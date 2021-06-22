5 Work-from-Home Wardrobe Essentials for the Busy Professional
Before the pandemic, working from home was an idea that many professionals toyed with but few actually tried. In the past year, however, many people found themselves confined to their homes even during regular office hours—a precaution that the government and private entities have taken to curb the spread of the disease. And while adjusting to a new work environment has been an uphill battle for many, there are also plenty of people who have found that they like working at home more than spending their most productive hours in an office.ocmomblog.com