Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

RNAseq reveals different transcriptomic responses to GA in early and midseason varieties before ripening initiation in sweet cherry fruits

By Nathalie Kuhn, Jonathan Maldonado, Claudio Ponce, Macarena Arellano, Alson Time, Salvatore Multari, Stefan Martens, Esther Carrera, José Manuel Donoso, Boris Sagredo, Lee A. Meisel
Nature.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGibberellin (GA) negatively affects color evolution and other ripening-related processes in non-climacteric fruits. The bioactive GA, gibberellic acid (GA3), is commonly applied at the light green-to-straw yellow transition to increase firmness and delay ripening in sweet cherry (Prunus avium L.), though causing different effects depending on the variety. Recently, we reported that GA3 delayed the IAD parameter (a ripening index) in a mid-season variety, whereas GA3 did not delay IAD but reduced it at ripeness in an early-season variety. To further explore this contrasting behavior between varieties, we analyzed the transcriptomic responses to GA3 applied on two sweet cherry varieties with different maturity time phenotypes. At harvest, GA3 produced fruits with less color in both varieties. Similar to our previous report, GA3 delayed fruit color initiation and IAD only in the mid-season variety and reduced IAD at harvest only in the early-season variety. RNA-seq analysis of control- and GA3-treated fruits revealed that ripening-related categories were overrepresented in the early-season variety, including ‘photosynthesis’ and ‘auxin response’. GA3 also changed the expression of carotenoid and abscisic acid (ABA) biosynthetic genes in this variety. In contrast, overrepresented categories in the mid-season variety were mainly related to metabolic processes. In this variety, some PP2Cs putative genes were positively regulated by GA3, which are negative regulators of ABA responses, and MYB44-like genes (putative repressors of PP2Cs expression) were downregulated. These results show that GA3 differentially modulates the transcriptome at the onset of ripening in a variety-dependent manner and suggest that GA3 impairs ripening through the modification of ripening associated gene expression only in the early-season variety; whereas in the mid-season variety, control of the ripening timing may occur through the PP2C gene expression regulation. This work contributes to the understanding of the role of GA in non-climacteric fruit ripening.

www.nature.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Don Cherry
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cherries#Rna#Cherry Trees#Red Cherry#Ga#Iad#Rna#Aba#Pp2c#Introduction Fruit#Naa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Chile
News Break
Science
News Break
Google
Related
ScienceNature.com

Spatial transcriptome profiling by MERFISH reveals fetal liver hematopoietic stem cell niche architecture

The hematopoietic stem cell (HSC) niche has been extensively studied in bone marrow, yet a more systematic investigation into the microenvironment regulation of hematopoiesis in fetal liver is necessary. Here we investigate the spatial organization and transcriptional profile of individual cells in both wild type (WT) and Tet2−/− fetal livers, by multiplexed error robust fluorescence in situ hybridization. We find that specific pairs of fetal liver cell types are preferentially positioned next to each other. Ligand-receptor signaling molecule pairs such as Kitl and Kit are enriched in neighboring cell types. The majority of HSCs are in direct contact with endothelial cells (ECs) in both WT and Tet2−/− fetal livers. Loss of Tet2 increases the number of HSCs, and upregulates Wnt and Notch signaling genes in the HSC niche. Two subtypes of ECs, arterial ECs and sinusoidal ECs, and other cell types contribute distinct signaling molecules to the HSC niche. Collectively, this study provides a comprehensive picture and bioinformatic foundation for HSC spatial regulation in fetal liver.
WildlifeNature.com

Transcriptome analysis insight into ethylene metabolism and pectinase activity of apricot (Prunus armeniaca L.) development and ripening

