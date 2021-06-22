Cancel
Victoria, TX

Pedro "Pete" Alberto Salazar, Jr.

Victoria Advocate
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVICTORIA — Pedro Alberto Salazar, Jr., lovingly known as “Pete”, 74, went to be with the Lord June 18, 2021. Family and friends will gather for visitation at Grace Funeral Home. 2401 Houston Highway in Victoria, Tuesday, June 22, 2021 from 6:00PM to 8:00PM, a rosary will be prayed at 7:00 PM. Family and friends will gather Wednesday, June 23, 2021 at 9:30AM back at the funeral home to process to Memorial Park Cemetery for graveside services at 10:00AM.

www.victoriaadvocate.com
