Stockbridge, MI

Trial Pushed To August In Putnam Twp. Baseball Bat Attack

 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Stockbridge man charged with assaulting two men with a baseball bat last year remains jailed while his trial date has been pushed off to the end of the summer. 41-year-old Wayne Seely is charged with two counts each of Assault with Intent to Murder, Assault with Intent to do Great Bodily Harm Less Than Murder and assault with a dangerous weapon. The charges stem from an incident in August of 2020 in Putnam Township in which he’s accused of attacking two 40-year old acquaintances with a baseball bat.