Ethylene metabolism is very important for climacteric fruit, and apricots are typical climacteric fruit. The activity of pectinase is closely related to fruit firmness, which further affects fruit quality. To better understand ethylene metabolism, pectinase activity and their molecular regulation mechanisms during the development and ripening of apricot fruit, ethylene metabolism, pectinase activity and the “Luntaibaixing” apricot fruit transcriptome were analyzed at different developmental stages. Ethylene metabolic precursors, enzyme activities and ethylene release increased during fruit development and ripening, with significant differences between the ripening stage and other stages (P < 0.05). Fruit firmness decreased significantly from the S1 to S5 stages, and polygalacturonase, pectin methylesterase, and pectin lyase activities were significantly higher in the S5 stage than in other stages. RNA sequencing (RNA-seq) analysis of fruit resulted in the identification of 22,337 unigenes and 6629 differentially expressed genes (DEGs) during development and ripening, of which 20,989 unigenes are annotated in public protein databases. In functional enrichment analysis, DEGs among the three stages were found to be involved in plant hormone signal transduction. Four key genes affecting ethylene metabolism, six key ethylene signal transduction genes and seven genes related to pectinase in apricot fruit were identified by KEGG pathway analysis. By RNA-sequencing, we not only clarified the molecular mechanism of ethylene metabolism during the ripening of "Luntaibaixing" apricot fruit but also provided a theoretical basis for understanding pectin metabolism in apricot fruit.
ScienceNature.com

Two human metabolites rescue a C. elegans model of Alzheimer’s disease via a cytosolic unfolded protein response

Age-related changes in cellular metabolism can affect brain homeostasis, creating conditions that are permissive to the onset and progression of neurodegenerative disorders such as Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s diseases. Although the roles of metabolites have been extensively studied with regard to cellular signaling pathways, their effects on protein aggregation remain relatively unexplored. By computationally analysing the Human Metabolome Database, we identified two endogenous metabolites, carnosine and kynurenic acid, that inhibit the aggregation of the amyloid beta peptide (Aβ) and rescue a C. elegans model of Alzheimer’s disease. We found that these metabolites act by triggering a cytosolic unfolded protein response through the transcription factor HSF-1 and downstream chaperones HSP40/J-proteins DNJ-12 and DNJ-19. These results help rationalise previous observations regarding the possible anti-ageing benefits of these metabolites by providing a mechanism for their action. Taken together, our findings provide a link between metabolite homeostasis and protein homeostasis, which could inspire preventative interventions against neurodegenerative disorders.
AgricultureNature.com

A high plane of nutrition during early life alters the hypothalamic transcriptome of heifer calves

The aim was to examine the effect of rapid body weight gain during early calfhood consistent with earlier sexual development on the transcriptional profile of the hypothalamus. Angus X Holstein–Friesian heifer calves (19 ± 5 days of age) were offered a high (HI, n = 14) or moderate (MOD, n = 15) plane of nutrition from 3 to 21 weeks of age to achieve a growth rate of 1.2 kg/d and 0.5 kg/d, respectively. Following euthanasia at 21 weeks, the arcuate nucleus (ARC) region was separated from the remainder of the hypothalamus and both were subjected to RNA-Seq. HI calves exhibited altered expression of 80 and 39 transcripts in the ARC and the remaining hypothalamus, respectively (P < 0.05) including downregulation of AGRP and NPY and upregulation of POMC, previously implicated in precocious sexual development. Stress-signaling pathways were amongst the most highly dysregulated. Organ morphology, reproductive system development and function, and developmental disorder were amongst the networks derived from differentially expressed genes (DEGs) in the ARC. Gene co-expression analysis revealed DEGs within the ARC (POMC, CBLN2, CHGA) and hypothalamus (PENK) as hub genes. In conclusion, enhanced nutrition during early calfhood alters the biochemical regulation of the hypothalamus consistent with advanced sexual development in the prepubertal heifer.
ScienceNature.com

Transcriptomic analysis of the black tiger shrimp (Penaeus monodon) reveals insights into immune development in their early life stages

