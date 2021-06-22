Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

scGCN is a graph convolutional networks algorithm for knowledge transfer in single cell omics

By Qianqian Song, Jing Su, Wei Zhang
Nature.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSingle-cell omics is the fastest-growing type of genomics data in the literature and public genomics repositories. Leveraging the growing repository of labeled datasets and transferring labels from existing datasets to newly generated datasets will empower the exploration of single-cell omics data. However, the current label transfer methods have limited performance, largely due to the intrinsic heterogeneity among cell populations and extrinsic differences between datasets. Here, we present a robust graph artificial intelligence model, single-cell Graph Convolutional Network (scGCN), to achieve effective knowledge transfer across disparate datasets. Through benchmarking with other label transfer methods on a total of 30 single cell omics datasets, scGCN consistently demonstrates superior accuracy on leveraging cells from different tissues, platforms, and species, as well as cells profiled at different molecular layers. scGCN is implemented as an integrated workflow as a python software, which is available at https://github.com/QSong-github/scGCN.

www.nature.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Single Cell#T Cell#B Cell#Cell Reports#Scgcn#Rna#Atac Seq#Conos27#Chetah#Unannotated Data
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Science
News Break
Computer Science
Related
Coding & Programmingarxiv.org

Approximate Frank-Wolfe Algorithms over Graph-structured Support Sets

In this paper, we propose approximate Frank-Wolfe (FW) algorithms to solve convex optimization problems over graph-structured support sets where the \textit{linear minimization oracle} (LMO) cannot be efficiently obtained in general. We first demonstrate that two popular approximation assumptions (\textit{additive} and \textit{multiplicative gap errors)}, are not valid for our problem, in that no cheap gap-approximate LMO oracle exists in general. Instead, a new \textit{approximate dual maximization oracle} (DMO) is proposed, which approximates the inner product rather than the gap. When the objective is $L$-smooth, we prove that the standard FW method using a $\delta$-approximate DMO converges as $\mathcal{O}(L / \delta t + (1-\delta)(\delta^{-1} + \delta^{-2}))$ in general, and as $\mathcal{O}(L/(\delta^2(t+2)))$ over a $\delta$-relaxation of the constraint set. Additionally, when the objective is $\mu$-strongly convex and the solution is unique, a variant of FW converges to $\mathcal{O}(L^2\log(t)/(\mu \delta^6 t^2))$ with the same per-iteration complexity. Our empirical results suggest that even these improved bounds are pessimistic, with significant improvement in recovering real-world images with graph-structured sparsity.
Computersarxiv.org

Graph Pattern Loss based Diversified Attention Network for Cross-Modal Retrieval

Cross-modal retrieval aims to enable flexible retrieval experience by combining multimedia data such as image, video, text, and audio. One core of unsupervised approaches is to dig the correlations among different object representations to complete satisfied retrieval performance without requiring expensive labels. In this paper, we propose a Graph Pattern Loss based Diversified Attention Network(GPLDAN) for unsupervised cross-modal retrieval to deeply analyze correlations among representations. First, we propose a diversified attention feature projector by considering the interaction between different representations to generate multiple representations of an instance. Then, we design a novel graph pattern loss to explore the correlations among different representations, in this graph all possible distances between different representations are considered. In addition, a modality classifier is added to explicitly declare the corresponding modalities of features before fusion and guide the network to enhance discrimination ability. We test GPLDAN on four public datasets. Compared with the state-of-the-art cross-modal retrieval methods, the experimental results demonstrate the performance and competitiveness of GPLDAN.
Sciencearxiv.org

KGRefiner: Knowledge Graph Refinement for Improving Accuracy of Translational Link Prediction Methods

Link prediction is the task of predicting missing relations between entities of the knowledge graph by inferring from the facts contained in it. Recent work in link prediction has attempted to provide a model for increasing link prediction accuracy by using more layers in neural network architecture or methods that add to the computational complexity of models. This paper we proposed a method for refining the knowledge graph, which makes the knowledge graph more informative, and link prediction operations can be performed more accurately using relatively fast translational models. Translational link prediction models, such as TransE, TransH, TransD, etc., have much less complexity than deep learning approaches. This method uses the hierarchy of relationships and also the hierarchy of entities in the knowledge graph to add the entity information as a new entity to the graph and connect it to the nodes which contain this information in their hierarchy. Our experiments show that our method can significantly increase the performance of translational link prediction methods in H@10, MR, MRR.
Computersarxiv.org

