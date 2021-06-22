Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Hippocampus-retrosplenial cortex interaction is increased during phasic REM and contributes to memory consolidation

By Daniel Gomes de Almeida-Filho, Bruna Del Vechio Koike, Francesca Billwiller, Kelly Soares Farias, Igor Rafael Praxedes de Sales, Pierre-Hervé Luppi, Sidarta Ribeiro, Claudio Marcos Queiroz
Nature.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHippocampal (HPC) theta oscillation during post-training rapid eye movement (REM) sleep supports spatial learning. Theta also modulates neuronal and oscillatory activity in the retrosplenial cortex (RSC) during REM sleep. To investigate the relevance of theta-driven interaction between these two regions to memory consolidation, we computed the Granger causality within theta range on electrophysiological data recorded in freely behaving rats during REM sleep, both before and after contextual fear conditioning. We found a training-induced modulation of causality between HPC and RSC that was correlated with memory retrieval 24 h later. Retrieval was proportional to the change in the relative influence RSC exerted upon HPC theta oscillation. Importantly, causality peaked during theta acceleration, in synchrony with phasic REM sleep. Altogether, these results support a role for phasic REM sleep in hippocampo-cortical memory consolidation and suggest that causality modulation between RSC and HPC during REM sleep plays a functional role in that phenomenon.

www.nature.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memory Consolidation#Long Term Memory#Episodic Memory#Spatial Memory#False Memory#Hpc#Theta#Rsc#Swr#Sws#Gc#Lfp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Science
News Break
Google
Related
ScienceNature.com

Distinctive responses in anterior temporal lobe and ventrolateral prefrontal cortex during categorization of semantic information

Semantic categorization is a fundamental ability in language as well as in interaction with the environment. However, it is unclear what cognitive and neural basis generates this flexible and context dependent categorization of semantic information. We performed behavioral and fMRI experiments with a semantic priming paradigm to clarify this. Participants conducted semantic decision tasks in which a prime word preceded target words, using names of animals (mammals, birds, or fish). We focused on the categorization of unique marine mammals, having characteristics of both mammals and fish. Behavioral experiments indicated that marine mammals were semantically closer to fish than terrestrial mammals, inconsistent with the category membership. The fMRI results showed that the left anterior temporal lobe was sensitive to the semantic distance between prime and target words rather than category membership, while the left ventrolateral prefrontal cortex was sensitive to the consistency of category membership of word pairs. We interpreted these results as evidence of existence of dual processes for semantic categorization. The combination of bottom-up processing based on semantic characteristics in the left anterior temporal lobe and top-down processing based on task and/or context specific information in the left ventrolateral prefrontal cortex is required for the flexible categorization of semantic information.
HealthNature.com

Different cholinergic cell groups in the basal forebrain regulate social interaction and social recognition memory

Social behaviour is a complex construct that is reported to include several components of social approach, interaction and recognition memory. Alzheimer’s disease (AD) is mainly characterized by progressive dementia and is accompanied by cognitive impairments, including a decline in social ability. The cholinergic system is a potential constituent for the neural mechanisms underlying social behaviour, and impaired social ability in AD may have a cholinergic basis. However, the involvement of cholinergic function in social behaviour has not yet been fully understood. Here, we performed a selective elimination of cholinergic cell groups in the basal forebrain in mice to examine the role of cholinergic function in social interaction and social recognition memory by using the three-chamber test. Elimination of cholinergic neurons in the medial septum (MS) and vertical diagonal band of Broca (vDB) caused impairment in social interaction, whereas ablating cholinergic neurons in the nucleus basalis magnocellularis (NBM) impaired social recognition memory. These impairments were restored by treatment with cholinesterase inhibitors, leading to cholinergic system activation. Our findings indicate distinct roles of MS/vDB and NBM cholinergic neurons in social interaction and social recognition memory, suggesting that cholinergic dysfunction may explain social ability deficits associated with AD symptoms.
Sciencecell.com

Source identity shapes spatial preference in primary auditory cortex during active navigation

Localization task during free navigation prompts diverse spatial tuning in gerbil A1. Spatial preference of individual neurons changes with sound-source identity. Ego- and allocentric information are spatiotemporally coexistent in A1 ensembles. •. Active sensing reveals new cortical representations for sensory object identification. Summary. Information about the position of sensory objects...
Nature.com