With the rapid growth in the global demand, the shrimp industry needs integrated approaches for sustainable production. A high-quality shrimp larva is one of the crucial key requirements to maximize shrimp production. Survival and growth rates during larval development are often criteria to evaluate larval quality, however many aspects of gene regulation during shrimp larval development have not yet been identified. To further our understanding of biological processes in their early life, transcriptomic analysis of larval developmental stages (nauplius, zoea, mysis, and postlarva) were determined in the black tiger shrimp, Penaeus monodon using next-generation RNA sequencing. Gene clustering and gene enrichment analyses revealed that most of the transcripts were mainly related to metabolic processes, cell and growth development, and immune system. Interestingly, Spätzle and Toll receptors were found in nauplius stage, providing evidence that Toll pathway was a baseline immune system established in early larval stages. Genes encoding pathogen pattern-recognition proteins (LGBP, PL5-2 and c-type lectin), prophenoloxidase system (PPAE2, PPAF2 and serpin), antimicrobial peptides (crustin and antiviral protein), blood clotting system (hemolymph clottable protein) and heat shock protein (HSP70) were expressed as they developed further, suggesting that these immune defense mechanisms were established in later larval stages.
ScienceNature.com

Evaluation of non-thermal effect of microwave radiation and its mode of action in bacterial cell inactivation

A growing body of literature has recognized the non-thermal effect of pulsed microwave radiation (PMR) on bacterial systems. However, its mode of action in deactivating bacteria has not yet been extensively investigated. Nevertheless, it is highly important to advance the applications of PMR from simple to complex biological systems. In this study, we first optimized the conditions of the PMR device and we assessed the results by simulations, using ANSYS HFSS (High Frequency Structure Simulator) and a 3D particle-in-cell code for the electron behavior, to provide a better overview of the bacterial cell exposure to microwave radiation. To determine the sensitivity of PMR, Escherichia coli and Staphylococcus aureus cultures were exposed to PMR (pulse duration: 60 ns, peak frequency: 3.5 GHz) with power density of 17 kW/cm2 at the free space of sample position, which would induce electric field of 8.0 kV/cm inside the PBS solution of falcon tube in this experiment at 25 °C. At various discharges (D) of microwaves, the colony forming unit curves were analyzed. The highest ratios of viable count reductions were observed when the doses were increased from 20D to 80D, which resulted in an approximate 6 log reduction in E. coli and 4 log reduction in S. aureus. Moreover, scanning electron microscopy also revealed surface damage in both bacterial strains after PMR exposure. The bacterial inactivation was attributed to the deactivation of oxidation-regulating genes and DNA damage.
ScienceNature.com

The UL16 protein of HSV-1 promotes the metabolism of cell mitochondria by binding to ANT2 protein

Long-term studies have shown that virus infection affects the energy metabolism of host cells, which mainly affects the function of mitochondria and leads to the hydrolysis of ATP in host cells, but it is not clear how virus infection participates in mitochondrial energy metabolism in host cells. In our study, HUVEC cells were infected with HSV-1, and the differentially expressed genes were obtained by microarray analysis and data analysis. The viral gene encoding protein UL16 was identified to interact with host protein ANT2 by immunoprecipitation and mass spectrometry. We also reported that UL16 transfection promoted oxidative phosphorylation of glucose and significantly increased intracellular ATP content. Furthermore, UL16 was transfected into the HUVEC cell model with mitochondrial dysfunction induced by d-Gal, and it was found that UL16 could restore the mitochondrial function of cells. It was first discovered that viral protein UL16 could enhance mitochondrial function in mammalian cells by promoting mitochondrial metabolism. This study provides a theoretical basis for the prevention and treatment of mitochondrial dysfunction or the pathological process related to mitochondrial dysfunction.
ScienceNature.com

Reply to: “Inconsistent prediction capability of ImmuneCells.Sig across different RNA-seq datasets”

