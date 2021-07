Less than a year after it was stolen, a Sigmar Polke painting of flowers in a vase has been found in a private residence in Mainz, Germany. The police in Germany’s Rheinland-Pfalz region, where Mainz is located, said that the work had been taken from a Cologne gallery in November of last year. German police did not name the art space where the work had been held, however, and details of the theft have “not yet been conclusively clarified,” the police said in the release announcing the find. (A CV posted by David Zwirner gallery, which represents Polke’s estate, does not include mention of any exhibitions featuring the artist’s work in Cologne in 2020.)