Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cancer

A new combination strategy to enhance apoptosis in cancer cells by using nanoparticles as biocompatible drug delivery carriers

By Ertan Kucuksayan, Fatih Bozkurt, Mustafa Tahsin Yilmaz, Aslinur Sircan-Kucuksayan, Aysegul Hanikoglu, Tomris Ozben
Nature.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSome experimental and clinical studies have been conducted for the usage of chemotherapeutic drugs encapsulated into nanoparticles (NPs). However, no study has been conducted so far on the co-encapsulation of doxorubicin (Dox) and epoxomicin (Epo) into NPs as biocompatible drug delivery carriers. Therefore, we investigated if co-encapsulation of doxorubicin (Dox) and/or epoxomicin (Epo) into NPs enhance their anticancer efficiency and prevent drug resistance and toxicity to normal cells. We synthesized Dox and/or Epo loaded poly (lactic-co-glycolic acid) (PLGA) NPs using a multiple emulsion solvent evaporation technique and characterized them in terms of their particle size and stability, surface, molecular, thermal, encapsulation efficiency and in vitro release properties. We studied the effects of drug encapsulated NPs on cellular accumulation, intracellular drug levels, oxidative stress status, cellular viability, drug resistance, 20S proteasome activity, cytosolic Nuclear Factor Kappa B (NF-κB-p65), and apoptosis in breast cancer and normal cells. Our results proved that the nanoparticles we synthesized were thermally stable possessing higher encapsulation efficiency and particle stability. Thermal, morphological and molecular analyses demonstrated the presence of Dox and/or Epo within NPs, indicating that they were successfully loaded. Cell line assays proved that Dox and Epo loaded NPs were less cytotoxic to single-layer normal HUVECs than free Dox and Epo, suggesting that the NPs would be biocompatible drug delivery carriers. The apoptotic index of free Dox and Epo increased 50% through their encapsulation into NPs, proving combination strategy to enhance apoptosis in breast cancer cells. Our results demonstrated that the co-encapsulation of Dox and Epo within NPs would be a promising treatment strategy to overcome multidrug resistance and toxicity to normal tissues that can be studied in further in vivo and clinical studies in breast cancer.

www.nature.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer Cells#Lung Cancer#Breast Cancer#Cancer Research#Cancer Treatment#Plga#Huvecs#Global Health Estimates#Antineoplastic#Nanocarriers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Science
News Break
Google
News Break
Cancer
Related
ScienceCosmos

‘Technically no longer human’ – Can mRNA COVID-19 vaccines meld with your DNA?

It is becoming increasingly common to see social media posts claiming that the mRNA COVID-19 vaccines, which include the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, could alter a person’s DNA. Some posts even go as far as to suggest that nano-machines are being injected into the body. But is there any truth to these rumours? Could an mRNA vaccine be modifying your DNA?
CancerNature.com

Single cell derived mRNA signals across human kidney tumors

Marry M. van den Heuvel-Eibrink ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0002-7760-879X4,. Tumor cells may share some patterns of gene expression with their cell of origin, providing clues into the differentiation state and origin of cancer. Here, we study the differentiation state and cellular origin of 1300 childhood and adult kidney tumors. Using single cell mRNA reference maps of normal tissues, we quantify reference “cellular signals” in each tumor. Quantifying global differentiation, we find that childhood tumors exhibit fetal cellular signals, replacing the presumption of “fetalness” with a quantitative measure of immaturity. By contrast, in adult cancers our assessment refutes the suggestion of dedifferentiation towards a fetal state in most cases. We find an intimate connection between developmental mesenchymal populations and childhood renal tumors. We demonstrate the diagnostic potential of our approach with a case study of a cryptic renal tumor. Our findings provide a cellular definition of human renal tumors through an approach that is broadly applicable to human cancer.
CancerNature.com

Innovative dual system approach for selective eradication of cancer cells using viral-based delivery of natural bacterial toxin–antitoxin system

