Tiffany J. Vargas
VICTORIA — Tiffany J. Vargas, 41, a beloved daughter, wife, mother, and sister, was taken to her eternal home with the Lord, Friday, June 18, 2021. Family and friends will gather for visitation Thursday, June 24th at Grace Funeral Home Goliad, 214 Market St. in Goliad, from 5PM to 7PM with a Rosary to be prayed at 7PM. A mass will be held at 10AM, Friday, June 25th at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Glendale Cemetery. Honoring Tiffany’s life pallbearers will be Rolando Vargas, Casey Vargas, Kyler Ramos, Xzavier Vargas, Christopher Sierra, Clayvon Pearson, and Marvin Marshall. Honorary pallbearer is Rocky Rivera.www.victoriaadvocate.com