Replying to X. Xiao et al. Nature Communication https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-24303-5 (2021). In their commentary on our paper1, Xiao et al.2 make a point that the predictive performance of ImmuneCells.Sig is inconsistent. This is mainly due to the batch effect across different RNA-seq data sets (Fig. 1a). The relatively poor generalization of gene expression profiling (GEP) is common in predicting immunotherapy response. For example, Cui et al.3 analyzed ten well-established GEP signatures in the three data sets (VanAllen15, Liu19, Kim18). All ten signatures showed AUC (Area Under The Curve) values <0.66 and nine signatures had AUC < 0.6 in the Liu19 data set (Fig. 6D in Cui et al.3). The IMPRES signature4 performed poorly in all three data sets (AUC values are in the range of 0.5–0.63, Fig. 6D–F in Cui et al.3) and the AUC value of Messina signature is only about 0.2 in the Kim18 data set (Fig. 6F in Cui et al.3). Similarly, inconsistent and low AUC values of the established ICT (immune checkpoint therapy) response signatures were found in another study (Fig. 4g–i in Jiang et al.5). In addition, a study involving tumor specimens from 8135 patients and using the broad category of GEP developed from ten studies showed that the AUC value of this well-trained GEP is only 0.656. It should be noted that some gene expression-based tests are successful in cancer diagnosis such as Oncotype DX for breast cancer. This is because that it is a tumor proliferation genes-based signature measured by a single reference laboratory7. Tumor proliferation genes’ expressions are highly correlated with cancer recurrence, so it is reasonable for Oncotype DX to predict the recurrence of breast cancer. Nevertheless, Oncotype DX could still perform poorly in predicting breast cancer outcome, with AUC values being 0.64 and 0.59 in two breast cancer data sets8.
ScienceNature.com

Cholesterol-dependent plasma membrane order (L) is critical for antigen-specific clonal expansion of CD4 T cells

Early “T cell activation” events are initiated within the lipid microenvironment of the plasma membrane. Role of lipid membrane order (Lo) in spatiotemporal signaling through the antigen receptor in T cells is posited but remains unclear. We have examined the role of membrane order (Lo)/disorder (Ld) in antigen specific CD4+ T cell activation and clonal expansion by first creating membrane disorder, and then reconstituting membrane order by inserting cholesterol into the disordered plasma membrane. Significant revival of antigen specific CD4+ T cell proliferative response was observed after reconstituting the disrupted membrane order with cholesterol. These reconstitution experiments illustrate Koch’s postulate by demonstrating that cholesterol-dependent membrane order (Lo) is critical for responses generated by CD4+ T cells and point to the importance of membrane order and lipid microenvironment in signaling through T cell membrane antigen receptors.
CancerNature.com

Reversal of senescence-associated beta-galactosidase expression during in vitro three-dimensional tissue-engineering of human chondrocytes in a polymer scaffold

Regenerative medicine applications require cells that are not inflicted with senescence after in vitro culture for an optimal in vivo outcome. Methods to overcome replicative senescence include genomic modifications which have their own disadvantages. We have evaluated a three-dimensional (3D) thermo-reversible gelation polymer (TGP) matrix environment for its capabilities to reverse cellular senescence. The expression of senescence-associated beta-galactosidase (SA-βgal) by human chondrocytes from osteoarthritis-affected cartilage tissue, grown in a conventional two-dimensional (2D) monolayer culture versus in 3D-TGP were compared. In 2D, the cells de-differentiated into fibroblasts, expressed higher SA-βgal and started degenerating at 25 days. SA-βgal levels decreased when the chondrocytes were transferred from the 2D to the 3D-TGP culture, with cells exhibiting a tissue-like growth until 42–45 days. Other senescence associated markers such as p16INK4a and p21 were also expressed only in 2D cultured cells but not in 3D-TGP tissue engineered cartilage. This is a first-of-its-kind report of a chemically synthesized and reproducible in vitro environment yielding an advantageous reversal of aging of human chondrocytes without any genomic modifications. The method is worth consideration as an optimal method for growing cells for regenerative medicine applications.
ScienceNature.com

Biofilm inhibition and bactericidal activity of NiTi alloy coated with graphene oxide/silver nanoparticles via electrophoretic deposition