The inactivation of p53, a tumor suppressor, and the activation of the RAS oncogene are the most frequent genetic alterations in cancer. We have shown that a unique E. coli MazF-MazE toxin–antitoxin (TA) system can be used for selective and effective eradication of RAS-mutated cancer cells. This out of the box strategy holds great promise for effective cancer treatment and management. We provide proof of concept for a novel platform to selectively eradicate cancer cells using an adenoviral delivery system based on the adjusted natural bacterial system. We generated adenoviral vectors carrying the mazF toxin (pAdEasy-Py4-SV40mP-mCherry-MazF) and the antitoxin mazE (pAdEasy-RGC-SV40mP-MazE-IRES-GFP) under the regulation of RAS and p53, resp. The control vector carries the toxin without the RAS-responsive element (pAdEasy-ΔPy4-SV40mP-mCherry-MazF). In vitro, the mazF-mazE TA system (Py4-SV40mP-mCherry-MazF+RGC-SV40mP-MazE-IRES-GFP) induced massive, dose-dependent cell death, at 69% compared to 19% for the control vector, in a co-infected HCT116 cell line. In vivo, the system caused significant tumor growth inhibition of HCT116 (KRASmut/p53mut) tumors at 73 and 65% compared to PBS and ΔPY4 control groups, resp. In addition, we demonstrate 65% tumor growth inhibition in HCT116 (KRASmut/p53wt) cells, compared to the other two control groups, indicating a contribution of the antitoxin in blocking system leakage in WT RAS cells. These data provide evidence of the feasibility of using mutations in the p53 and RAS pathway to efficiently kill cancer cells. The platform, through its combination of the antitoxin (mazE) with the toxin (mazF), provides effective protection of normal cells from basal low activity or leakage of mazF.
CancerEurekAlert

Striking gold: Synthesizing green gold nanoparticles for cancer therapy with biomolecules

In cancer therapy, the effectiveness of an approach is determined by its ability to preserve the non-cancerous cells. Simply put, the higher the collateral damage, the greater are the side-effects of a therapy. An ideal situation is where only the cancer cells can be targeted and destroyed. In this regard, photothermal therapy--an approach in which cancer cells infused with gold nanoparticles can be heated up and destroyed using near-infrared (NIR) light that is strongly absorbed by the gold nanoparticles--has emerged as a promising strategy due to its minimally invasive nature.
CancerPhys.org

Targeted delivery of therapeutic RNAs directly to cancer cells

Tel Aviv University's groundbreaking technology may revolutionize the treatment of cancer and a wide range of diseases and medical conditions. In the framework of this study, the researchers were able to create a new method of transporting RNA-based drugs to a subpopulation of immune cells involved in the inflammation process, and target the disease-inflamed cell without causing damage to other cells.
Public HealthNature.com

COVID and the brain: researchers zero in on how damage occurs

Growing evidence suggests that the coronavirus causes ‘brain fog’ and other neurological symptoms through multiple mechanisms. You have full access to this article via your institution. How COVID-19 damages the brain is becoming clearer. New evidence suggests that the coronavirus’s assault on the brain could be multipronged: it might attack...
ChemistryNature.com

Noncytotoxic silver nanoparticles as a new antimicrobial strategy

Drug-resistance of bacteria is an ongoing problem in hospital treatment. The main mechanism of bacterial virulency in human infections is based on their adhesion ability and biofilm formation. Many approaches have been invented to overcome this problem, i.e. treatment with antibacterial biomolecules, which have some limitations e.g. enzymatic degradation and short shelf stability. Silver nanoparticles (AgNPs) may be alternative to these strategies due to their unique and high antibacterial properties. Herein, we report on yeast Saccharomyces cerevisiae extracellular-based synthesis of AgNPs. Transmission electron microscopy (TEM) revealed the morphology and structure of the metallic nanoparticles, which showed a uniform distribution and good colloid stability, measured by hydrodynamic light scattering (DLS). The energy dispersive X-ray spectroscopy (EDS) of NPs confirms the presence of silver and showed that sulfur-rich compounds act as a capping agent being adsorbed on the surface of AgNPs. Antimicrobial tests showed that AgNPs inhibit the bacteria growth, while have no impact on fungi growth. Moreover, tested NPs was characterized by high inhibitory potential of bacteria biofilm formation but also eradication of established biofilms. The cytotoxic effect of the NPs on four mammalian normal and cancer cell lines was tested through the metabolic activity, cell viability and wound-healing assays. Last, but not least, ability to deep penetration of the silver colloid to the root canal was imaged by scanning electron microscopy (SEM) to show its potential as the material for root-end filling.
CancerNature.com

Characterization of nanoparticles combining polyamine detection with photodynamic therapy

