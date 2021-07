It’s been a fun run for Miami closer Yimi García, but it appears it’s coming to an end soon. Not necessarily because of Sunday’s epic meltdown or the fact the Anthony Bender is clearly the team’s best reliever, but mostly because the Marlins will likely be trading him this month. There are a few teams that may trade for a reliever to become their closer, but more often than not, contending teams trade for these types of relievers to shore up the bridge to their current closer. The problem with García is that he really needs to be in a good pitcher’s park and environment to succeed as he allows a ton of hard contact and has very average swing and miss potential. While we wait for a potential move, it’s getting to be about that time to stash Bender in leagues where saves are hard to find. Among that tier of closers to be traded (tier 5), Bender easily has the highest floor and upside of the potential replacement closers.