Unexpected contribution of fibroblasts to muscle lineage as a mechanism for limb muscle patterning

By Joana Esteves de Lima, Cédrine Blavet, Marie-Ange Bonnin, Estelle Hirsinger, Glenda Comai, Laurent Yvernogeau, Marie-Claire Delfini, Léa Bellenger, Sébastien Mella, Sonya Nassari, Catherine Robin, Ronen Schweitzer, Claire Fournier-Thibault, Thierry Jaffredo, Shahragim Tajbakhsh, Frédéric Relaix, Delphine Duprez
Nature.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePositional information driving limb muscle patterning is contained in connective tissue fibroblasts but not in myogenic cells. Limb muscles originate from somites, while connective tissues originate from lateral plate mesoderm. With cell and genetic lineage tracing we challenge this model and identify an unexpected contribution of lateral plate-derived fibroblasts to the myogenic lineage, preferentially at the myotendinous junction. Analysis of single-cell RNA-sequencing data from whole limbs at successive developmental stages identifies a population displaying a dual muscle and connective tissue signature. BMP signalling is active in this dual population and at the tendon/muscle interface. In vivo and in vitro gain- and loss-of-function experiments show that BMP signalling regulates a fibroblast-to-myoblast conversion. These results suggest a scenario in which BMP signalling converts a subset of lateral plate mesoderm-derived cells to a myogenic fate in order to create a boundary of fibroblast-derived myonuclei at the myotendinous junction that controls limb muscle patterning.

www.nature.com
ScienceNature.com

A genomic surveillance framework and genotyping tool for Klebsiella pneumoniae and its related species complex

Klebsiella pneumoniae is a leading cause of antimicrobial-resistant (AMR) healthcare-associated infections, neonatal sepsis and community-acquired liver abscess, and is associated with chronic intestinal diseases. Its diversity and complex population structure pose challenges for analysis and interpretation of K. pneumoniae genome data. Here we introduce Kleborate, a tool for analysing genomes of K. pneumoniae and its associated species complex, which consolidates interrogation of key features of proven clinical importance. Kleborate provides a framework to support genomic surveillance and epidemiology in research, clinical and public health settings. To demonstrate its utility we apply Kleborate to analyse publicly available Klebsiella genomes, including clinical isolates from a pan-European study of carbapenemase-producing Klebsiella, highlighting global trends in AMR and virulence as examples of what could be achieved by applying this genomic framework within more systematic genomic surveillance efforts. We also demonstrate the application of Kleborate to detect and type K. pneumoniae from gut metagenomes.
HealthNature.com

Resveratrol promotes skin wound healing by regulating the miR-212/CASP8 axis

The wound-healing process is a natural response to burn injury. Resveratrol (RES) may have potential as a therapy for wound healing, but how and whether RES regulates skin repair remains poorly understood. Human epidermal keratinocyte (HaCaT) cells were treated with lipopolysaccharide (LPS), and a mouse skin wound-healing model was established. Cell viability and apoptosis were analyzed by 3-(4,5-dimethyl-2-thiazolyl)−2,5-diphenyl-2-H-tetrazolium bromide or flow cytometry. Cell proliferation was assessed by cell viability and colony-formation analyses. Cell migration was tested by wound-healing analysis. The microRNA-212 (miR-212) and caspase-8 (CASP8) levels were determined by quantitative reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction and western blotting. The correlation between miR-212 and CASP8 was analyzed by dual-luciferase reporter analysis. Skin wound healing in mice was assessed by measuring the wound area and gap after hematoxylin–eosin (HE) staining. RES reduced the LPS-induced reduction in viability and apoptosis in HaCaT cells. miR-212 expression was reduced by LPS and increased by exposure to RES. RES promoted cell proliferation and migration after LPS treatment by increasing miR-212 levels. CASP8 was a target of miR-212. CASP8 silencing promoted cell proliferation and migration, which was reversed by miR-212 knockdown in LPS-treated HaCaT cells. RES promoted skin wound healing in mice, which was reduced by miR-212 knockdown. Thus, RES facilitates cell proliferation and migration in LPS-treated HaCaT cells and promotes skin wound-healing in a mouse model by regulating the miR-212/CASP8 axis.
ChemistryNature.com

Low temperature chemical sintering of inkjet-printed Zn nanoparticles for highly conductive flexible electronic components