Biofilm formation on medical devices can induce complications. Graphene oxide/silver nanoparticles (GO/AgNPs) coated nickel-titanium (NiTi) alloy has been successfully produced. Therefore, the aim of this study was to determine the anti-bacterial and anti-biofilm effects of a GO/AgNPs coated NiTi alloy prepared by Electrophoretic deposition (EPD). GO/AgNPs were coated on NiTi alloy using various coating times. The surface characteristics of the coated NiTi alloy substrates were investigated and its anti-biofilm and anti-bacterial effect on Streptococcus mutans biofilm were determined by measuring the biofilm mass and the number of viable cells using a crystal violet assay and colony counting assay, respectively. The results showed that although the surface roughness increased in a coating time-dependent manner, there was no positive correlation between the surface roughness and the total biofilm mass. However, increased GO/AgNPs deposition produced by the increased coating time significantly reduced the number of viable bacteria in the biofilm (p < 0.05). Therefore, the GO/AgNPs on NiTi alloy have an antibacterial effect on the S. mutans biofilm. However, the increased surface roughness does not influence total biofilm mass formation (p = 0.993). Modifying the NiTi alloy surface using GO/AgNPs can be a promising coating to reduce the consequences of biofilm formation.
ScienceNature.com

Radiation exposure induces cross-species temporal metabolic changes that are mitigated in mice by amifostine

Exposure to acute, damaging radiation may occur through a variety of events from cancer therapy and industrial accidents to terrorist attacks and military actions. Our understanding of how to protect individuals and mitigate the effects of radiation injury or Acute Radiation Syndrome (ARS) is still limited. There are only a few Food and Drug Administration-approved therapies for ARS; whereas, amifostine is limited to treating low dose (0.7–6 Gy) radiation poisoning arising from cancer radiotherapy. An early intervention is critical to treat ARS, which necessitates identifying diagnostic biomarkers to quickly characterize radiation exposure. Towards this end, a multiplatform metabolomics study was performed to comprehensively characterize the temporal changes in metabolite levels from mice and non-human primate serum samples following γ-irradiation. The metabolomic signature of amifostine was also evaluated in mice as a model for radioprotection. The NMR and mass spectrometry metabolomics analysis identified 23 dysregulated pathways resulting from the radiation exposure. These metabolomic alterations exhibited distinct trajectories within glucose metabolism, phospholipid biosynthesis, and nucleotide metabolism. A return to baseline levels with amifostine treatment occurred for these pathways within a week of radiation exposure. Together, our data suggests a unique physiological change that is independent of radiation dose or species. Furthermore, a metabolic signature of radioprotection was observed through the use of amifostine prophylaxis of ARS.
HealthNature.com

Single-nucleus chromatin accessibility and transcriptomic characterization of Alzheimer’s disease

The gene-regulatory landscape of the brain is highly dynamic in health and disease, coordinating a menagerie of biological processes across distinct cell types. Here, we present a multi-omic single-nucleus study of 191,890 nuclei in late-stage Alzheimer’s disease (AD), accessible through our web portal, profiling chromatin accessibility and gene expression in the same biological samples and uncovering vast cellular heterogeneity. We identified cell-type-specific, disease-associated candidate cis-regulatory elements and their candidate target genes, including an oligodendrocyte-associated regulatory module containing links to APOE and CLU. We describe cis-regulatory relationships in specific cell types at a subset of AD risk loci defined by genome-wide association studies, demonstrating the utility of this multi-omic single-nucleus approach. Trajectory analysis of glial populations identified disease-relevant transcription factors, such as SREBF1, and their regulatory targets. Finally, we introduce single-nucleus consensus weighted gene coexpression analysis, a coexpression network analysis strategy robust to sparse single-cell data, and perform a systems-level analysis of the AD transcriptome.
WildlifeNature.com

Whole genome survey of big cats (Genus: Panthera) identifies novel microsatellites of utility in conservation genetic study

