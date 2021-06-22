A multi-omics investigation of the composition and function of extracellular vesicles along the temporal trajectory of COVID-19

Aerogels have attracted significant attention recently due to their ultra-light weight porous structure, mechanical robustness, high electrical conductivity, facile scalability and their use as gas and oil absorbers. Herein, we examine the multi-functional properties of hybrid aerogels consisting of reduced graphene oxide (rGO) integrated with hexagonal boron nitride (hBN) platelets. Using a freeze-drying approach, hybrid aerogels are fabricated by simple mixing with various volume fractions of hBN and rGO up to 0.5/0.5 ratio. The fabrication method is simple, cost effective, scalable and can be extended to other 2D materials combinations. The hybrid rGO/hBN aerogels (HAs) are mechanically robust and highly compressible with mechanical properties similar to those of the pure rGO aerogel. We show that the presence of hBN in the HAs enhances the gas absorption capacities of formaldehyde and water vapour up to ~ 7 and > 8 times, respectively, as compared to pure rGO aerogel. Moreover, the samples show good recoverability, making them highly efficient materials for gas absorption applications and for the protection of artefacts such as paintings in storage facilities. Finally, even in the presence of large quantity of insulating hBN, the HAs are electrically conductive, extending the potential application spectrum of the proposed hybrids to the field of electro-thermal actuators. The work proposed here paves the way for the design and production of novel 2D materials combinations with tailored multi-functionalities suited for a large variety of modern applications.