Polyamine detection and depletion have been extensively investigated for cancer prevention and treatment. However, the therapeutic efficacy is far from satisfactory, mainly due to a polyamine compensation mechanism from the systemic circulation in the tumor environment. Herein, we explore a new solution for improving polyamine detection as well as a possible consumption therapy based on a new photosensitizer that can efficiently consume polyamines via an irreversible chemical reaction. The new photosensitizer is pyrrolopyrroleaza-BODIPY pyridinium salt (PPAB-PyS) nanoparticles that can react with the over-expressed polyamine in cancer cells and produce two photosensitizers with enhanced phototoxicity on cancer destruction. Meanwhile, PPAB-PyS nanoparticles provide a simultaneous ratiometric fluorescence imaging of intracellular polyamine. This combination polyamine consumption with a chemical reaction provides a new modality to enable polyamine detection along with photodynamic therapy as well as a putative depletion of polyamines for cancer treatment and prevention.
CancerNature.com

Genetic and pharmacological interrogation of cancer vulnerability using a multiplexed cell line screening platform

The multiplexed cancer cell line screening platform PRISM demonstrated its utility in testing hundreds of cell lines in a single run, possessing the potential to speed up anti-cancer drug discovery, validation and optimization. Here we described the development and implementation of a next-generation PRISM platform combining Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/Cas9-mediated gene editing, cell line DNA barcoding and next-generation sequencing to enable genetic and/or pharmacological assessment of target addiction in hundreds of cell lines simultaneously. Both compound and CRISPR-knockout PRISM screens well recapitulated the results from individual assays and showed high consistency with a public database.
ScienceNature.com

Two human metabolites rescue a C. elegans model of Alzheimer’s disease via a cytosolic unfolded protein response

Age-related changes in cellular metabolism can affect brain homeostasis, creating conditions that are permissive to the onset and progression of neurodegenerative disorders such as Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s diseases. Although the roles of metabolites have been extensively studied with regard to cellular signaling pathways, their effects on protein aggregation remain relatively unexplored. By computationally analysing the Human Metabolome Database, we identified two endogenous metabolites, carnosine and kynurenic acid, that inhibit the aggregation of the amyloid beta peptide (Aβ) and rescue a C. elegans model of Alzheimer’s disease. We found that these metabolites act by triggering a cytosolic unfolded protein response through the transcription factor HSF-1 and downstream chaperones HSP40/J-proteins DNJ-12 and DNJ-19. These results help rationalise previous observations regarding the possible anti-ageing benefits of these metabolites by providing a mechanism for their action. Taken together, our findings provide a link between metabolite homeostasis and protein homeostasis, which could inspire preventative interventions against neurodegenerative disorders.
ScienceNature.com

Cholesterol-dependent plasma membrane order (L) is critical for antigen-specific clonal expansion of CD4 T cells

Early “T cell activation” events are initiated within the lipid microenvironment of the plasma membrane. Role of lipid membrane order (Lo) in spatiotemporal signaling through the antigen receptor in T cells is posited but remains unclear. We have examined the role of membrane order (Lo)/disorder (Ld) in antigen specific CD4+ T cell activation and clonal expansion by first creating membrane disorder, and then reconstituting membrane order by inserting cholesterol into the disordered plasma membrane. Significant revival of antigen specific CD4+ T cell proliferative response was observed after reconstituting the disrupted membrane order with cholesterol. These reconstitution experiments illustrate Koch’s postulate by demonstrating that cholesterol-dependent membrane order (Lo) is critical for responses generated by CD4+ T cells and point to the importance of membrane order and lipid microenvironment in signaling through T cell membrane antigen receptors.
CancerNature.com

A non-toxic, reversibly released imaging probe for oral cancer that is derived from natural compounds

CD44 is emerging as an important receptor biomarker for various cancers. Amongst these is oral cancer, where surgical resection remains an essential mode of treatment. Unfortunately, surgery is frequently associated with permanent disfigurement, malnutrition, and functional comorbidities due to the difficultly of tumour removal. Optical imaging agents that can guide tumour tissue identification represent an attractive approach to minimising the impact of surgery. Here, we report the synthesis of a water-soluble fluorescent probe, namely HA-FA-HEG-OE (compound 1), that comprises components originating from natural sources: oleic acid, ferulic acid and hyaluronic acid. Compound 1 was found to be non-toxic, displayed aggregation induced emission and accumulated intracellularly in vesicles in SCC-9 oral squamous cells. The uptake of 1 was fully reversible over time. Internalization of compound 1 occurs through receptor mediated endocytosis; uniquely mediated through the CD44 receptor. Uptake is related to tumorigenic potential, with non-tumorigenic, dysplastic DOK cells and poorly tumorigenic MCF-7 cells showing only low intracellular levels and highlighting the critical role of endocytosis in cancer progression and metastasis. Together, the recognised importance of CD44 as a cancer stem cell marker in oral cancer, and the reversible, non-toxic nature of 1, makes it a promising agent for real time intraoperative imaging.
ScienceNature.com