On a novel training algorithm for sequence-to-sequence predictive recurrent networks

Neural networks mapping sequences to sequences (seq2seq) lead to significant progress in machine translation and speech recognition. Their traditional architecture includes two recurrent networks (RNs) followed by a linear predictor. In this manuscript we perform analysis of a corresponding algorithm and show that the parameters of the RNs of the well trained predictive network are not independent of each other. Their dependence can be used to significantly improve the network effectiveness. The traditional seq2seq algorithms require short term memory of a size proportional to the predicted sequence length. This requirement is quite difficult to implement in a neuroscience context. We present a novel memoryless algorithm for seq2seq predictive networks and compare it to the traditional one in the context of time series prediction. We show that the new algorithm is more robust and makes predictions with higher accuracy than the traditional one.
ScienceEurekAlert

Scientists discover key player in brain development, cell communication

CHAPEL HILL, NC - When we think of the brain, we think of neurons. But much of the brain is made of non-neuronal cells called glial cells, which help regulate brain development and function. For the first, time UNC School of Medicine scientist Katie Baldwin, PhD, and colleagues revealed a central role of the glial protein hepaCAM in building the brain and affecting brain function early in life.
Softwarearxiv.org

TableSense: Spreadsheet Table Detection with Convolutional Neural Networks

Spreadsheet table detection is the task of detecting all tables on a given sheet and locating their respective ranges. Automatic table detection is a key enabling technique and an initial step in spreadsheet data intelligence. However, the detection task is challenged by the diversity of table structures and table layouts on the spreadsheet. Considering the analogy between a cell matrix as spreadsheet and a pixel matrix as image, and encouraged by the successful application of Convolutional Neural Networks (CNN) in computer vision, we have developed TableSense, a novel end-to-end framework for spreadsheet table detection. First, we devise an effective cell featurization scheme to better leverage the rich information in each cell; second, we develop an enhanced convolutional neural network model for table detection to meet the domain-specific requirement on precise table boundary detection; third, we propose an effective uncertainty metric to guide an active learning based smart sampling algorithm, which enables the efficient build-up of a training dataset with 22,176 tables on 10,220 sheets with broad coverage of diverse table structures and layouts. Our evaluation shows that TableSense is highly effective with 91.3\% recall and 86.5\% precision in EoB-2 metric, a significant improvement over both the current detection algorithm that are used in commodity spreadsheet tools and state-of-the-art convolutional neural networks in computer vision.
Engineeringarxiv.org

To the Point: Efficient 3D Object Detection in the Range Image with Graph Convolution Kernels

Yuning Chai, Pei Sun, Jiquan Ngiam, Weiyue Wang, Benjamin Caine, Vijay Vasudevan, Xiao Zhang, Dragomir Anguelov. 3D object detection is vital for many robotics applications. For tasks where a 2D perspective range image exists, we propose to learn a 3D representation directly from this range image view. To this end, we designed a 2D convolutional network architecture that carries the 3D spherical coordinates of each pixel throughout the network. Its layers can consume any arbitrary convolution kernel in place of the default inner product kernel and exploit the underlying local geometry around each pixel. We outline four such kernels: a dense kernel according to the bag-of-words paradigm, and three graph kernels inspired by recent graph neural network advances: the Transformer, the PointNet, and the Edge Convolution. We also explore cross-modality fusion with the camera image, facilitated by operating in the perspective range image view. Our method performs competitively on the Waymo Open Dataset and improves the state-of-the-art AP for pedestrian detection from 69.7% to 75.5%. It is also efficient in that our smallest model, which still outperforms the popular PointPillars in quality, requires 180 times fewer FLOPS and model parameters.
Computersarxiv.org