This study illustrates an innovative way to fabricate inkjet-printed tracks by sequential printing of Zn nanoparticle ink and curing ink for low temperature in situ chemical sintering. Employing chemical curing in place of standard sintering methods leads to the advantages of using flexible substrates that may not withstand the high thermal budgets of the standard methods. A general formulation engineering method is adopted to produce highly concentrated Zn ink which is cured by inkjet printing an over-layer of aqueous acetic acid which is the curing agent. The experimental results reveal that a narrow window of acid concentration of curing ink plays a crucial role in determining the electrical properties of the printed Zn nanoparticles. Highly conductive (~105 S m−1) and mechanically flexible printed Zn features are achieved. In addition, from systematic material characterization, we obtain an understanding of the curing mechanism. Finally, a touch sensor circuit is demonstrated involving all-Zn printed conductive tracks.
ScienceNature.com

Two human metabolites rescue a C. elegans model of Alzheimer’s disease via a cytosolic unfolded protein response

Age-related changes in cellular metabolism can affect brain homeostasis, creating conditions that are permissive to the onset and progression of neurodegenerative disorders such as Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s diseases. Although the roles of metabolites have been extensively studied with regard to cellular signaling pathways, their effects on protein aggregation remain relatively unexplored. By computationally analysing the Human Metabolome Database, we identified two endogenous metabolites, carnosine and kynurenic acid, that inhibit the aggregation of the amyloid beta peptide (Aβ) and rescue a C. elegans model of Alzheimer’s disease. We found that these metabolites act by triggering a cytosolic unfolded protein response through the transcription factor HSF-1 and downstream chaperones HSP40/J-proteins DNJ-12 and DNJ-19. These results help rationalise previous observations regarding the possible anti-ageing benefits of these metabolites by providing a mechanism for their action. Taken together, our findings provide a link between metabolite homeostasis and protein homeostasis, which could inspire preventative interventions against neurodegenerative disorders.
ChemistryNature.com

Optimization of catalytic wet oxidating fulvic acid with zero-valent copper chitosan activated carbon ball as the catalyst

The degradation efficiency of fulvic acid (FA) was investigated in the catalytic wet oxidation process (CWPO) by zero-valent copper chitosan activated carbon ball (ZVC/CTS-ACB). Characterization of ZVC/CTS-ACB shows that zero-valent copper was loaded successfully on the chitosan activated carbon. Plackett–Buiman (PB) design and response surface methodology (RSM) were employed to determine the influence factors and the optimum processing parameters. The model was well fitted to the actual data and the correlation coefficients of R2 and R2-adj were 0.9359 and 0.9039, respectively. Under the obtained optimum conditions for FA degradation: temperature = 94 °C and pH 3.8, the average FA removal by three replicate experiments was 93.02%, which has a high consistency to the RSM optimal target response of 93.86%. The comparison of catalytic performance showed that the addition of catalyst ZVC/CTS-ACS could increase the removal rate of FA, color number (CN) and TOC by 93.6%, 83.5% and 81.9% respectively. The high TOC removal rate indicated the good performance of the catalyst to FA mineralization. Additionally, the ICP analysis of copper ion leaching was only 0.08 mg/l after 5 repeated recycles of the catalyst, demonstrating the high stability of ZVC/CTS-ACB that is beneficial for the actual application.
FitnessNature.com

Correlation between muscle architecture and anaerobic power in athletes involved in different sports

Athletes cultivate highly developed muscles based on their sport category, creating a body shape that matches the characteristics of that sports category. We tested the significance of the correlation between muscle development characteristics and anaerobic power in athletes to build a database for each category. Fifty-eight college athletes participated in this study. To assess muscle characteristics, muscle thickness (MT) and fascicle angle (FA) were measured by ultrasonography (US) in lower limb. Furthermore, anaerobic power was measured with the Wingate test. Analysis of the correlation between muscle structure and anaerobic power revealed significant differences between the sports categories, except for the MT of the medial head of gastrocnemius (Gm), lateral head of gastrocnemius, and FA of Gm. A significant difference was observed for all parameters, except for the arrival time to peak power in the anaerobic power items; in particular, a high degree of correlation in mean power/kg and peak power/kg was observed. A similar tendency was observed in the correlation between muscle structure and anaerobic power in most sports categories, but certain muscle characteristic factors were prominent in each sport. Based on these, it is possible to contribute to predicting and promoting athletic performance.
ScienceNature.com

Reply to: “Inconsistent prediction capability of ImmuneCells.Sig across different RNA-seq datasets”