Calbindin regulates Kv4.1 trafficking and excitability in dentate granule cells via CaMKII-dependent phosphorylation

Experimental & Molecular Medicine (2021)Cite this article. Calbindin, a major Ca2+ buffer in dentate granule cells (GCs), plays a critical role in shaping Ca2+ signals, yet how it regulates neuronal function remains largely unknown. Here, we found that calbindin knockout (CBKO) mice exhibited dentate GC hyperexcitability and impaired pattern separation, which co-occurred with reduced K+ current due to downregulated surface expression of Kv4.1. Relatedly, manipulation of calbindin expression in HT22 cells led to changes in CaMKII activation and the level of surface localization of Kv4.1 through phosphorylation at serine 555, confirming the mechanism underlying neuronal hyperexcitability in CBKO mice. We also discovered that Ca2+ buffering capacity was significantly reduced in the GCs of Tg2576 mice to the level of CBKO GCs, and this reduction was restored to normal levels by antioxidants, suggesting that calbindin is a target of oxidative stress. Our data suggest that the regulation of CaMKII signaling by Ca2+ buffering is crucial for neuronal excitability regulation.
ScienceNature.com

Evaluation of non-thermal effect of microwave radiation and its mode of action in bacterial cell inactivation

A growing body of literature has recognized the non-thermal effect of pulsed microwave radiation (PMR) on bacterial systems. However, its mode of action in deactivating bacteria has not yet been extensively investigated. Nevertheless, it is highly important to advance the applications of PMR from simple to complex biological systems. In this study, we first optimized the conditions of the PMR device and we assessed the results by simulations, using ANSYS HFSS (High Frequency Structure Simulator) and a 3D particle-in-cell code for the electron behavior, to provide a better overview of the bacterial cell exposure to microwave radiation. To determine the sensitivity of PMR, Escherichia coli and Staphylococcus aureus cultures were exposed to PMR (pulse duration: 60 ns, peak frequency: 3.5 GHz) with power density of 17 kW/cm2 at the free space of sample position, which would induce electric field of 8.0 kV/cm inside the PBS solution of falcon tube in this experiment at 25 °C. At various discharges (D) of microwaves, the colony forming unit curves were analyzed. The highest ratios of viable count reductions were observed when the doses were increased from 20D to 80D, which resulted in an approximate 6 log reduction in E. coli and 4 log reduction in S. aureus. Moreover, scanning electron microscopy also revealed surface damage in both bacterial strains after PMR exposure. The bacterial inactivation was attributed to the deactivation of oxidation-regulating genes and DNA damage.
ScienceNature.com

A novel and effective approach to generate germline-like monoclonal antibodies by integration of phage and mammalian cell display platforms

Phage display technology allows for rapid selection of antibodies from the large repertoire of human antibody fragments displayed on phages. However, antibody fragments should be converted to IgG for biological characterizations and affinity of antibodies obtained from phage display library is frequently not sufficient for efficient use in clinical settings. Here, we describe a new approach that combines phage and mammalian cell display, enabling simultaneous affinity screening of full-length IgG antibodies. Using this strategy, we successfully obtained a novel germline-like anti-TIM-3 monoclonal antibody named m101, which was revealed to be a potent anti-TIM-3 therapeutic monoclonal antibody via in vitro and in vivo experiments, indicating its effectiveness and power. Thus, this platform can help develop new monoclonal antibody therapeutics with high affinity and low immunogenicity.
CancerPosted by
The Press

Mirati Therapeutics' Adagrasib Receives Breakthrough Therapy Designation from U.S. Food and Drug Administration for Patients with Advanced Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Harboring the KRAS G12C Mutation

SAN DIEGO, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRTX), a clinical-stage targeted oncology company, announced today that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation to adagrasib for the potential treatment of patients with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) who harbor the KRASG12C mutation following prior systemic therapy.
Public HealthNature.com

Significance of peripheral blood indexes in differential diagnoses of SARS-CoV-2 and New Bunia virus