Convolutional Hypercomplex Embeddings for Link Prediction

Knowledge graph embedding research has mainly focused on the two smallest normed division algebras, $\mathbb{R}$ and $\mathbb{C}$. Recent results suggest that trilinear products of quaternion-valued embeddings can be a more effective means to tackle link prediction. In addition, models based on convolutions on real-valued embeddings often yield state-of-the-art results for link prediction. In this paper, we investigate a composition of convolution operations with hypercomplex multiplications. We propose the four approaches QMult, OMult, ConvQ and ConvO to tackle the link prediction problem. QMult and OMult can be considered as quaternion and octonion extensions of previous state-of-the-art approaches, including DistMult and ComplEx. ConvQ and ConvO build upon QMult and OMult by including convolution operations in a way inspired by the residual learning framework. We evaluated our approaches on seven link prediction datasets including WN18RR, FB15K-237 and YAGO3-10. Experimental results suggest that the benefits of learning hypercomplex-valued vector representations become more apparent as the size and complexity of the knowledge graph grows. ConvO outperforms state-of-the-art approaches on FB15K-237 in MRR, Hit@1 and Hit@3, while QMult, OMult, ConvQ and ConvO outperform state-of-the-approaches on YAGO3-10 in all metrics. Results also suggest that link prediction performances can be further improved via prediction averaging. To foster reproducible research, we provide an open-source implementation of approaches, including training and evaluation scripts as well as pretrained models.
Chemistryarxiv.org

A convolutional neural network for defect classification in Bragg coherent X-ray diffraction

Bruce Lim, Ewen Bellec, Maxime Dupraz, Steven Leake, Andrea Resta, Alessandro Coati, Michael Sprung, Ehud Almog, Eugen Rabkin, Tobias Schülli, Marie-Ingrid Richard. Coherent diffraction imaging enables the imaging of individual defects, such as dislocations or stacking faults, in materials.These defects and their surrounding elastic strain fields have a critical influence on the macroscopic properties and functionality of materials. However, their identification in Bragg coherent diffraction imaging remains a challenge and requires significant data mining. The ability to identify defects from the diffraction pattern alone would be a significant advantage when targeting specific defect types and accelerates experiment design and execution. Here, we exploit a computational tool based on a three-dimensional (3D) parametric atomistic model and a convolutional neural network to predict dislocations in a crystal from its 3D coherent diffraction pattern. Simulated diffraction patterns from several thousands of relaxed atomistic configurations of nanocrystals are used to train the neural network and to predict the presence or absence of dislocations as well as their type(screw or edge). Our study paves the way for defect recognition in 3D coherent diffraction patterns for material science.
Computersarxiv.org

Curvature Graph Neural Network

Graph neural networks (GNNs) have achieved great success in many graph-based tasks. Much work is dedicated to empowering GNNs with the adaptive locality ability, which enables measuring the importance of neighboring nodes to the target node by a node-specific mechanism. However, the current node-specific mechanisms are deficient in distinguishing the importance of nodes in the topology structure. We believe that the structural importance of neighboring nodes is closely related to their importance in aggregation. In this paper, we introduce discrete graph curvature (the Ricci curvature) to quantify the strength of structural connection of pairwise nodes. And we propose Curvature Graph Neural Network (CGNN), which effectively improves the adaptive locality ability of GNNs by leveraging the structural property of graph curvature. To improve the adaptability of curvature to various datasets, we explicitly transform curvature into the weights of neighboring nodes by the necessary Negative Curvature Processing Module and Curvature Normalization Module. Then, we conduct numerous experiments on various synthetic datasets and real-world datasets. The experimental results on synthetic datasets show that CGNN effectively exploits the topology structure information, and the performance is improved significantly. CGNN outperforms the baselines on 5 dense node classification benchmark datasets. This study deepens the understanding of how to utilize advanced topology information and assign the importance of neighboring nodes from the perspective of graph curvature and encourages us to bridge the gap between graph theory and neural networks.
Computersarxiv.org