Big cats (Genus: Panthera) are among the most threatened mammal groups of the world, owing to hunting, habitat loss, and illegal transnational trade. Conservation genetic studies and effective curbs on poaching are important for the conservation of these charismatic apex predators. A limited number of microsatellite markers exists for Panthera species and researchers often cross-amplify domestic cat microsatellites to study these species. We conducted data mining of seven Panthera genome sequences to discover microsatellites for conservation genetic studies of four threatened big cat species. A total of 32 polymorphic microsatellite loci were identified in silico and tested with 152 big cats, and were found polymorphic in most of the tested species. We propose a set of 12 novel microsatellite markers for use in conservation genetics and wildlife forensic investigations of big cat species. Cumulatively, these markers have a high discriminatory power of one in a million for unrelated individuals and one in a thousand for siblings. Similar PCR conditions of these markers increase the prospects of achieving efficient multiplex PCR assays. This study is a pioneering attempt to synthesise genome wide microsatellite markers for big cats.
ScienceNature.com

Special Issue on the 60 anniversary of the first laser—Series I: Microcavity Photonics—from fundamentals to applications

Optical microcavities confine light to small volumes by resonant recirculation. Because of their ultrahigh quality factors (Q) and small mode volumes (Vm), optical microcavities have attracted strong research interests for their unique property of significantly enhancing light–matter interaction.1 In recent decades, optical microcavities have become cornerstones for a wide range of studies and applications, including nonlinear photonics2,3,4, non-Hermitian5,6 and chaotic physics7,8, cavity quantum electrodynamics9,10 and cavity optomechanics11, optical sensing12,13, and in particular, microlasers14,15. Optical cavities serve as an essential building block of lasers from the date of their birth by enhancing photon–material interactions and providing optical feedbacks. In the past decades, along with the development of various nanofabrication and packaging techniques, microcavities with ultrahigh quality factors and miniatured sizes have enabled low-threshold and high-coherence lasers down to chip scale. Meanwhile, laser physics and applications have been greatly advanced by exploiting the spectral, temporal, and spatial degrees of freedom of microcavities and their rich interactions with various materials. Nowadays, microcavity-based lasers provide not only indispensable tools in applied researches such as biochemical sensing/imaging and high precision spectroscopy, but also practical devices including atmospheric monitors or smart phone and computer chips that have the potential for entering diverse aspects of people’s daily life.
HealthNature.com

Ethical challenges for a new generation of early-phase pediatric gene therapy trials

After decades of setbacks, gene therapy (GT) is experiencing major breakthroughs. Five GTs have received US regulatory approval since 2017, and over 900 others are currently in development. Many of these GTs target rare pediatric diseases that are severely life-limiting, given a lack of effective treatments. As these GTs enter early-phase clinical trials, specific ethical challenges remain unresolved in three domains: evaluating risks and potential benefits, selecting participants fairly, and engaging with patient communities. Drawing on our experience as clinical investigators, basic scientists, and bioethicists involved in a first-in-human GT trial for an ultrarare pediatric disease, we analyze these ethical challenges and offer points to consider for future GT trials.
WildlifeNature.com

Shifts in ecological strategy spectra of typical forest vegetation types across four climatic zones

Ecological strategy spectrum is the relative proportion of species in different categories of ecological strategies in a biotic community. Here, we explored ecological strategy spectra in typical forest vegetation types across four climatic zones in China. We classified ecological strategy categories by using the “StrateFy” ordination method based on three leaf functional traits. Results showed that the predominant ecological strategies of species in the tropical rainforest were CS-selected, and the predominant categories in the evergreen-deciduous broadleaved mixed forest and warm-temperate coniferous-broadleaved mixed forest were CSR and S/CSR categories respectively, whereas those in the cold-temperate coniferous forest were the S-selected ones. Ecological strategy richness of forest vegetation decreased significantly with the increase of latitude. The categories of ecological strategies with more component S increased while those with more component C decreased with the change of typical forest vegetation types from tropical rainforest through evergreen-deciduous broadleaved mixed forest and warm-temperate coniferous-broadleaved mixed forest to cool-temperate coniferous forest. Our findings highlight the usefulness of Grime’s C-S-R scheme for predicting the responses of vegetation to environmental changes, and the results are helpful in further elucidating species coexistence and community assembly in varied climatic and geographic settings.

Comments / 0

Community Policy