We aimed to provide a laboratory basis for differential diagnosis of COVID-19 and severe fever with thrombocytopenia syndrome (SFTS). Clinical data were collected from 32 COVID-19 patients (2019-nCoV group), 31 SFTS patients (SFTS group) and 30 healthy controls (control group). For each group of hospitalized patients, a retrospective analysis was performed on specific indices, including cytokines, T-lymphocyte subsets, routine blood parameters, C-reactive protein (CRP) and procalcitonin (PCT), and receiver operating characteristic (ROC) curves for the indices revealed the differences among groups. Compared with the 2019-nCoV group, the SFTS group had a significantly and greatly decreased counts of WBC, absolute lymphocyte, PLT and absolute CD4+ T lymphocyte (P < 0.05); the IL-6, TNF-α, D-D and PCT levels of the SFTS group were higher than those of the 2019-nCoV group (P < 0.05). Compared with those of the SFTS group, the CRP and FIB levels of the 2019-nCoV group were greatly increased (P < 0.05). The ROC curves showed that area under the curves (AUCs) for FIB, PLT and TNF-α were greater than 0.85, demonstrating high diagnostic value. At the initial stage of SARS-CoV-2 or SFTS virus infection, PLT, FIB and TNF-α have definitive clinical value for the early and differential diagnosis of these two infections.
PhysicsNature.com

Experimental demonstration of the novel “van-Hove integral method (vHI)” for measuring diffusive dynamics by elastic neutron scattering

Quasi-elastic neutron scattering (QENS)—based on the seminal work of Nobel Laureate Brockhouse—has been one of the major methods for studying pico-second to nano-second diffusive dynamics over the past 70 years. This is regarded as an “inelastic” method for dynamics. In contrast, we recently proposed a new neutron-scattering method for dynamics, which uses the elastic line of the scattering to access system dynamics directly in the time domain (Benedetto and Kearley in Sci Rep 9:11284, 2019). This new method has been denoted “vHI” that stands for “van Hove Integral”. The reason is that, under certain conditions, the measured elastic intensity corresponds to the running-time integral of the intermediate scattering function, \(I\left( {Q,t} \right)\), up to a time that is inversely proportional to the energy band-width incident on the sample. As a result, \(I\left( {Q,t} \right)\) is accessed from the time derivative of the measured vHI profile. vHI has been supported by numerical and Monte-Carlo simulations, but has been difficult to validate experimentally due to the lack of a suitable instrument. Here we show that vHI works in practice, which we achieved by using a simple modification to the standard QENS backscattering spectrometer methodology. Basically, we varied the neutron-energy band-widths incident at the sample via a step-wise variation of the frequency of the monochromator Doppler-drive. This provides a measurement of the vHI profile at the detectors. The same instrument and sample were also used in standard QENS mode for comparison. The intermediate scattering functions, \(I\left( {Q,t} \right)\), obtained by the two methods—vHI and QENS—are strikingly similar providing a direct experimental validation of the vHI method. Perhaps surprisingly, the counting statistics of the two methods are comparable even though the instrument used was expressly designed for QENS. This shows that the methodology modification adopted here can be used in practice to access vHI profiles at many of the backscattering spectrometers worldwide. We also show that partial integrations of the measured QENS spectrum cannot provide the vHI profile, which clarifies a common misconception. At the same time, we show a novel approach which does access \(I\left( {Q,t} \right)\) from QENS spectra.
ScienceNature.com

Structural mechanism of heat-induced opening of a temperature-sensitive TRP channel

Nature Structural & Molecular Biology (2021)Cite this article. Numerous physiological functions rely on distinguishing temperature through temperature-sensitive transient receptor potential channels (thermo-TRPs). Although the function of thermo-TRPs has been studied extensively, structural determination of their heat- and cold-activated states has remained a challenge. Here, we present cryo-EM structures of the nanodisc-reconstituted wild-type mouse TRPV3 in three distinct conformations: closed, heat-activated sensitized and open states. The heat-induced transformations of TRPV3 are accompanied by changes in the secondary structure of the S2-S3 linker and the N and C termini and represent a conformational wave that links these parts of the protein to a lipid occupying the vanilloid binding site. State-dependent differences in the behavior of bound lipids suggest their active role in thermo-TRP temperature-dependent gating. Our structural data, supported by physiological recordings and molecular dynamics simulations, provide an insight for understanding the molecular mechanism of temperature sensing.

Comments / 0

Community Policy