Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cuero, TX

Jo Ann Post Edge

Victoria Advocate
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCUERO — Jo Ann Post Edge, 76, of Cuero passed away Saturday, June 19, 2021. She was born October 15, 1944 in Cuero to Nathan W. and Hattie Post. She attended Cuero High School, Victoria College and San Antonio College. Jo Ann married Willis L. “Buzz” Edge on August 15, 1981 at St. Michael’s Catholic Church. She worked for Southwestern Bell Telephone Company for twenty three years as an area manager. She enjoyed holidays with family, driving through Christmas in the Park and volunteering at the Wishing Well gift shop at the hospital. Jo Ann owned “The Travelers Edge” for thirteen years. Her favorite adventure was traveling with family. She toured a large part of the U.S., Canada, Panama Canal, the Caribbean Islands and some of Europe. She especially enjoyed the time they went to see the Vatican. She is survived by her husband, Willis L. “Buzz” Edge; children, Andrea Livesay and husband, Mark, Trey Walton, Rickey Edge and wife, Belinda, Debbie Webster and husband, Billy, Terre Ledet and husband, Rick; grandchildren, Christopher Maynard, Gabrielle Yaws and husband, Blaine, Rikki Lyn Edge, Erin Edge Kelley and husband, Chris, David Bird, Denise Bird, Andy Selman, Sam Livesay, Tommy Livesay, Molly Livesay and Sarah Livesay; great-grandchildren, Baylee Yaws and Colt Kelley; brothers, John Post and wife, Elaine, Nathan Post and wife, Suzie, Sara Meyer and husband, Alton; special friends, Raymond and Annette Hanke and Steve Gonzales. Pallbearers include Chris Maynard, Kyle Ryman, Ryan Roark, John Henry Post, Stephen Post, Klay Ryman, Sam Livesay and Tommy Livesay. Honorary Pallbearers include Nathan Matthew Post, Raymond Hanke, Rick Ledet, Jay Lewis, Tony Allen, Blaine Yaws, Chris Kelley, Roy Kuecker and Steve Gonzales. Visitation will be held Wednesday, June 23, 2021 from 5-7 PM at Freund Funeral Home. Vigil and Rosary will begin at 6:15 PM. Funeral Services will be Thursday, June 24, 2021, 10 AM at St. Michael’s Catholic Church with Father Jacob Mendoza officiating. Interment will follow at Hillside Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Robert W. Post Memorial Scholarship fund, PO Box 110, Cuero, Texas 77954. You may sign the guestbook or send condolences at www.freundfuneralhome.com Freund Funeral Home, 361.275.2343.

www.victoriaadvocate.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Obituaries
City
Cuero, TX
City
Alton, TX
Cuero, TX
Obituaries
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cuero High School#Victoria College#San Antonio College#St Michael#Catholic Church#Funeral Services#Freund Funeral Home
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
Public HealthPosted by
Fox News

Delta COVID-19 variant now dominant in US, CDC predicts

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) now predicts that the Delta COVID-19 variant is the dominant strain in the U.S., having overtaken Alpha to account for 51.7% of infections, according to the latest data. The Alpha variant, which had been the dominant strain for the last several months, is now predicted to account for about 28.7% of cases.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Giuliani's law license in D.C. suspended

A D.C. appellate court has suspended Rudy Giuliani ’s law license in the District of Columbia pending the outcome of further disciplinary proceedings in New York. The Wednesday order from the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals comes two weeks after the Appellate Division of the New York Supreme Court barred Giuliani for making false claims in court while aiding former President Trump ’s failed attempts to challenge the 2020 election.
HealthPosted by
The Hill

FDA narrows use for controversial new Alzheimer's drug after criticism

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Thursday approved an update to the prescribing label for a controversial new Alzheimer's drug in an attempt to narrow its intended use. The agency recommended that Biogen's Aduhelm drug should only be used in patients with mild Alzheimer's dementia or mild cognitive impairment,...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Toyota halting contributions to U.S. lawmakers who opposed Biden certification

WASHINGTON, July 8 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp's (7203.T) political action committee will halt donations to U.S. members of Congress who voted against President Joe Biden's election certification in January, the company said on Thursday. The largest Japanese automaker has faced harsh criticism for donations to some lawmakers - members...

Comments / 0

Community Policy