Interactions between ventrolateral prefrontal and anterior cingulate cortex during learning and behavioural change

Hypotheses and beliefs guide credit assignment – the process of determining which previous events or actions caused an outcome. Adaptive hypothesis formation and testing are crucial in uncertain and changing environments in which associations and meanings are volatile. Despite primates’ abilities to form and test hypotheses, establishing what is causally responsible for the occurrence of particular outcomes remains a fundamental challenge for credit assignment and learning. Hypotheses about what surprises are due to stochasticity inherent in an environment as opposed to real, systematic changes are necessary for identifying the environment’s predictive features, but are often hard to test. We review evidence that two highly interconnected frontal cortical regions, anterior cingulate cortex and ventrolateral prefrontal area 47/12o, provide a biological substrate for linking two crucial components of hypothesis-formation and testing: the control of information seeking and credit assignment. Neuroimaging, targeted disruptions, and neurophysiological studies link an anterior cingulate – 47/12o circuit to generation of exploratory behaviour, non-instrumental information seeking, and interpretation of subsequent feedback in the service of credit assignment. Our observations support the idea that information seeking and credit assignment are linked at the level of neural circuits and explain why this circuit is important for ensuring behaviour is flexible and adaptive.
GoogleNature.com

Decline in symbiont-dependent host detoxification metabolism contributes to increased insecticide susceptibility of insects under high temperature

The interactions between insects and their bacterial symbionts are shaped by a variety of abiotic factors, including temperature. As global temperatures continue to break high records, a great deal of uncertainty surrounds how agriculturally important insect pests and their symbionts may be affected by elevated temperatures, and its implications for future pest management. In this study, we examine the role of bacterial symbionts in the brown planthopper Nilaparvata lugens response to insecticide (imidacloprid) under different temperature scenarios. Our results reveal that the bacterial symbionts orchestrate host detoxification metabolism via the CncC pathway to promote host insecticide resistance, whereby the symbiont-inducible CncC pathway acts as a signaling conduit between exogenous abiotic stimuli and host metabolism. However, this insect-bacterial partnership function is vulnerable to high temperature, which causes a significant decline in host-bacterial content. In particular, we have identified the temperature-sensitive Wolbachia as a candidate player in N. lugens detoxification metabolism. Wolbachia-dependent insecticide resistance was confirmed through a series of insecticide assays and experiments comparing Wolbachia-free and Wolbachia-infected N. lugens and also Drosophila melanogaster. Together, our research reveals elevated temperatures negatively impact insect-bacterial symbiosis, triggering adverse consequences on host response to insecticide (imidacloprid) and potentially other xenobiotics.
ScienceNature.com

NUDT15 polymorphism influences the metabolism and therapeutic effects of acyclovir and ganciclovir

Nucleobase and nucleoside analogs (NNA) are widely used as anti-viral and anti-cancer agents, and NNA phosphorylation is essential for the activity of this class of drugs. Recently, diphosphatase NUDT15 was linked to thiopurine metabolism with NUDT15 polymorphism associated with drug toxicity in patients. Profiling NNA drugs, we identify acyclovir (ACV) and ganciclovir (GCV) as two new NNAs metabolized by NUDT15. NUDT15 hydrolyzes ACV and GCV triphosphate metabolites, reducing their effects against cytomegalovirus (CMV) in vitro. Loss of NUDT15 potentiates cytotoxicity of ACV and GCV in host cells. In hematopoietic stem cell transplant patients, the risk of CMV viremia following ACV prophylaxis is associated with NUDT15 genotype (P = 0.015). Donor NUDT15 deficiency is linked to graft failure in patients receiving CMV-seropositive stem cells (P = 0.047). In conclusion, NUDT15 is an important metabolizing enzyme for ACV and GCV, and NUDT15 variation contributes to inter-patient variability in their therapeutic effects.
AgricultureNature.com

A high plane of nutrition during early life alters the hypothalamic transcriptome of heifer calves