Replying to X. Xiao et al. Nature Communication https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-24303-5 (2021). In their commentary on our paper1, Xiao et al.2 make a point that the predictive performance of ImmuneCells.Sig is inconsistent. This is mainly due to the batch effect across different RNA-seq data sets (Fig. 1a). The relatively poor generalization of gene expression profiling (GEP) is common in predicting immunotherapy response. For example, Cui et al.3 analyzed ten well-established GEP signatures in the three data sets (VanAllen15, Liu19, Kim18). All ten signatures showed AUC (Area Under The Curve) values <0.66 and nine signatures had AUC < 0.6 in the Liu19 data set (Fig. 6D in Cui et al.3). The IMPRES signature4 performed poorly in all three data sets (AUC values are in the range of 0.5–0.63, Fig. 6D–F in Cui et al.3) and the AUC value of Messina signature is only about 0.2 in the Kim18 data set (Fig. 6F in Cui et al.3). Similarly, inconsistent and low AUC values of the established ICT (immune checkpoint therapy) response signatures were found in another study (Fig. 4g–i in Jiang et al.5). In addition, a study involving tumor specimens from 8135 patients and using the broad category of GEP developed from ten studies showed that the AUC value of this well-trained GEP is only 0.656. It should be noted that some gene expression-based tests are successful in cancer diagnosis such as Oncotype DX for breast cancer. This is because that it is a tumor proliferation genes-based signature measured by a single reference laboratory7. Tumor proliferation genes’ expressions are highly correlated with cancer recurrence, so it is reasonable for Oncotype DX to predict the recurrence of breast cancer. Nevertheless, Oncotype DX could still perform poorly in predicting breast cancer outcome, with AUC values being 0.64 and 0.59 in two breast cancer data sets8.
ScienceNature.com

Evaluation of non-thermal effect of microwave radiation and its mode of action in bacterial cell inactivation

A growing body of literature has recognized the non-thermal effect of pulsed microwave radiation (PMR) on bacterial systems. However, its mode of action in deactivating bacteria has not yet been extensively investigated. Nevertheless, it is highly important to advance the applications of PMR from simple to complex biological systems. In this study, we first optimized the conditions of the PMR device and we assessed the results by simulations, using ANSYS HFSS (High Frequency Structure Simulator) and a 3D particle-in-cell code for the electron behavior, to provide a better overview of the bacterial cell exposure to microwave radiation. To determine the sensitivity of PMR, Escherichia coli and Staphylococcus aureus cultures were exposed to PMR (pulse duration: 60 ns, peak frequency: 3.5 GHz) with power density of 17 kW/cm2 at the free space of sample position, which would induce electric field of 8.0 kV/cm inside the PBS solution of falcon tube in this experiment at 25 °C. At various discharges (D) of microwaves, the colony forming unit curves were analyzed. The highest ratios of viable count reductions were observed when the doses were increased from 20D to 80D, which resulted in an approximate 6 log reduction in E. coli and 4 log reduction in S. aureus. Moreover, scanning electron microscopy also revealed surface damage in both bacterial strains after PMR exposure. The bacterial inactivation was attributed to the deactivation of oxidation-regulating genes and DNA damage.
HealthNature.com

Single-nucleus chromatin accessibility and transcriptomic characterization of Alzheimer’s disease

The gene-regulatory landscape of the brain is highly dynamic in health and disease, coordinating a menagerie of biological processes across distinct cell types. Here, we present a multi-omic single-nucleus study of 191,890 nuclei in late-stage Alzheimer’s disease (AD), accessible through our web portal, profiling chromatin accessibility and gene expression in the same biological samples and uncovering vast cellular heterogeneity. We identified cell-type-specific, disease-associated candidate cis-regulatory elements and their candidate target genes, including an oligodendrocyte-associated regulatory module containing links to APOE and CLU. We describe cis-regulatory relationships in specific cell types at a subset of AD risk loci defined by genome-wide association studies, demonstrating the utility of this multi-omic single-nucleus approach. Trajectory analysis of glial populations identified disease-relevant transcription factors, such as SREBF1, and their regulatory targets. Finally, we introduce single-nucleus consensus weighted gene coexpression analysis, a coexpression network analysis strategy robust to sparse single-cell data, and perform a systems-level analysis of the AD transcriptome.
ChemistryNature.com

Influence of synthesis parameters on crystallization behavior and ionic conductivity of the LiPSI solid electrolyte

