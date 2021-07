An Indian government panel studying the side-effects of Covid-19 vaccines has said that a 68-year-old man died due to anaphylaxis after inoculation, the first confirmed death in the country directly linked to a reaction to vaccination. A report by the National Adverse Events Following Immunisation (AEFI) panel, which is part of India’s health ministry, said the man was vaccinated with Covishield — the local branding for the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, produced here by the Serum Institute of India — on 8 March and labelled the case as a “vaccine product-related reaction.”Dr NK Arora, chairperson of the AEFI committee, told India Today...