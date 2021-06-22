Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Stream free: Dodgers-Padres, Chapter IX

MLB
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter what feels like too much time without Dodgers-Padres games in our lives, baseball’s most exciting current rivalry is back in session. Baseball fans circled the first Los Angeles-San Diego showdowns after the Padres doubled down on a breakout 2020 season and loaded up over the winter. It looked like the season’s best inter-division matchup on paper, and the real thing hasn’t disappointed. Each of the first seven matchups in April were must-see TV. The Friars lead the season series five games to three and have outscored the Dodgers 38-32 in those games.

www.mlb.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Clayton Kershaw
Person
Albert Pujols
Person
Jurickson Profar
Person
Shohei Ohtani
Person
Mike Trout
Person
Justin Turner
Person
Blake Snell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dodgers Padres#Chapter Ix#National League#Giants#Reds#Era#Nl#Major League#The Major Leagues#Statcast
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
Cincinnati Reds
News Break
Sports
News Break
Baseball
Related
MLBBleacher Report

Mookie Betts Out of Dodgers Lineup vs. Padres Because of Illness

Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Mookie Betts is being held out of the lineup on Wednesday against the San Diego Padres with an illness, according to manager Dave Roberts. Betts is expected to arrive at the ballpark later in the evening and could be available to pinch hit, thought it appears unlikely.
MLBMySanAntonio

Hey, Dodgers fans: This Padres fan speaks for all of us

When the Padres finished off their first sweep of the Dodgers in eight years on Wednesday night, a video of a Padres fan went viral when he let a nearby Dodgers fan know exactly what he thinks of the defending World Series champions and their fans. And let the chorus...
MLBnumberfire.com

Albert Pujols out of Dodgers' Wednesday lineup against Padres

Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Albert Pujols is not starting in Wednesday's contest against the San Diego Padres. Pujols will head to the bench with Max Muncy shifting to first base, Chris Taylor moving to second, and Gavin Lux at shortstop. According to Baseball Savant on 140 batted balls this...
MLBeastvillagetimes.com

Padres win 5-3, sweep Dodgers

As the San Diego Padres have mostly done all season, they relied on the long ball, got a great pitching performance from their starter, were hurt by a big error from their star shortstop, sent out Mark Melancon for the ninth, and found a way to win a tight game.
MLBsandiegouniontribune.com

Padres pregame: Seeking sweep of Dodgers; Bauer vs. Musgrove

Padres looking for first sweep of Dodgers since 2013; Jake Cronenworth stays in three-hole and Trent Grisham stays in the seven-hole. For the second time this year, the Padres have amassed a six-game winning streak. The last run reached nine and carried the team to the best record in baseball.
MLBdodgerblue.com

Dodgers Hopeful Mookie Betts Can Play In Series Finale Against Padres

The Los Angeles Dodgers fell behind early and dropped a second consecutive game to the San Diego Padres at Petco Park, losing their first series in nearly a month. As the club faced a 3-0 deficit in the sixth inning, Mookie Betts was removed from the game. Chris Taylor replaced him in center field as Gavin Lux entered at shortstop.
MLBoklahoman.com

Los Angeles Dodgers at San Diego Padres odds, picks and prediction

The Los Angeles Dodgers (44-29) try to salvage one game of their three-game road set against the San Diego Padres (44-32) Wednesday night. First pitch at Petco Park is set for 10:10 p.m. ET. Let's analyze BetMGM Sportsbook's lines around the Dodgers vs. Padres odds with MLB picks and predictions.
MLBCBS Sports

Padres stay hot by sweeping NL West rival Dodgers, have now won seven games in a row

The Padres rode three solo homers and an eighth-inning rally to a 5-3 victory over the Dodgers Wednesday night in San Diego. The win means it's a sweep for the Padres and that they've won seven of their past eight games against the Dodgers. It is also the Padres' seventh straight win after a down stretch of baseball that saw them lose 13 of 17.
MLBgaslampball.com

Padres homer past Dodgers, complete sweep with 5-3 decision

Jake Cronenworth and Manny Machado each hit a solo home run in the first, Victor Caratini added another in the seventh en route to elevating the Padres over the Dodgers by a score of 5-3 to complete the Friars’ first sweep of their divisional rivals in eight years. The last time they did it inside Petco Park, however, was in September of 2010, so it’s been a long time coming you could say.
MLBdodgersdigest.com

Padres 5, Dodgers 3: Defense embarrasses themselves late for a sweep

—— Trevor Bauer seemed to make an adjustment in his last start that got him back on track, but even that couldn’t help him dodge the trend of first inning barrages from the Padres. He gave up back-to-back solo shots to Jake Cronenworth (yes, again) and Manny Machado to make it 2-0 early.
MLBdodgerblue.com

Recap: Dodgers’ Defense Falters Late, Resulting In Sweep By Padres

The Los Angeles Dodgers overcame a first-inning deficit but ultimately suffered a 5-3 loss that resulted in being swept by the San Diego Padres. San Diego continued their theme of the series at Petco Park by striking first as Jake Cronenworth’s home run to right field gave them a 2-0 lead in the first inning. It marked a third consecutive game Cronenworth went deep.
MLBOCRegister

Dodgers’ defense, bullpen let them down as Padres sweep series

SAN DIEGO — It is part of Trevor Bauer’s brand that he speaks truth to power. After the San Diego Padres completed a three-game sweep of the Dodgers with a 5-3 win on Wednesday night, Bauer might have spoken truth to his own locker room. “They’re good. We know they’re...
MLBNBC San Diego

LISTEN: Do the Dodgers Finally Fear the Padres?

The Padres just swept L.A. for the first time in eight years and the first time at home in 11 seasons. San Diego is buzzing about it. On this week's OnFriar Podcast, NBC 7's Derek Togerson is joined by longtime radio and TV personality Steve Hartman from XTRA 1360. Steve also works in L.A. so he offers a unique perspective on how Dodger Nation feels right now.

Comments / 0

Community Policy