Exploring Robustness of Neural Networks through Graph Measures

Asim Waqas (1), Ghulam Rasool (1), Hamza Farooq (2), Nidhal C. Bouaynaya (1), ((1) Rowan University, (2) University of Minnesota) Motivated by graph theory, artificial neural networks (ANNs) are traditionally structured as layers of neurons (nodes), which learn useful information by the passage of data through interconnections (edges). In the machine learning realm, graph structures (i.e., neurons and connections) of ANNs have recently been explored using various graph-theoretic measures linked to their predictive performance. On the other hand, in network science (NetSci), certain graph measures including entropy and curvature are known to provide insight into the robustness and fragility of real-world networks. In this work, we use these graph measures to explore the robustness of various ANNs to adversarial attacks. To this end, we (1) explore the design space of inter-layer and intra-layers connectivity regimes of ANNs in the graph domain and record their predictive performance after training under different types of adversarial attacks, (2) use graph representations for both inter-layer and intra-layers connectivity regimes to calculate various graph-theoretic measures, including curvature and entropy, and (3) analyze the relationship between these graph measures and the adversarial performance of ANNs. We show that curvature and entropy, while operating in the graph domain, can quantify the robustness of ANNs without having to train these ANNs. Our results suggest that the real-world networks, including brain networks, financial networks, and social networks may provide important clues to the neural architecture search for robust ANNs. We propose a search strategy that efficiently finds robust ANNs amongst a set of well-performing ANNs without having a need to train all of these ANNs.
Computersarxiv.org

PeCoQ: A Dataset for Persian Complex Question Answering over Knowledge Graph

Question answering systems may find the answers to users' questions from either unstructured texts or structured data such as knowledge graphs. Answering questions using supervised learning approaches including deep learning models need large training datasets. In recent years, some datasets have been presented for the task of Question answering over knowledge graphs, which is the focus of this paper. Although many datasets in English were proposed, there have been a few question-answering datasets in Persian. This paper introduces \textit{PeCoQ}, a dataset for Persian question answering. This dataset contains 10,000 complex questions and answers extracted from the Persian knowledge graph, FarsBase. For each question, the SPARQL query and two paraphrases that were written by linguists are provided as well. There are different types of complexities in the dataset, such as multi-relation, multi-entity, ordinal, and temporal constraints. In this paper, we discuss the dataset's characteristics and describe our methodology for building it.
Computersarxiv.org

Heterogeneous Graph Attention Network for Multi-hop Machine Reading Comprehension

Multi-hop machine reading comprehension is a challenging task in natural language processing, which requires more reasoning ability and explainability. Spectral models based on graph convolutional networks grant the inferring abilities and lead to competitive results, however, part of them still face the challenge of analyzing the reasoning in a human-understandable way. Inspired by the concept of the Grandmother Cells in cognitive neuroscience, a spatial graph attention framework named crname, imitating the procedure was proposed. This model is designed to assemble the semantic features in multi-angle representations and automatically concentrate or alleviate the information for reasoning. The name "crname" is a metaphor for the pattern of the model: regard the subjects of queries as the start points of clues, take the reasoning entities as bridge points, and consider the latent candidate entities as the grandmother cells, and the clues end up in candidate entities. The proposed model allows us to visualize the reasoning graph and analyze the importance of edges connecting two entities and the selectivity in the mention and candidate nodes, which can be easier to be comprehended empirically. The official evaluations in open-domain multi-hop reading dataset WikiHop and Drug-drug Interactions dataset MedHop prove the validity of our approach and show the probability of the application of the model in the molecular biology domain.
Coding & Programmingarxiv.org

Parallel Graph Coloring Algorithms for Distributed GPU Environments

Graph coloring is often used in parallelizing scientific computations that run in distributed and multi-GPU environments; it identifies sets of independent data that can be updated in parallel. Many algorithms exist for graph coloring on a single GPU or in distributed memory, but to the best of our knowledge, hybrid MPI+GPU algorithms have been unexplored until this work. We present several MPI+GPU coloring approaches based on the distributed coloring algorithms of Gebremedhin et al. and the shared-memory algorithms of Deveci et al. . The on-node parallel coloring uses implementations in KokkosKernels,
Softwarearxiv.org

