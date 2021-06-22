Cancel
Wildlife

Impact of a bacterial consortium on the soil bacterial community structure and maize (Zea mays L.) cultivation

By Laura N. Afanador-Barajas, Yendi E. Navarro-Noya, Marco L. Luna-Guido, Luc Dendooven
Nature.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMicroorganisms are often applied as biofertilizer to crops to stimulate plant growth, increase yields and reduce inorganic N application. The survival and proliferation of these allochthonous microorganisms in soil is a necessary requisite for them to promote plant growth. We applied a sterilized or unsterilized not commercialized bacterial consortium mixed with cow manure leachate used by a farmer as biofertilizer to maize (Zea mays L.) in a greenhouse experiment, while maize development and the bacterial community structure was determined just before the biofertilizer was applied a first time (day 44), after three applications (day 89) and after six application at the end of the experiment (day 130). Application of sterilized or unsterilized biofertilizer with pH 4.3 and 864 mg NH4+-N kg−1 had no significant effect on maize growth. The application of the biofertilizer dominated by Lactobacillus (relative abundance 11.90%) or the sterilized biofertilizer changed the relative abundance of a limited number of bacterial groups, i.e. Delftia, Halomonas, Lactobacillus and Stenotrophomonas, without altering significantly the bacterial community structure. Cultivation of maize, however, affected significantly the bacterial community structure, which showed large significant variations over time in the cultivated and uncultivated soil. It was concluded that the bacteria applied as a biofertilizer had only a limited effect on the relative abundance of these groups in uncultivated or soil cultivated with maize.

www.nature.com
#Soil Management#Soil Structure#Maize#Soil Salinity#Inorganic N#N2o
Public HealthNature.com

Detection of Begomovirus in chilli and tomato plants using functionalized gold nanoparticles

Begomoviruses are a major class of Geminiviruses that affects most dicotyledonous plants and causes heavy economic losses to farmers. Early detection of begomovirus is essential to control the spread of the disease and prevent loss. Many available detection methods like ELISA, immunosorbent electron microscopy, PCR or qPCR require expertise in handling sophisticated instruments, complex data interpretation and costlier chemicals, enzymes or antibodies. Hence there is a need for a simpler detection method, here we report the development of a visual detection method based on functionalized gold nanoparticles (AuNP assay). The assay was able to detect up to 500 ag/µl of begomoviral DNA (pTZCCPp3, a clone carrying partial coat protein gene) suspended in MilliQ water. Screening of chilli plants for begomoviral infection by PCR (Deng primers) and AuNP assay showed that AuNP assay (77.7%) was better than PCR (49.4%). The AuNP assay with clccpi1 probe was able to detect begomoviral infection in chilli, tomato, common bean, green gram and black gram plants which proved the utility and versatility of the AuNP assay. The specificity of the assay was demonstrated by testing with total DNA from different plants that are not affected by begomoviruses.
ScienceNature.com

Fructose drives mitochondrial metabolic reprogramming in podocytes via Hmgcs2-stimulated fatty acid degradation

Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy volume 6, Article number: 253 (2021) Cite this article. The increasing consumption of dietary fructose has been proposed as a major contributor to metabolic syndrome, which promotes glomerular podocyte injury and proteinuria.1 Mitochondria are the key organelles for cellular bioenergetics to maintain energy homeostasis and gluconeogenesis.2 Mitochondrial damage may be linked to kidney diseases, in particular glomerular nephropathy.3 Our previous study showed that high fructose disturbed homeostasis of glycolipid metabolism in rat kidney and cultured differentiated podocytes.4 However, the mechanisms underlying high fructose-induced mitochondria dysfunction in glomerular podocyte injury are not well understood.
HealthNature.com

Mortality among patients with sepsis associated with a bispectral electroencephalography (BSEEG) score

