Five easy ways to toddler-proof your home (that you might not have thought of!)

A few weeks ago, my family and I noticed an gathering of flies and not just a few but a lot of them. Of course you do the normal or trying to swat them or get rid of them, but it seemed like they became more and more. So why are we all of a sudden noticing such an influx of flies in our area? Well honestly it is happening all over the world. I was having the conversation with my brothers while in Mississippi and they were also dealing with them.