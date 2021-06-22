HOUSTON — Janice Lea Pannell, 74, of Houston passed away suddenly at home on Tuesday, June 15, 2021. She was born in Camp Lee, Virginia on November 15, 1946 to James D. and Coralee Davis Edgar. She attended school in the United States, Europe, and the South Pacific. Following graduation from Cuero High School, she earned her bachelor’s degree at Southwest Texas State University, and a master’s degree at University of St. Thomas. She taught kindergarten for forty years with the philosophy that “children must develop a love of learning and a positive self-image.” She was an active member in her church community at Pines Presbyterian Church. She had a lifelong love of reading, and she enjoyed trivia games and puzzles, crocheting and traveling adventures with her family, friends and church group. She also loved and cherished her many companion animals over the years. Janice is preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her sister, Jacqueline Papacek (Charles); niece, Jennifer Klimowicz; nephew, Jason Papacek (Irene); and great-nephews, Christopher Papacek (Renata) and Nicholas Papacek and her two beloved cats, Jill and Jewelee. She also leaves behind numerous loving relatives and friends. Janice will be lying in state from 1 to 5 PM on Tuesday, June 22, 2021 at Freund Funeral Home. Family Graveside services will be held Wednesday, June 23, 2021, 10 AM at Hillside Cemetery with Rev. Bill Cotman officiating. A memorial service at Pines Presbyterian Church of Houston will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Pines Presbyterian Church of Houston (www.pinespc.org) or donor’s choice. You may sign the guestbook or send condolences at www.freundfuneralhome.com. Freund Funeral Home, 361.275.2343.