One thing about this market is that it can’t seem to make up its mind about whether inflation is going to take off or has already peaked. If you listen to the Fed, the second quarter will mark the highest rate for inflation. Then, it will cool in the months ahead. If you listen to some other notable pundits like Ron Baron, founder, chairman and CEO of Baron Funds, and Mohamed A. El-Erian, chief economic advisor at Allianz, then inflation is hotter than the Fed is admitting.