Efficient Document Image Classification Using Region-Based Graph Neural Network

Document image classification remains a popular research area because it can be commercialized in many enterprise applications across different industries. Recent advancements in large pre-trained computer vision and language models and graph neural networks has lent document image classification many tools. However using large pre-trained models usually requires substantial computing resources which could defeat the cost-saving advantages of automatic document image classification. In the paper we propose an efficient document image classification framework that uses graph convolution neural networks and incorporates textual, visual and layout information of the document. We have rigorously benchmarked our proposed algorithm against several state-of-art vision and language models on both publicly available dataset and a real-life insurance document classification dataset. Empirical results on both publicly available and real-world data show that our methods achieve near SOTA performance yet require much less computing resources and time for model training and inference. This results in solutions than offer better cost advantages, especially in scalable deployment for enterprise applications. The results showed that our algorithm can achieve classification performance quite close to SOTA. We also provide comprehensive comparisons of computing resources, model sizes, train and inference time between our proposed methods and baselines. In addition we delineate the cost per image using our method and other baselines.
Softwarearxiv.org

Online Multi-Agent Forecasting with Interpretable Collaborative Graph Neural Network

This paper considers predicting future statuses of multiple agents in an online fashion by exploiting dynamic interactions in the system. We propose a novel collaborative prediction unit (CoPU), which aggregates the predictions from multiple collaborative predictors according to a collaborative graph. Each collaborative predictor is trained to predict the status of an agent by considering the impact of another agent. The edge weights of the collaborative graph reflect the importance of each predictor. The collaborative graph is adjusted online by multiplicative update, which can be motivated by minimizing an explicit objective. With this objective, we also conduct regret analysis to indicate that, along with training, our CoPU achieves similar performance with the best individual collaborative predictor in hindsight. This theoretical interpretability distinguishes our method from many other graph networks. To progressively refine predictions, multiple CoPUs are stacked to form a collaborative graph neural network. Extensive experiments are conducted on three tasks: online simulated trajectory prediction, online human motion prediction and online traffic speed prediction, and our methods outperform state-of-the-art works on the three tasks by 28.6%, 17.4% and 21.0% on average, respectively.
Computersarxiv.org

Mitigating severe over-parameterization in deep convolutional neural networks through forced feature abstraction and compression with an entropy-based heuristic

Convolutional Neural Networks (CNNs) such as ResNet-50, DenseNet-40 and ResNeXt-56 are severely over-parameterized, necessitating a consequent increase in the computational resources required for model training which scales exponentially for increments in model depth. In this paper, we propose an Entropy-Based Convolutional Layer Estimation (EBCLE) heuristic which is robust and simple, yet effective in resolving the problem of over-parameterization with regards to network depth of CNN model. The EBCLE heuristic employs a priori knowledge of the entropic data distribution of input datasets to determine an upper bound for convolutional network depth, beyond which identity transformations are prevalent offering insignificant contributions for enhancing model performance. Restricting depth redundancies by forcing feature compression and abstraction restricts over-parameterization while decreasing training time by 24.99% - 78.59% without degradation in model performance. We present empirical evidence to emphasize the relative effectiveness of broader, yet shallower models trained using the EBCLE heuristic, which maintains or outperforms baseline classification accuracies of narrower yet deeper models. The EBCLE heuristic is architecturally agnostic and EBCLE based CNN models restrict depth redundancies resulting in enhanced utilization of the available computational resources. The proposed EBCLE heuristic is a compelling technique for researchers to analytically justify their HyperParameter (HP) choices for CNNs. Empirical validation of the EBCLE heuristic in training CNN models was established on five benchmarking datasets (ImageNet32, CIFAR-10/100, STL-10, MNIST) and four network architectures (DenseNet, ResNet, ResNeXt and EfficientNet B0-B2) with appropriate statistical tests employed to infer any conclusive claims presented in this paper.
Sciencearxiv.org

SRPN: similarity-based region proposal networks for nuclei and cells detection in histology images