The aim was to examine the effect of rapid body weight gain during early calfhood consistent with earlier sexual development on the transcriptional profile of the hypothalamus. Angus X Holstein–Friesian heifer calves (19 ± 5 days of age) were offered a high (HI, n = 14) or moderate (MOD, n = 15) plane of nutrition from 3 to 21 weeks of age to achieve a growth rate of 1.2 kg/d and 0.5 kg/d, respectively. Following euthanasia at 21 weeks, the arcuate nucleus (ARC) region was separated from the remainder of the hypothalamus and both were subjected to RNA-Seq. HI calves exhibited altered expression of 80 and 39 transcripts in the ARC and the remaining hypothalamus, respectively (P < 0.05) including downregulation of AGRP and NPY and upregulation of POMC, previously implicated in precocious sexual development. Stress-signaling pathways were amongst the most highly dysregulated. Organ morphology, reproductive system development and function, and developmental disorder were amongst the networks derived from differentially expressed genes (DEGs) in the ARC. Gene co-expression analysis revealed DEGs within the ARC (POMC, CBLN2, CHGA) and hypothalamus (PENK) as hub genes. In conclusion, enhanced nutrition during early calfhood alters the biochemical regulation of the hypothalamus consistent with advanced sexual development in the prepubertal heifer.
ScienceNature.com

Two human metabolites rescue a C. elegans model of Alzheimer’s disease via a cytosolic unfolded protein response

Age-related changes in cellular metabolism can affect brain homeostasis, creating conditions that are permissive to the onset and progression of neurodegenerative disorders such as Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s diseases. Although the roles of metabolites have been extensively studied with regard to cellular signaling pathways, their effects on protein aggregation remain relatively unexplored. By computationally analysing the Human Metabolome Database, we identified two endogenous metabolites, carnosine and kynurenic acid, that inhibit the aggregation of the amyloid beta peptide (Aβ) and rescue a C. elegans model of Alzheimer’s disease. We found that these metabolites act by triggering a cytosolic unfolded protein response through the transcription factor HSF-1 and downstream chaperones HSP40/J-proteins DNJ-12 and DNJ-19. These results help rationalise previous observations regarding the possible anti-ageing benefits of these metabolites by providing a mechanism for their action. Taken together, our findings provide a link between metabolite homeostasis and protein homeostasis, which could inspire preventative interventions against neurodegenerative disorders.
ScienceNature.com

A genomic surveillance framework and genotyping tool for Klebsiella pneumoniae and its related species complex

Klebsiella pneumoniae is a leading cause of antimicrobial-resistant (AMR) healthcare-associated infections, neonatal sepsis and community-acquired liver abscess, and is associated with chronic intestinal diseases. Its diversity and complex population structure pose challenges for analysis and interpretation of K. pneumoniae genome data. Here we introduce Kleborate, a tool for analysing genomes of K. pneumoniae and its associated species complex, which consolidates interrogation of key features of proven clinical importance. Kleborate provides a framework to support genomic surveillance and epidemiology in research, clinical and public health settings. To demonstrate its utility we apply Kleborate to analyse publicly available Klebsiella genomes, including clinical isolates from a pan-European study of carbapenemase-producing Klebsiella, highlighting global trends in AMR and virulence as examples of what could be achieved by applying this genomic framework within more systematic genomic surveillance efforts. We also demonstrate the application of Kleborate to detect and type K. pneumoniae from gut metagenomes.
ScienceNature.com

Social preference is maintained in mice with impaired startle reflex and glutamate/D-serine imbalance induced by chronic cerebral toxoplasmosis

Toxoplasma gondii is an opportunistic protozoan pathogen with a wide geographic distribution. The chronic phase of toxoplasmosis is often asymptomatic in humans and is characterized by tissue cysts throughout the central nervous system and muscle cells. T. gondii and other pathogens with tropism for the central nervous system are considered risk factors in the etiology of several neuropsychiatric disorders, such as schizophrenia and bipolar disorder, besides neurological diseases. Currently, it is known that cerebral toxoplasmosis increases dopamine levels in the brain and it is related to behavioral changes in animals and humans. Here we evaluate whether chronic T. gondii infection, using the cystogenic ME-49 strain, could induce behavioral alterations associated with neuropsychiatric disorders and glutamatergic neurotransmission dysfunction. We observed that the startle amplitude is reduced in the infected animals as well as glutamate and D-serine levels in prefrontal cortical and hippocampal tissue homogenates. Moreover, we did not detect alterations in social preference and spontaneous alternation despite severe motor impairment. Thus, we conclude that behavioral and cognitive aspects are maintained even though severe neural damage is observed by chronic infection of C57Bl/6 mice with the ME-49 strain.
HealthNature.com

