In A Narrow Ruling, The Supreme Court Sides With NCAA Athletes

 17 days ago

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org. NPR's Rachel Martin talks to Ramogi Huma of the National College Players Association about the Supreme Court's compensation ruling involving NCAA athletes. Transcript. NOEL KING, HOST:. Martin Jenkins played football at Clemson University in South Carolina. Back when he was a student,...

Corsicana, TXDallas News

After Supreme Court ruling, the NCAA is finally getting what it deserves. And now players can too.

Before today’s sermon, let me remind you about the story of Shannon Woolsey, a cheerleader from Houston who went to Navarro College in Corsicana and by sheer dumb luck ended up on a Netflix series last year called Cheer. By the time the show had run its course, Woolsey had accumulated more than 250,000 Instagram followers. Now she earns up to $5,000 each time she posts about Reebok, one of several companies paying for her pitch.
Congress & Courtschatsports.com

Game of Torts: How the Supreme Court’s Historic 9-0 Ruling Against the NCAA will Impact the NFL

National Collegiate Athletic Association, Supreme Court of the United States, Reggie Bush, United States of America, athletics. It happened. An event many college athletics purists had previously thought was impossible suddenly occurred with one sweeping motion by the Supreme Court of the United States (SCOTUS). A nearly century-long debate has ended with resounding results for an entire nation that loves collegiate athletics more than anyone else in the world.
College SportsKEDM

The Supreme Court, NCAA And The Future Of College Sports

Remember the EA Sports video game series NCAA Football?. It was hyper-realistic, featuring the heights, weights and jersey numbers of your favorite college players … but no names. The series stopped publishing in 2014 after a court ruled that the NCAA violated the law by not compensating the real life...
College SportsPosted by
Daily News

March Madness, June sanity: Prodded by the Supreme Court, the NCAA starts embracing fairness for student athletes

At long last, and only after a major defeat at the Supreme Court and new laws set to go into effect in many states, the National Collegiate Athletic Association is poised to let student-athletes profit off their names and likenesses. They must be slow learners. Monday came the historic recommendation from the NCAA’s Division I Council; Wednesday, its full board of directors will review and is ...
College SportsCentre Daily

Opinion: How Penn State influenced the recent NCAA Supreme Court ruling

There are times to condemn Penn State for actions taken to the detriment of the institution, but there are other times in which Penn State should be praised. I won’t go into the non-sensible attempt a generation ago to tie two medical organizations together, joining Geisinger Medical Center to the Penn State Hershey Medical Center, costing Penn State over $100 million to separate the two unworkable units. Nor shall I expand upon the nearly $1 billion acceptance of the Freeh Report and damages from bowing to the NCAA Consent Decree a decade ago.
Congress & Courtschatsports.com

Business of Football: The Supreme Court Sends a Message to the NCAA

National Collegiate Athletic Association, Supreme Court of the United States, Brett Kavanaugh, Neil Gorsuch, Jeffrey L. Kessler, athletics. We are clearly at an inflection point in college athletics. Last week a seminal case on rights of college athletes produced a beatdown of the NCAA from the highest court in the land. And as of this Thursday, name, image and likeness (NIL) rights for college athletes are upon us, whether the NCAA likes it or not. Let’s examine.
Congress & CourtsBoston Herald

Supreme Court ruling puts NCAA under scrutiny and potentially opens door to eventual pay for student-athletes, sports economists say

After years of “exploiting” student-athletes, the NCAA eventually could cease to exist, at least in its current form, according to one economist, in the wake of last week’s unanimous Supreme Court ruling that the association cannot limit education-related benefits that colleges can offer their sports stars. “What’s super-important about this...
California Statelostcoastoutpost.com

Supreme Court, NCAA Decisions Embolden Advocates for College Athlete Compensation in California

Advocates for college athlete compensation in California are on a hot streak. First the state passed a first-in-the-nation law allowing players to sign paid endorsement deals, and 20 states followed its example. Now, with both a recent U.S. Supreme Court decision and a National Collegiate Athletic Association rule change challenging the idea that students shouldn’t make money from athletics, legislators are pushing to move up the effective date of the California law to this fall and expand it to cover community college athletes.
Elmira, NYNewsChannel 36

Counsel's Corner: SCOTUS sides with college athletes in NCAA case

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- On Monday, the Supreme Court of the United States announced a major ruling in a case which could become a catalyst for changes in college athletics. The high court ruled, in a 9 - 0 decision, limits by the NCAA on education-related benefits colleges offer athletes who play Division I basketball and football cannot be enforced.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Virginia Mercury

A Supreme Court ruling creates an existential crisis for the NCAA and its anachronistic idea of amateurism

The world of bigtime college sports is about to change profoundly in ways not even experts yet comprehend because of a bombshell U.S. Supreme Court ruling against the National Collegiate Athletic Association. Last week’s unanimous and unambiguous decision in NCAA v. Alston eviscerates the American college football and basketball cartel’s business model of earning billions […] The post A Supreme Court ruling creates an existential crisis for the NCAA and its anachronistic idea of amateurism  appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
Sportssportswar.com

Question re. the recent Court ruling against NCAA

Let’s say for the current recruiting, some school decides to pay a recruit, say 100k, openly. NCAA can’t do a thing, right? Or if it steps in, the school can sue NCAA and every judge would rule in favor of the school based on the Court decision.
Congress & CourtsKentucky Standard

EDITORIAL: Supreme Court ruling a game-changer

Let’s get straight to the point — by the time the college football season begins this fall, the landscape of college athletics will be totally different. There are two reasons, but we’ll start with the first one. Log In. Already a subscriber? Register/Activate account. If you subscribe to the newspaper,...
College Sportsabovethelaw.com

Student Athletes 1, NCAA Nil

The gold rush has begun. In the short period since the Supreme Court’s unanimous affirmance in NCAA v. Alston that existing restrictions on providing education-related benefits to student-athletes at NCAA schools were improper, a quick-fire series of developments has unfolded. On Wednesday, the NCAA issued a “uniform interim policy suspending NCAA name, image and likeness rules for all incoming and current student-athletes in all sports,” with near-immediate effect. And within minutes of the policy going into place after midnight last Thursday, the first sponsorship deals with NCAA student-athletes were struck. At a minimum, that flurry of deal announcements is evidence of the pent-up commercial demand for student-athlete endorsements, fueled both by the tremendous interest in college athletics by the general public, as well as the savvy use of social media by student-athletes themselves.
Congress & CourtsRocky Mountain Collegian

The U.S. Supreme Court votes unanimously against the NCAA

For the first time since 1985, the Supreme Court assessed the power dynamic of college sports when it unanimously ruled against the NCAA June 21 for violating antitrust law by limiting academic benefits for student-athletes. The ruling in NCAA vs. Alston will bring momentous change to the NCAA structure of...

