18th Airborne Corps. Revises Participants On Separation Board

capradio.org
 17 days ago

Copyright 2021 Texas Public Radio. To see more, visit Texas Public Radio. Service members who survive sexual assault and harassment often find assailants face little accountability. An elite Army unit is taking more aggressive measures against soldiers found guilty. Transcript. STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:. A U.S. Army Command whose troops famously...

www.capradio.org
Related
Congress & CourtsUSNI News

Report to Congress on Navy Light Amphibious Warship

The following is the June 29, 2021 Congressional Research Service report Navy Light Amphibious Warship (LAW) Program: Background and Issues for Congress. The Navy’s new Light Amphibious Warship (LAW) program envisions procuring a class of 24 to 35 new amphibious ships to support the Marine Corps, particularly in implementing a new Marine Corps operational concept called Expeditionary Advanced Base Operations (EABO). The Navy envisions the first LAW being procured in FY2023. The Navy’s proposed FY2022 budget requests $13.2 million in research and development funding for the program.
MilitaryUSNI News

Get Amphibious with Antisubmarine Warfare

Marine Corps Commandant General David Berger has suggested a role for Marine Corps forces in antisubmarine warfare (ASW). In “Resurrect the Hunter-Killer Group,” Captain Stephen Ilteris and Commander Michael Ilteris suggest embarking a destroyer squadron staff and supporting ASW helicopters on board an LPD-17 as an alternative ASW force. Marine Captain Walker Mills and Lieutenant Commanders Collin Fox, Dylan Phillips-Levine, and Trevor Phillips-Levine have outlined a concept for using Marine Corps assets, including the MV-22 and unmanned vehicles, in an ASW role from expeditionary advanced bases (EABs). The Commandant is building on an idea that both the Navy and Marine Corps have embraced in the major power fight: Navy and Marine forces will have to “fight forward,” pushing their way into contested waters and littoral regions. Present ASW capabilities are stretched thin, and the Commandant is right to be concerned about the U.S. ability to shield deployed forces from the Chinese and Russian submarine threat. However, in expanding ASW capability to include the expeditionary force, the key question is how to protect the basic units of this force, the amphibious ready group (ARG) and its embarked Marine expeditionary unit (MEU.)
Thousand Oaks, CAThousand Oaks Acorn

SERVING IN UNIFORM

A Thousand Oaks native is serving in the U.S. Navy aboard USS California, a nuclear-powered submarine. Petty Officer 3rd Class Ernest Charles Della, a 2017 graduate of Thousand Oaks High School, joined the Navy two years ago. Today, Della, 23, serves as a machinist’s mate. “I joined the Navy because...
Riverside, CARiverside Press Enterprise

Riverside man participates in Marine Corps’ exercise Fuji Viper 21.3

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Michael Johnson of Riverside, a rifleman with 3rd Battalion, 3rd Marine Regiment, recently participated in exercise Fuji Viper 21.3 at Combined Arms Training Center, Camp Fuji, Japan. U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Michael Johnson of Riverside, a rifleman with 3rd Battalion, 3rd Marine Regiment, provides...
MilitaryPosted by
thedrive

Marines Had An “Aircraft Carrier On Land” With Catapults And Arresting Gear In Vietnam

Built from scratch, Chu Lai Air Base in South Vietnam was in the thick of exactly where tactical airpower was needed. During the long conflict in Southeast Asia, U.S. Marines Corps jets regularly flew from bases on land in direct support of troops on the ground. However, only one of the airbases that the service operated from in South Vietnam was actually outfitted with arrester wires and even catapult launch gear. This was at Chu Lai, where the Marines built themselves what was basically a land-based “aircraft carrier” that was utilized by A-4 Skyhawk light attack jets and, later, F-4 Phantom II fighters.
Mclean County, ILPantagraph

Veterans Corner: VA Airborne Hazard Registry

The Airborne Hazards and Open Burn Pit Registry (AHOBPR) was established in 2014 to help put data to work for veterans through research and potential health effects of airborne hazard exposures. The collection of data through the AHOBPR assists the VA in both looking at medical conditions that may be related to military service, but also to research treatment for the various medical conditions that may be caused by the exposure. Even if a veteran has not experienced any symptoms or illnesses that you believe are related to exposures during military service, your participation in the registry could help VA provide better care to all veterans. You are eligible to participate in the registry if you were deployed to the Southwest Asia theater of operations any time after Aug. 2, 1990 or Afghanistan or Djibouti on or after Sept. 11, 2001. For more information, browse the military exposures homepage.
California StateThe Derry News

Windham native serves aboard USS California

A Windham native is now serving in the U.S. Navy aboard a nuclear-powered submarine, the USS California. Petty Officer 3rd Class Michael Welch, a 2009 Salem High School graduate, joined the Navy 10 years ago. Today, he serves as a culinary specialist. “I joined the Navy to better my life,”...
Militarykoamnewsnow.com

These 7 US military guns are the most likely to go missing or get stolen

The U.S. military’s go-to rifle, used by most units, especially within the infantry and special operations. The M4 is related to the AR-15, the civilian rifles that many American mass shooters have used. One defining difference: M4s can switch to fully automatic or fire a three-round burst. Evolved from the...
Military19fortyfive.com

You’re Dead: 5 Best Sniper Rifles on the Planet Today

The designated marksman rifle is becoming increasingly popular in recent years. The United States is purchasing more of them through the Army’s Compact Semi-Automatic Sniper System (CSASS) program. Also, in a recent reform of infantry equipment, the British Army announced that it would be ditching its version of the M249 SAW, the L110 Minimi, and buying more L129A1 designated marksman rifles.
West Plains, MOwestplainsdailyquill.net

Sailor Micah Caudel training with U.S. Navy

Sailor Micah Caudel, from West Plains, has been training with the U.S. Navy in Yokosuka, Japan. His job is Hull Maintenance Technician Fireman; here he combats a simulated fire during a general quarters drill aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region.
Military19fortyfive.com

One U.S. Marine Corps Sniper Killed Perhaps 400 Enemies (One From 2,500 Yards Away)

In wartime, snipers have earned the fear and even respect from their adversaries – a fact that liberal filmmaker Michael Moore doesn’t understand. Far from being “cowards,” as Moore has seen snipers to be, these lone wolf warriors have a specific mission; strike fear into the enemy and never allow them to feel safe. During the Vietnam War, one individual earned that admiration of his foes, who nicknamed him Du kích Lông Trắng – meaning “White Feather Sniper,” because he wore a single white feather tucked into the band of his hat.
Military19fortyfive.com

Colt’s Individual Carbine: The Super Rifle the U.S. Army Passed On

Colt’s Individual Carbine (IC) was one of Colt’s last attempts to produce a successor to the M4. Designed for the Army’s “Individual Carbine” program, the Colt submission featured a myriad of upgrades and mechanical changes versus a standard M4. But the Army’s IC program failed to select a winner. Surprisingly, Colt didn’t continue to market their new carbine either on the civilian or military market. But what was the Colt IC, and how does it improve on the M4?
Military19fortyfive.com

The U.S. Navy SEALs Aren’t The Only Killer Special Forces on the Planet

The U.S. Navy SEALs are not exactly a “secret” organization. This elite unit has been the subject of movies, video games and numerous books. But the unit’s extremely high profile raid into Pakistan, which resulted in the death of Osama bin Laden, leader and founder of al-Qaeda, put the men of “SEAL Team Six” in the media spotlight – even if it wasn’t technically SEAL Team Six.