Single-nucleus chromatin accessibility and transcriptomic characterization of Alzheimer’s disease

The gene-regulatory landscape of the brain is highly dynamic in health and disease, coordinating a menagerie of biological processes across distinct cell types. Here, we present a multi-omic single-nucleus study of 191,890 nuclei in late-stage Alzheimer’s disease (AD), accessible through our web portal, profiling chromatin accessibility and gene expression in the same biological samples and uncovering vast cellular heterogeneity. We identified cell-type-specific, disease-associated candidate cis-regulatory elements and their candidate target genes, including an oligodendrocyte-associated regulatory module containing links to APOE and CLU. We describe cis-regulatory relationships in specific cell types at a subset of AD risk loci defined by genome-wide association studies, demonstrating the utility of this multi-omic single-nucleus approach. Trajectory analysis of glial populations identified disease-relevant transcription factors, such as SREBF1, and their regulatory targets. Finally, we introduce single-nucleus consensus weighted gene coexpression analysis, a coexpression network analysis strategy robust to sparse single-cell data, and perform a systems-level analysis of the AD transcriptome.
ScienceNature.com

Calbindin regulates Kv4.1 trafficking and excitability in dentate granule cells via CaMKII-dependent phosphorylation

Experimental & Molecular Medicine (2021)Cite this article. Calbindin, a major Ca2+ buffer in dentate granule cells (GCs), plays a critical role in shaping Ca2+ signals, yet how it regulates neuronal function remains largely unknown. Here, we found that calbindin knockout (CBKO) mice exhibited dentate GC hyperexcitability and impaired pattern separation, which co-occurred with reduced K+ current due to downregulated surface expression of Kv4.1. Relatedly, manipulation of calbindin expression in HT22 cells led to changes in CaMKII activation and the level of surface localization of Kv4.1 through phosphorylation at serine 555, confirming the mechanism underlying neuronal hyperexcitability in CBKO mice. We also discovered that Ca2+ buffering capacity was significantly reduced in the GCs of Tg2576 mice to the level of CBKO GCs, and this reduction was restored to normal levels by antioxidants, suggesting that calbindin is a target of oxidative stress. Our data suggest that the regulation of CaMKII signaling by Ca2+ buffering is crucial for neuronal excitability regulation.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Parkinson’s disease multimodal imaging: F-DOPA PET, neuromelanin-sensitive and quantitative iron-sensitive MRI

Parkinson’s disease (PD) is a neurodegenerative synucleinopathy characterized by the degeneration of neuromelanin (NM)-containing dopaminergic neurons and deposition of iron in the substantia nigra (SN). How regional NM loss and iron accumulation within specific areas of SN relate to nigro-striatal dysfunction needs to be clarified. We measured dopaminergic function in pre- and postcommissural putamen by [18F]DOPA PET in 23 Parkinson’s disease patients and 23 healthy control (HC) participants in whom NM content and iron load were assessed in medial and lateral SN, respectively, by NM-sensitive and quantitative R2* MRI. Data analysis consisted of voxelwise regressions testing the group effect and its interaction with NM or iron signals. In PD patients, R2* was selectively increased in left lateral SN as compared to healthy participants, suggesting a local accumulation of iron in Parkinson’s disease. By contrast, NM signal differed between PD and HC, without specific regional specificity within SN. Dopaminergic function in posterior putamen decreased as R2* increased in lateral SN, indicating that dopaminergic function impairment progresses with iron accumulation in the SN. Dopaminergic function was also positively correlated with NM signal in lateral SN, indicating that dopaminergic function impairment progresses with depigmentation in the SN. A complex relationship was detected between R2* in the lateral SN and NM signal in the medial SN. In conclusion, multimodal imaging reveals regionally specific relationships between iron accumulation and depigmentation within the SN of Parkinson’s disease and provides in vivo insights in its neuropathology.
ScienceNature.com

