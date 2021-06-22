Impact of a bacterial consortium on the soil bacterial community structure and maize (Zea mays L.) cultivation

Podocytes are a key component of the glomerular filtration barrier, and its dysfunction and eventual loss drive glomerular disease progression. Recent research has demonstrated the importance of podocyte cross-talk with other glomerular cells, such as glomerular endothelial cells (GECs), in both glomerular homeostasis and in disease settings. However, how GECs are affected globally by podocyte injury and loss in disease settings remains unclear. Therefore, to characterize the molecular changes occurring in GECs in response to the podocyte loss, we performed the transcriptomic profiling of isolated GECs after diphtheria toxin (DT)-mediated podocyte depletion in transgenic mice with podocyte-specific human DT receptor and endothelial-specific enhanced yellow fluorescent protein (EYFP) expression. DT administration led to nearly 40% of podocyte loss with the development of glomerulosclerosis. Differential gene expression analysis of isolated GECs in the diseased mice showed significant changes in pathways related to cell adhesion and actin cytoskeleton, proliferation, and angiogenesis, as well as apoptosis and cell death. However, quantification of EYFP + GECs indicated that there was a reduction in GECs in the diseased mice, suggesting that despite the ongoing proliferation, the concomitant injury and the activation of cell death program results in their overall net loss. The upstream regulator analysis strongly indicated the involvement of p53, TGF-β1, and TNF-α as key mediators of the molecular changes occurring in GECs in the diseased mice. Our findings demonstrate significant molecular changes in GECs as a secondary consequence of podocyte loss and provide a valuable resource for further in-depth analysis of potential glomerular cross-talk mediators.