We have previously developed a bispectral electroencephalography (BSEEG) device, which was shown to be effective in detecting delirium and predicting patient outcomes. In this study we aimed to apply the BSEEG approach for a sepsis. This was a retrospective cohort study conducted at a single center. Sepsis-positive cases were identified based on retrospective chart review. EEG raw data and calculated BSEEG scores were obtained in the previous studies. The relationship between BSEEG scores and sepsis was analyzed, as well as the relationship among sepsis, BSEEG score, and mortality. Data were analyzed from 628 patients. The BSEEG score from the first encounter (1st BSEEG) showed a significant difference between patients with and without sepsis (p = 0.0062), although AUC was very small indicating that it is not suitable for detection purpose. Sepsis patients with high BSEEG scores showed the highest mortality, and non-sepsis patients with low BSEEG scores showed the lowest mortality. Mortality of non-sepsis patients with high BSEEG scores was as bad as that of sepsis patients with low BSEEG scores. Even adjusting for age, gender, comorbidity, and sepsis status, BSEEG remained a significant predictor of mortality (p = 0.008). These data are demonstrating its usefulness as a potential tool for identification of patients at high risk and management of sepsis.
CancerScience Now

Fe-S cofactors in the SARS-CoV-2 RNA-dependent RNA polymerase are potential antiviral targets

Severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), the causal agent of COVID-19, uses an RNA-dependent RNA polymerase (RdRp) for the replication of its genome and the transcription of its genes. We found that the catalytic subunit of the RdRp, nsp12, ligates two iron-sulfur metal cofactors in sites that were modeled as zinc centers in the available cryo–electron microscopy structures of the RdRp complex. These metal binding sites are essential for replication and for interaction with the viral helicase. Oxidation of the clusters by the stable nitroxide TEMPOL caused their disassembly, potently inhibited the RdRp, and blocked SARS-CoV-2 replication in cell culture. These iron-sulfur clusters thus serve as cofactors for the SARS-CoV-2 RdRp and are targets for therapy of COVID-19.
ChemistryNature.com

Phase management in single-crystalline vanadium dioxide beams

A systematic study of various metal-insulator transition (MIT) associated phases of VO2, including metallic R phase and insulating phases (T, M1, M2), is required to uncover the physics of MIT and trigger their promising applications. Here, through an oxide inhibitor-assisted stoichiometry engineering, we show that all the insulating phases can be selectively stabilized in single-crystalline VO2 beams at room temperature. The stoichiometry engineering strategy also provides precise spatial control of the phase configurations in as-grown VO2 beams at the submicron-scale, introducing a fresh concept of phase transition route devices. For instance, the combination of different phase transition routes at the two sides of VO2 beams gives birth to a family of single-crystalline VO2 actuators with highly improved performance and functional diversity. This work provides a substantial understanding of the stoichiometry-temperature phase diagram and a stoichiometry engineering strategy for the effective phase management of VO2.
ScienceNature.com

Digital printing of a novel electrode for stable flexible organic solar cells with a power conversion efficiency of 8.5%

Poly(3,4-ethylenedioxythiophene) polystyrene sulfonate (PEDOT:PSS) mixed with single-wall nanotubes (SWNTs) (10:1) and doped with (0.1 M) perchloric acid (HClO4) in a solution-processed film, working as an excellent thin transparent conducting film (TCF) in organic solar cells, was investigated. This new electrode structure can be an outstanding substitute for conventional indium tin oxide (ITO) for applications in flexible solar cells due to the potential of attaining high transparency with enhanced conductivity, good flexibility, and good durability via a low-cost process over a large area. In addition, solution-processed vanadium oxide (VOx) doped with a small amount of PEDOT-PSS(PH1000) can be applied as a hole transport layer (HTL) for achieving high efficiency and stability. From these viewpoints, we investigate the benefit of using printed SWNTs-PEDOT-PSS doped with HClO4 as a transparent conducting electrode in a flexible organic solar cell. Additionally, we applied a VOx-PEDOT-PSS thin film as a hole transporting layer and a blend of PTB7 (polythieno[3,4-b] thiophene/benzodithiophene): PC71BM (phenyl-C71-butyric acid methyl ester) as an active layer in devices. Zinc oxide (ZnO) nanoparticles were applied as an electron transport layer and Ag was used as the top electrode. The proposed solar cell structure showed an enhancement in short-circuit current, power conversion efficiency, and stability relative to a conventional cell based on ITO. This result suggests a great carrier injection throughout the interfacial layer, high conductivity and transparency, as well as firm adherence for the new electrode.
CancerNature.com

LncRNA RCAT1 promotes tumor progression and metastasis via miR-214-5p/E2F2 axis in renal cell carcinoma

