Despite fluctuations in the U.S. economy during COVID and the subsequent recovery, the real estate market in Maryland, specifically Anne Arundel County, remained strong. Kyndle Quinones, branch manager of the Quinones Team of Primary Residential Mortgage Inc., credited, in large part, the military and large number of government jobs in our area. In the real estate industry for 20 years, Quinones said last year was one like nothing she had seen before.