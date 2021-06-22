Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kids

Five easy ways to toddler-proof your home (that you might not have thought of!)

By Shelby Barone
ocmomblog.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll of us parents are constantly being torn each and every way, whether we have one or two little ones running around. We’re constantly trying not to get things broken, trying to calm our little one’s curiosities to not ripping things apart just to see how it works- or just because they like the sound it makes. Either way, here are some alternatives to things that you need in your day-to-day life that can easily get broken when raising a toddler:

ocmomblog.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Toddler#Contact Lenses#Dvd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Kids
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
Related
LifestyleEmily Henderson

“How Can I Stop Sweating While I Sleep?” Caitlin Desperately Searches For The Answer (P.S. She Came Up With 10 GREAT Options)

Hello. I AM MELTING. Over the past few weeks, I’ve been waking up from some crazy dreams in the middle of the night with my lower back drenched in sweat. I’ve since realized there were some environmental problems, like, uh, falling asleep while very stressed and wearing sweatpants while swaddled underneath a 20-pound comforter in an 80-degree room. But it got me thinking – how can I make the coolest bedroom ever without just turning up the AC or blowing a bunch of fans and hoping for the best?
Beauty & FashionMidland Daily News

10 Things Your Closet Needs Now That You're No Longer Stuck at Home

At long last, with vaccine availability spreading and coronavirus cases receding in many areas of the U.S., we are finally heading back out into the world. Hallelujah!. The catch? Whether you're working at the office, eating at your favorite sushi joint, or downing margaritas with pals, many of the places you're going to might require better attire than your stretchy quarantine sweats that were on rotation while stuck at home.
Animalskingsvillerecord.com

Surprising ways you might be attracting mosquitoes

(BPT) - These days you’re probably enjoying your outdoor spaces more than ever — and looking for ways to make them more comfortable, relaxing and fun for your family and friends when you get together. On top of upgrading your deck or patio, sprucing up your landscaping, and investing in some new outdoor furniture, you’re also probably trying to reduce some of the common pain points that plague outdoor spaces — like too much sun, and too many pests.
Home & Gardenmarthastewart.com

How to Unclog Any Drain in Your Home

Unexpected home repairs tend to become necessary at the most inconvenient of times; a clogged drain in the middle of a family dinner or holiday gathering is the perfect example. What should you do if you find yourself faced with a stopped up drain in the kitchen, bathroom, or basement? Most people would think to call a plumber at first, but you can actually unclog the drain yourself.
PetsDomaine

5 Easy Ways to Make Your Home More Pet-Friendly

Whether you've been longing for a pet for ages or have decided to welcome one into your home on somewhat of a whim, there are lots you’ll want to do to prepare for your furry friend's arrival. We spoke with designers who shared their tips on getting your space ready for an active cat or dog without sacrificing your own style.
Home & GardenApartment Therapy

7 Cleaning Items You Should Get Rid of Right Now

One of my favorite results of thinning out my possessions is being able to see and use what’s left after I’ve decluttered. I love the impression of freshness that comes from empty space and, when it comes to more practical items like kitchen items, I enjoy being able to get what I need without wrestling with a bunch of stuff I don’t. Decluttering brings calm in more ways than one.
Home & GardenPosted by
BobVila

9 Secret Storage Spots That Are Already in Your Home

Passports, jewelry, cash, and other important valuables are typically kept at home, maybe tucked into a bedside table drawer or in a small safe. While items may be protected in a locked safe, a safe can be easy to find and it’s often possible to break into a password-protected or key-operated safe. Knowing this, thieves may grab the entire safe and worry about opening it later. To help improve the security of your valuables, consider stashing them in one of these 9 secret storage spots around the home.
AnimalsPosted by
107 JAMZ

Have you noticed an influx of flies lately around your home?

A few weeks ago, my family and I noticed an gathering of flies and not just a few but a lot of them. Of course you do the normal or trying to swat them or get rid of them, but it seemed like they became more and more. So why are we all of a sudden noticing such an influx of flies in our area? Well honestly it is happening all over the world. I was having the conversation with my brothers while in Mississippi and they were also dealing with them.
LifestylePosted by
Motherly

Scientists found an easy way to get your toddler to eat more veggies

Toddlers are unpredictable, especially when it comes to eating. Some days, they'll lick their plates clean. Other days, they'll turn their noses up at their favorite foods. It can be difficult to encourage your child to eat a balanced meal, especially if they tend to stick with their tried-and-true favorite foods. (Sidenote: that's totally normal!)
Interior DesignReal Simple

8 Regret-Proof Ways to Work Summer 2021's Hottest Decor Trends into Your Home

It can be easy to get caught up in the latest trends, going overboard on a Pantone-approved paint color or completely overhauling a room for it to just feel outdated come next season. We've certainly been there and have learned from our mistakes, which is why we're sharing some of our tried-and-tested tips for embracing the latest home decor trends with little commitment and big design payoff. From throw pillows to affordable artwork, read on for regret-proof ways to work design trends into your home.
Relationshipskidsactivitiesblog.com

How To Teach Your Kids Gratitude The Easy Way

It’s hard to know how to teach kids to be grateful. I’ve been trying to find ways my children understand how to be grateful. Turns out, there is one trick that always works to make teaching kids gratitude so much simpler. It isn’t some big complicated thing to teach gratitude....

Comments / 0

Community Policy