The detection of nuclei and cells in histology images is of great value in both clinical practice and pathological studies. However, multiple reasons such as morphological variations of nuclei or cells make it a challenging task where conventional object detection methods cannot obtain satisfactory performance in many cases. A detection task consists of two sub-tasks, classification and localization. Under the condition of dense object detection, classification is a key to boost the detection performance. Considering this, we propose similarity based region proposal networks (SRPN) for nuclei and cells detection in histology images. In particular, a customized convolution layer termed as embedding layer is designed for network building. The embedding layer is added into the region proposal networks, enabling the networks to learn discriminative features based on similarity learning. Features obtained by similarity learning can significantly boost the classification performance compared to conventional methods. SRPN can be easily integrated into standard convolutional neural networks architectures such as the Faster R-CNN and RetinaNet. We test the proposed approach on tasks of multi-organ nuclei detection and signet ring cells detection in histological images. Experimental results show that networks applying similarity learning achieved superior performance on both tasks when compared to their counterparts. In particular, the proposed SRPN achieve state-of-the-art performance on the MoNuSeg benchmark for nuclei segmentation and detection while compared to previous methods, and on the signet ring cell detection benchmark when compared with baselines. The sourcecode is publicly available at: this https URL.
Softwarearxiv.org

OCCAM: Optimal Data Reuse for Convolutional Neural Networks

Convolutional neural networks (CNNs) are emerging as powerful tools for image processing in important commercial applications. We focus on the important problem of improving the latency of image recognition. CNNs' large data at each layer's input, filters, and output poses a memory bandwidth problem. While previous work captures only some of the enormous data reuse, full reuse implies that the initial input image and filters are read once from off chip and the final output is written once off chip without spilling the intermediate layers' data to off-chip. We propose Occam to capture full reuse via four contributions. (1) We identify the necessary condition for full reuse. (2) We identify the dependence closure as the sufficient condition to capture full reuse using the least on-chip memory. (3) Because the dependence closure is often too large to fit in on-chip memory, we propose a dynamic programming algorithm that optimally partitions a given CNN to guarantee the least off-chip traffic at the partition boundaries for a given on-chip capacity. Occam's partitions reside on different chips forming a pipeline so that a partition's filters and dependence closure remain on-chip as different images pass through (i.e., each partition incurs off-chip traffic only for its inputs and outputs). (4) because the optimal partitions may result in an unbalanced pipeline, we propose staggered asynchronous pipelines (STAP) which replicates the bottleneck stages to improve throughput by staggering the mini-batches across the replicas. Importantly, STAP achieves balanced pipelines without changing Occam's optimal partitioning. Our simulations show that Occam cuts off-chip transfers by 21x and achieves 2.06x and 1.36x better performance, and 33\% and 24\% better energy than the base case and Layer Fusion, respectively. On an FPGA implementation, Occam performs 5.1x better than the base case.
ScienceNature.com

Novel tool to quantify with single-cell resolution the number of incoming AAV genomes co-expressed in the mouse nervous system

Adeno-associated viral (AAV) vectors are an established and safe gene delivery tool to target the nervous system. However, the payload capacity of <4.9 kb limits the transfer of large or multiple genes. Oversized payloads could be delivered by fragmenting the transgenes into separate AAV capsids that are then mixed. This strategy could increase the AAV cargo capacity to treat monogenic, polygenic diseases and comorbidities only if controlled co-expression of multiple AAV capsids is achieved on each transduced cell. We developed a tool to quantify the number of incoming AAV genomes that are co-expressed in the nervous system with single-cell resolution. By using an isogenic mix of three AAVs each expressing single fluorescent reporters, we determined that expression of much greater than 31 AAV genomes per neuron in vitro and 20 genomes per neuron in vivo is obtained across different brain regions including anterior cingulate, prefrontal, somatomotor and somatosensory cortex areas, and cerebellar lobule VI. Our results demonstrate that multiple AAV vectors containing different transgenes or transgene fragments, can efficiently co-express in the same neuron. This tool can be used to design and improve AAV-based interrogation of neuronal circuits, map brain connectivity, and treat genetic diseases affecting the nervous system.

Comments / 0

Community Policy