Stream free: Dodgers-Padres, Chapter IX

After what feels like too much time without Dodgers-Padres games in our lives, baseball’s most exciting current rivalry is back in session. Baseball fans circled the first Los Angeles-San Diego showdowns after the Padres doubled down on a breakout 2020 season and loaded up over the winter. It looked like the season’s best inter-division matchup on paper, and the real thing hasn’t disappointed. Each of the first seven matchups in April were must-see TV. The Friars lead the season series five games to three and have outscored the Dodgers 38-32 in those games.