile key Australian services exports to China, notably international education and tourism, have also been disrupted as a result of Australia's hard border closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Comments / 0

Community Policy