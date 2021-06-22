Cancel
Heterotrophic euglenid Rhabdomonas costata resembles its phototrophic relatives in many aspects of molecular and cell biology

By Petr Soukal, Štěpánka Hrdá, Anna Karnkowska, Rafał Milanowski, Jana Szabová, Miluše Hradilová, Hynek Strnad, Čestmír Vlček, Ivan Čepička, Vladimír Hampl
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEuglenids represent a group of protists with diverse modes of feeding. To date, only a partial genomic sequence of Euglena gracilis and transcriptomes of several phototrophic and secondarily osmotrophic species are available, while primarily heterotrophic euglenids are seriously undersampled. In this work, we begin to fill this gap by presenting genomic and transcriptomic drafts of a primary osmotroph, Rhabdomonas costata. The current genomic assembly length of 100 Mbp is 14× smaller than that of E. gracilis. Despite being too fragmented for comprehensive gene prediction it provided fragments of the mitochondrial genome and comparison of the transcriptomic and genomic data revealed features of its introns, including several candidates for nonconventional types. A set of 39,456 putative R. costata proteins was predicted from the transcriptome. Annotation of the mitochondrial core metabolism provides the first data on the facultatively anaerobic mitochondrion of R. costata, which in most respects resembles the mitochondrion of E. gracilis with a certain level of streamlining. R. costata can synthetise thiamine by enzymes of heterogenous provenances and haem by a mitochondrial-cytoplasmic C4 pathway with enzymes orthologous to those found in E. gracilis. The low percentage of green algae-affiliated genes supports the ancestrally osmotrophic status of this species.