A novel and effective approach to generate germline-like monoclonal antibodies by integration of phage and mammalian cell display platforms

Phage display technology allows for rapid selection of antibodies from the large repertoire of human antibody fragments displayed on phages. However, antibody fragments should be converted to IgG for biological characterizations and affinity of antibodies obtained from phage display library is frequently not sufficient for efficient use in clinical settings. Here, we describe a new approach that combines phage and mammalian cell display, enabling simultaneous affinity screening of full-length IgG antibodies. Using this strategy, we successfully obtained a novel germline-like anti-TIM-3 monoclonal antibody named m101, which was revealed to be a potent anti-TIM-3 therapeutic monoclonal antibody via in vitro and in vivo experiments, indicating its effectiveness and power. Thus, this platform can help develop new monoclonal antibody therapeutics with high affinity and low immunogenicity.
JapanNature.com

Combined landscape of single-nucleotide variants and copy number alterations in clonal hematopoiesis

Clonal hematopoiesis (CH) in apparently healthy individuals is implicated in the development of hematological malignancies (HM) and cardiovascular diseases. Previous studies of CH analyzed either single-nucleotide variants and indels (SNVs/indels) or copy number alterations (CNAs), but not both. Here, using a combination of targeted sequencing of 23 CH-related genes and array-based CNA detection of blood-derived DNA, we have delineated the landscape of CH-related SNVs/indels and CNAs in 11,234 individuals without HM from the BioBank Japan cohort, including 672 individuals with subsequent HM development, and studied the effects of these somatic alterations on mortality from HM and cardiovascular disease, as well as on hematological and cardiovascular phenotypes. The total number of both types of CH-related lesions and their clone size positively correlated with blood count abnormalities and mortality from HM. CH-related SNVs/indels and CNAs exhibited statistically significant co-occurrence in the same individuals. In particular, co-occurrence of SNVs/indels and CNAs affecting DNMT3A, TET2, JAK2 and TP53 resulted in biallelic alterations of these genes and was associated with higher HM mortality. Co-occurrence of SNVs/indels and CNAs also modulated risks for cardiovascular mortality. These findings highlight the importance of detecting both SNVs/indels and CNAs in the evaluation of CH.
ScienceNature.com

Information capacity and robustness of encoding in the medial prefrontal cortex are modulated by the bioavailability of serotonin and the time elapsed from the cue during a reward-driven task

Serotonin (5-HT) is a key neuromodulator of medial prefrontal cortex (mPFC) functions. Pharmacological manipulation of systemic 5-HT bioavailability alters the electrical activity of mPFC neurons. However, 5-HT modulation at the population level is not well characterized. In the present study, we made single neuron extracellular recordings in the mPFC of rats performing an operant conditioning task, and analyzed the effect of systemic administration of fluoxetine (a selective serotonin reuptake inhibitor) on the information encoded in the firing activity of the neural population. Chronic (longer than 15 days), but not acute (less than 15 days), fluoxetine administration reduced the firing rate of mPFC neurons. Moreover, fluoxetine treatment enhanced pairwise entropy but diminished noise correlation and redundancy in the information encoded, thus showing how mPFC differentially encodes information as a function of 5-HT bioavailability. Information about the occurrence of the reward-predictive stimulus was maximized during reward consumption, around 3 to 4 s after the presentation of the cue, and it was higher under chronic fluoxetine treatment. However, the encoded information was less robust to noise corruption when compared to control conditions.
WildlifeNature.com

Rhizobacteria from ‘flowering desert’ events contribute to the mitigation of water scarcity stress during tomato seedling germination and growth