Superionic solid electrolytes are key to the development of advanced solid-state Li batteries. In recent years, various materials have been discovered, with ionic conductivities approaching or even exceeding those of carbonate-based liquid electrolytes used in high-performance Li-ion batteries. Among the different classes of inorganic solid electrolytes under study, lithium thiophosphates are one of the most promising due to their high Li-ion conductivity at room temperature and mechanical softness. Here, we report about the effect of synthesis parameters on the crystallization behavior and charge-transport properties of Li4PS4I. We show that thermally induced crystallization of Li4PS4I (P4/nmm), starting from the glassy phase 1.5Li2S–0.5P2S5–LiI, adversely affects the material’s conductivity. However, both conductivity and crystallization temperature can be significantly increased by applying pressure during the preparation.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Parkinson’s disease multimodal imaging: F-DOPA PET, neuromelanin-sensitive and quantitative iron-sensitive MRI

Parkinson’s disease (PD) is a neurodegenerative synucleinopathy characterized by the degeneration of neuromelanin (NM)-containing dopaminergic neurons and deposition of iron in the substantia nigra (SN). How regional NM loss and iron accumulation within specific areas of SN relate to nigro-striatal dysfunction needs to be clarified. We measured dopaminergic function in pre- and postcommissural putamen by [18F]DOPA PET in 23 Parkinson’s disease patients and 23 healthy control (HC) participants in whom NM content and iron load were assessed in medial and lateral SN, respectively, by NM-sensitive and quantitative R2* MRI. Data analysis consisted of voxelwise regressions testing the group effect and its interaction with NM or iron signals. In PD patients, R2* was selectively increased in left lateral SN as compared to healthy participants, suggesting a local accumulation of iron in Parkinson’s disease. By contrast, NM signal differed between PD and HC, without specific regional specificity within SN. Dopaminergic function in posterior putamen decreased as R2* increased in lateral SN, indicating that dopaminergic function impairment progresses with iron accumulation in the SN. Dopaminergic function was also positively correlated with NM signal in lateral SN, indicating that dopaminergic function impairment progresses with depigmentation in the SN. A complex relationship was detected between R2* in the lateral SN and NM signal in the medial SN. In conclusion, multimodal imaging reveals regionally specific relationships between iron accumulation and depigmentation within the SN of Parkinson’s disease and provides in vivo insights in its neuropathology.
ScienceNature.com

K29-linked ubiquitin signaling regulates proteotoxic stress response and cell cycle

Protein ubiquitination shows remarkable topological and functional diversity through the polymerization of ubiquitin via different linkages. Deciphering the cellular ubiquitin code is of central importance to understand the physiology of the cell. However, our understanding of its function is rather limited due to the lack of specific binders as tools to detect K29-linked polyubiquitin. In this study, we screened and characterized a synthetic antigen-binding fragment, termed sAB-K29, that can specifically recognize K29-linked polyubiquitin using chemically synthesized K29-linked diubiquitin. We further determined the crystal structure of this fragment bound to the K29-linked diubiquitin, which revealed the molecular basis of specificity. Using sAB-K29 as a tool, we uncovered that K29-linked ubiquitination is involved in different kinds of cellular proteotoxic stress response as well as cell cycle regulation. In particular, we showed that K29-linked ubiquitination is enriched in the midbody and downregulation of the K29-linked ubiquitination signal arrests cells in G1/S phase.
ScienceNature.com

The UL16 protein of HSV-1 promotes the metabolism of cell mitochondria by binding to ANT2 protein

Long-term studies have shown that virus infection affects the energy metabolism of host cells, which mainly affects the function of mitochondria and leads to the hydrolysis of ATP in host cells, but it is not clear how virus infection participates in mitochondrial energy metabolism in host cells. In our study, HUVEC cells were infected with HSV-1, and the differentially expressed genes were obtained by microarray analysis and data analysis. The viral gene encoding protein UL16 was identified to interact with host protein ANT2 by immunoprecipitation and mass spectrometry. We also reported that UL16 transfection promoted oxidative phosphorylation of glucose and significantly increased intracellular ATP content. Furthermore, UL16 was transfected into the HUVEC cell model with mitochondrial dysfunction induced by d-Gal, and it was found that UL16 could restore the mitochondrial function of cells. It was first discovered that viral protein UL16 could enhance mitochondrial function in mammalian cells by promoting mitochondrial metabolism. This study provides a theoretical basis for the prevention and treatment of mitochondrial dysfunction or the pathological process related to mitochondrial dysfunction.
CancerNature.com

