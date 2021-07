Since the moment she first arrived at the “NCIS” offices, Ziva David (Cote de Pablo) had an air of mystery about her. From her first appearance on the hit CBS series in season three to her final moments at “NCIS” in season ten, viewers were still learning new information about Ziva. Including the fact that she was a former Mossad officer. Mossad is the Israeli civilian foreign intelligence and covert action organization. Although her character evolves from the connection with the Mossad organization, the storyline remained complicated through Ziva’s time at “NCIS” once it was revealed that her father was the director of the organization.