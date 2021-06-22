Judge sues Brownsville Independent School District

A federal judge has scheduled a Jan. 3 temporary restraining order hearing against the Brownsville Independent School District after 404th state District Judge Elia Cornejo-Lopez filed a lawsuit against it on behalf of her two minor children.

The litigation, filed Nov. 30, accuses BISD administrators and trustees of mistreating her children and retaliating against them after Lopez filed a grievance against the district.

“Mrs. Lopez, in capacity as a mother of two students, a year ago she filed a grievance about the way her (child) was being treated in respect to AP classes,” Cornejo-Lopez’s lawyer, Gustavo Acevedo, said. “It’s been a year now, and the district still refused to take action on the grievance.”

The Brownsville Herald does not identify minors.

According to the lawsuit, BISD allowed an incoming freshman to take an AP Chemistry course for 11th and 12th graders, for which the student did not meet the prerequisites.

Cornejo-Lopez claims in the litigation that one of her children, who was an incoming freshman, met the prerequisites for an AP Psychology course, which is also only for 11th and 12th graders, and wasn’t allowed to take the course.

“This disparate treatment between (student 1) and (student 2) violated the Equal Protection Clause of the United States Constitution and case law which mandates that similarly situated students must be treated the same,” according to the lawsuit.

The student allowed to take the AP Chemistry class was Anglo, according to the lawsuit, and Cornejo-Lopez’s child is Hispanic.

In an emailed statement, BISD Superintendent Esperanza Zendejas called Cornejo-Lopez’s litigation an obvious disappointment.

“Obviously, we are disappointed that Judge Elia Cornejo Lopez filed against the District. As a District, we do not discriminate or retaliate against any of our students,” Zendejas wrote. “We plan to vigorously defend this case and expect to be vindicated by the court. Because of the ongoing litigation with Elia Cornejo Lopez, we cannot comment further on this matter.”

