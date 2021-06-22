Amythyst Kiah's Latest Album Is 'Wary + Strange'

The Goon Sax are cool kids. Well, OK, they’re not kids anymore, and hip might be a better word than cool. The Brisbane trio have been coming off as impossibly cultured, shy-but-savvy art-school types since they were teenagers making jangly indie-pop spiked with the post-punk nerve of Swell Maps and Television Personalities. Half a decade later, as they release their ambitious and rewarding third album, the impression endures. This is not a judgment on these strangers’ actual personalities, about which I have little to no knowledge. It’s just the vibe their records have always given me. They’re like Times New Viking with the distortion turned down or the xx with the distortion turned up — a little bit Flying Nun, a little bit 4AD. Even when they get earnest, which they often do, their music feels like the work of intimidating people with impeccable record collections.