Thioredoxin reductase is a major regulator of metabolism in leukemia cells

Despite the fact that AML is the most common acute leukemia in adults, patient outcomes are poor necessitating the development of novel therapies. We identified that inhibition of Thioredoxin Reductase (TrxR) is a promising strategy for AML and report a highly potent and specific inhibitor of TrxR, S-250. Both pharmacologic and genetic inhibition of TrxR impairs the growth of human AML in mouse models. We found that TrxR inhibition leads to a rapid and marked impairment of metabolism in leukemic cells subsequently leading to cell death. TrxR was found to be a major and direct regulator of metabolism in AML cells through impacts on both glycolysis and the TCA cycle. Studies revealed that TrxR directly regulates GAPDH leading to a disruption of glycolysis and an increase in flux through the pentose phosphate pathway (PPP). The combined inhibition of TrxR and the PPP led to enhanced leukemia growth inhibition. Overall, TrxR abrogation, particularly with S-250, was identified as a promising strategy to disrupt AML metabolism.
HealthNature.com

An increase in VGF expression through a rapid, transcription-independent, autofeedback mechanism improves cognitive function

The release of neuropeptides from dense core vesicles (DCVs) modulates neuronal activity and plays a critical role in cognitive function and emotion. The granin family is considered a master regulator of DCV biogenesis and the release of DCV cargo molecules. The expression of the VGF protein (nonacronymic), a secreted neuropeptide precursor that also belongs to the extended granin family, has been previously shown to be induced in the brain by hippocampus-dependent learning, and its downregulation is mechanistically linked to neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s disease and other mood disorders. Currently, whether changes in translational efficiency of Vgf and other granin mRNAs may be associated and regulated with learning associated neural activity remains largely unknown. Here, we show that either contextual fear memory training or the administration of TLQP-62, a peptide derived from the C-terminal region of the VGF precursor, acutely increases the translation of VGF and other granin proteins, such as CgB and Scg2, via an mTOR-dependent signaling pathway in the absence of measurable increases in mRNA expression. Luciferase-based reporter assays confirmed that the 3′-untranslated region (3′UTR) of the Vgf mRNA represses VGF translation. Consistently, the truncation of the endogenous Vgf mRNA 3′UTR results in substantial increases in VGF protein expression both in cultured primary neurons and in brain tissues from knock in mice expressing a 3′UTR-truncation mutant encoded by the modified Vgf gene. Importantly, Vgf 3′UTR-truncated mice exhibit enhanced memory performance and reduced anxiety- and depression-like behaviors. Our results therefore reveal a rapid, transcription-independent induction of VGF and other granin proteins after learning that are triggered by the VGF-derived peptide TLQP-62. Our findings suggest that the rapid, positive feedforward increase in the synthesis of granin family proteins might be a general mechanism to replenish DCV cargo molecules that have been released in response to neuronal activation and is crucial for memory function and mood stability.
ChemistryNature.com

Ethylene/ethane separation in a stable hydrogen-bonded organic framework through a gating mechanism

Porous materials are very promising for the development of cost- and energy-efficient separation processes, such as for the purification of ethylene from ethylene/ethane mixture—an important but currently challenging industrial process. Here we report a microporous hydrogen-bonded organic framework that takes up ethylene with very good selectivity over ethane through a gating mechanism. The material consists of tetracyano-bicarbazole building blocks held together through intermolecular CN···H–C hydrogen bonding interactions, and forms as a threefold-interpenetrated framework with pores of suitable size for the selective capture of ethylene. The hydrogen-bonded organic framework exhibits a gating mechanism in which the threshold pressure required for guest uptake varies with the temperature. Ethylene/ethane separation is validated by breakthrough experiments with high purity of ethylene (99.1%) at 333 K. Hydrogen-bonded organic frameworks are usually not robust, yet this material was stable under harsh conditions, including exposure to strong acidity, basicity and a variety of highly polar solvents.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Identification and characterization of a novel ELN mutation in congenital heart disease with pulmonary artery stenosis

