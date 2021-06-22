Cancel
Genoa Township, MI

Sheriff's Office Seeking Suspect For Jonna's Break-In

 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLocal law enforcement is looking for anyone with information regarding a break-in at Genoa Township convenience store, last week. Last Thursday, around 4:20am, the Jonna’s Market at 4986 Chilson Road in Genoa Township was broken into by a single subject. A Livingston County Sheriff’s Office report states that deputies responded to an alarm at the business and found one of the front main entrance doors was broken. Upon investigation and video surveillance, it was determined that a large number of cigarettes were stolen.