Tomato (Solanum lycopersicum L.) is an important vegetable cultivated around the world. Under field conditions, tomato can be negatively affected by water scarcity in arid and semiarid regions. The application of native plant growth-promoting rhizobacteria (PGPR) isolated from arid environments has been proposed as an inoculant to mitigate abiotic stresses in plants. In this study, we evaluated rhizobacteria from Cistanthe longiscapa (syn Calandrinia litoralis and Calandrinia longiscapa), a representative native plant of flowering desert (FD) events (Atacama Desert, Chile), to determine their ability to reduce water scarcity stress on tomato seedlings. The isolated bacterial strains were characterized with respect to their PGPR traits, including P solubilization, 1-aminocyclopropane-1-carboxylate deaminase activity, and tryptophan-induced auxin and exopolysaccharide production. Three PGPR consortia were formulated with isolated Bacillus strains and then applied to tomato seeds, and then, the seedlings were exposed to different levels of water limitations. In general, tomato seeds and seedlings inoculated with the PGPR consortia presented significantly (P ≤ 0.05) greater plant growth (48 to 60 cm of height and 171 to 214 g of weight) and recovery rates (88 to 100%) compared with those without inoculation (37 to 51 cm of height; 146 to 197 g of fresh weight; 54 to 92% of recovery) after exposure to a lack of irrigation over different time intervals (24, 72 and 120 h) before transplantation. Our results revealed the effectiveness of the formulated PGPR consortia from FD to improve the performance of inoculated seeds and seedlings subjected to water scarcity; thus, the use of these consortia can represent an alternative approach for farmers facing drought events and water scarcity associated with climate change in semiarid and arid regions worldwide.
ScienceNature.com

Structural mechanism of heat-induced opening of a temperature-sensitive TRP channel

Nature Structural & Molecular Biology (2021)Cite this article. Numerous physiological functions rely on distinguishing temperature through temperature-sensitive transient receptor potential channels (thermo-TRPs). Although the function of thermo-TRPs has been studied extensively, structural determination of their heat- and cold-activated states has remained a challenge. Here, we present cryo-EM structures of the nanodisc-reconstituted wild-type mouse TRPV3 in three distinct conformations: closed, heat-activated sensitized and open states. The heat-induced transformations of TRPV3 are accompanied by changes in the secondary structure of the S2-S3 linker and the N and C termini and represent a conformational wave that links these parts of the protein to a lipid occupying the vanilloid binding site. State-dependent differences in the behavior of bound lipids suggest their active role in thermo-TRP temperature-dependent gating. Our structural data, supported by physiological recordings and molecular dynamics simulations, provide an insight for understanding the molecular mechanism of temperature sensing.
HealthNature.com

An increase in VGF expression through a rapid, transcription-independent, autofeedback mechanism improves cognitive function

The release of neuropeptides from dense core vesicles (DCVs) modulates neuronal activity and plays a critical role in cognitive function and emotion. The granin family is considered a master regulator of DCV biogenesis and the release of DCV cargo molecules. The expression of the VGF protein (nonacronymic), a secreted neuropeptide precursor that also belongs to the extended granin family, has been previously shown to be induced in the brain by hippocampus-dependent learning, and its downregulation is mechanistically linked to neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s disease and other mood disorders. Currently, whether changes in translational efficiency of Vgf and other granin mRNAs may be associated and regulated with learning associated neural activity remains largely unknown. Here, we show that either contextual fear memory training or the administration of TLQP-62, a peptide derived from the C-terminal region of the VGF precursor, acutely increases the translation of VGF and other granin proteins, such as CgB and Scg2, via an mTOR-dependent signaling pathway in the absence of measurable increases in mRNA expression. Luciferase-based reporter assays confirmed that the 3′-untranslated region (3′UTR) of the Vgf mRNA represses VGF translation. Consistently, the truncation of the endogenous Vgf mRNA 3′UTR results in substantial increases in VGF protein expression both in cultured primary neurons and in brain tissues from knock in mice expressing a 3′UTR-truncation mutant encoded by the modified Vgf gene. Importantly, Vgf 3′UTR-truncated mice exhibit enhanced memory performance and reduced anxiety- and depression-like behaviors. Our results therefore reveal a rapid, transcription-independent induction of VGF and other granin proteins after learning that are triggered by the VGF-derived peptide TLQP-62. Our findings suggest that the rapid, positive feedforward increase in the synthesis of granin family proteins might be a general mechanism to replenish DCV cargo molecules that have been released in response to neuronal activation and is crucial for memory function and mood stability.

Comments / 0

Community Policy