Congenital heart defects, one of the most common birth defects, affect approximately 1% of live birth globally and remain the leading cause of infant mortality in developed countries. Utilizing the pathogenicity score and inheritance mode from whole exome sequencing results, a heterozygous mutation (NM_001278939.1: c.1939G>T, p.Gly647Ter) in elastin (ELN) was identified among 6,440 variants in a female proband born with an atrial septal defect accompanied by pulmonary artery stenosis. Results of RT-PCR showed that the mutation (NM_001278939.1: c.1939G>T, p.Gly647Ter) did not affect the expression levels of ELN mRNA but increased protein level. The content of ELN truncate (functional component) was significantly lower in both the intracellular and extracellular compartments after mutation. These results indicate that the ELN mutation (NM_001278939.1: c.1939G>T, p.Gly647Ter) affected the protein truncate, which may be a functional component of ELN and play crucial roles for this pedigree. Here we report of an ELN heterozygous variant associated with congenital heart disease accompanied with pulmonary artery stenosis, which is less common. Based on our results, we speculate that this may be the main molecular mechanism underlying the mutation-led functional changes, and propose that the decrease of ELN protein level may cause this pedigree vascular abnormality, especially pulmonary artery stenosis, and reinforce the view that ELN insufficiency is the primary cause of these vascular lesions. This may be the main molecular mechanism underlying the mutation-led functional changes. Thus, systematic analysis not only enables us to better understand the etiology of this disease but also contributes to clinical and prenatal diagnosis.
ScienceNature.com

Radiation exposure induces cross-species temporal metabolic changes that are mitigated in mice by amifostine

Exposure to acute, damaging radiation may occur through a variety of events from cancer therapy and industrial accidents to terrorist attacks and military actions. Our understanding of how to protect individuals and mitigate the effects of radiation injury or Acute Radiation Syndrome (ARS) is still limited. There are only a few Food and Drug Administration-approved therapies for ARS; whereas, amifostine is limited to treating low dose (0.7–6 Gy) radiation poisoning arising from cancer radiotherapy. An early intervention is critical to treat ARS, which necessitates identifying diagnostic biomarkers to quickly characterize radiation exposure. Towards this end, a multiplatform metabolomics study was performed to comprehensively characterize the temporal changes in metabolite levels from mice and non-human primate serum samples following γ-irradiation. The metabolomic signature of amifostine was also evaluated in mice as a model for radioprotection. The NMR and mass spectrometry metabolomics analysis identified 23 dysregulated pathways resulting from the radiation exposure. These metabolomic alterations exhibited distinct trajectories within glucose metabolism, phospholipid biosynthesis, and nucleotide metabolism. A return to baseline levels with amifostine treatment occurred for these pathways within a week of radiation exposure. Together, our data suggests a unique physiological change that is independent of radiation dose or species. Furthermore, a metabolic signature of radioprotection was observed through the use of amifostine prophylaxis of ARS.
PhysicsNature.com

Experimental demonstration of the novel “van-Hove integral method (vHI)” for measuring diffusive dynamics by elastic neutron scattering

Quasi-elastic neutron scattering (QENS)—based on the seminal work of Nobel Laureate Brockhouse—has been one of the major methods for studying pico-second to nano-second diffusive dynamics over the past 70 years. This is regarded as an “inelastic” method for dynamics. In contrast, we recently proposed a new neutron-scattering method for dynamics, which uses the elastic line of the scattering to access system dynamics directly in the time domain (Benedetto and Kearley in Sci Rep 9:11284, 2019). This new method has been denoted “vHI” that stands for “van Hove Integral”. The reason is that, under certain conditions, the measured elastic intensity corresponds to the running-time integral of the intermediate scattering function, \(I\left( {Q,t} \right)\), up to a time that is inversely proportional to the energy band-width incident on the sample. As a result, \(I\left( {Q,t} \right)\) is accessed from the time derivative of the measured vHI profile. vHI has been supported by numerical and Monte-Carlo simulations, but has been difficult to validate experimentally due to the lack of a suitable instrument. Here we show that vHI works in practice, which we achieved by using a simple modification to the standard QENS backscattering spectrometer methodology. Basically, we varied the neutron-energy band-widths incident at the sample via a step-wise variation of the frequency of the monochromator Doppler-drive. This provides a measurement of the vHI profile at the detectors. The same instrument and sample were also used in standard QENS mode for comparison. The intermediate scattering functions, \(I\left( {Q,t} \right)\), obtained by the two methods—vHI and QENS—are strikingly similar providing a direct experimental validation of the vHI method. Perhaps surprisingly, the counting statistics of the two methods are comparable even though the instrument used was expressly designed for QENS. This shows that the methodology modification adopted here can be used in practice to access vHI profiles at many of the backscattering spectrometers worldwide. We also show that partial integrations of the measured QENS spectrum cannot provide the vHI profile, which clarifies a common misconception. At the same time, we show a novel approach which does access \(I\left( {Q,t} \right)\) from QENS spectra.