Renal cell carcinoma is the second malignant tumors in the urinary system with high mortality and morbidity. Increasing evidence suggests that long non-coding RNAs (lncRNAs) play critical roles in tumor development and progression. In the current study, based on the publicly available data obtained from GEO and TCGA database, we identified five prognosis-related lncRNAs with the ability to predict the prognosis of patients with renal cell carcinoma. Among them, the uncharacterized and upregulated lncRNA RCAT1 (renal cancer-associated transcript 1) was identified as the key lncRNA. Our data further revealed that the expression of lncRNA RCAT1 was significantly upregulated in renal cell carcinoma tissues and cells. Gain-of-function and loss-of-function studies showed that lncRNA RCAT1 promoted cell proliferation, migration, and invasion in vitro and in vivo. Furthermore, we verified that lncRNA RCAT1 could abundantly sponge miR-214-5p, which served as a tumor suppressor in renal cell carcinoma. Significantly, miR-214-5p overexpression could attenuate the promotion of cell proliferation and metastasis induced by lncRNA RCAT1. Moreover, we found that E2F2 was a direct target of miR-214-5p, and lncRNA RCAT1 could protect E2F2 from miR-214-5p-mediated degradation. Taken together, our findings suggested that lncRNA RCAT1 could enhance the malignant phenotype of renal cell carcinoma cells by modulating miR‐214‐5p/E2F2 axis, and lncRNA RCAT1 might be a novel prognostic biomarker and a potential therapeutic target for renal cell carcinoma.
CancerNature.com

Effective silencing of miR-126 after ischemic stroke by means of intravenous α-tocopherol–conjugated heteroduplex oligonucleotide in mice

Brain endothelial cells (BECs) are involved in the pathogenesis of ischemic stroke. Recently, several microRNAs (miRNAs) in BECs were reported to regulate the endothelial function in ischemic brain. Therefore, modulation of miRNAs in BECs by a therapeutic oligonucleotide to inhibit miRNA (antimiR) could be a useful strategy for treating ischemic stroke. However, few attempts have been made to achieve this strategy via systemic route due to lack of efficient delivery-method toward BECs. Here, we have developed a new technology for delivering an antimiR into BECs and silencing miRNAs in BECs, using a mouse ischemic stroke model. We designed a heteroduplex oligonucleotide, comprising an antimiR against miRNA-126 (miR-126) known as the endothelial-specific miRNA and its complementary RNA, conjugated to α-tocopherol as a delivery ligand (Toc-HDO targeting miR-126). Intravenous administration of Toc-HDO targeting miR-126 remarkably suppressed miR-126 expression in ischemic brain of the model mice. In addition, we showed that Toc-HDO targeting miR-126 was delivered into BECs more efficiently than the parent antimiR in ischemic brain, and that it was delivered more effectively in ischemic brain than non-ischemic brain of this model mice. Our study highlights the potential of this technology as a new clinical therapeutic option for ischemic stroke.
ScienceNature.com

In vitro protein digestibility and biochemical characteristics of soaked, boiled and fermented soybeans

Protein digestibility of soybean obtained from the main manufacturing steps for natto, such as soaking (soaked soybeans ‘S’), boiling (boiled soybeans ‘B’), and fermentation (fermented soybeans ‘F’), was examined in this study. Biochemical indices for the processed soybeans from each manufacturing step and those digested fractions by simulated in vitro gastrointestinal digestion were also evaluated. The result showed a significant (P < 0.05) increase in the protein digestibility of B (48.71 ± 0.04%) and F (50.21 ± 0.45%) compared to that of S (20.58 ± 0.25%), accompanying the accumulation of small protein sub-fractions and essential amino acids. Besides, antioxidant activity indices of all digested fractions increased around two to fourfold at the end of the simulated digestion. F showed a consistently increasing trend when the digestion stage progressed and maximum values overall at the final digestion stage. Soybeans from fermentation step showed higher protein digestibility and indispensable amino acids as well as potential bioactivities than those from boiling and soaking step. The results demonstrated that manufacturing steps improved nutritional values of soybean protein, such as bioavailability of amino acids and certain bioactivities.
PhysicsNature.com

Anomalous and anisotropic nonlinear susceptibility in the proximate Kitaev magnet α-RuCl

The leading order nonlinear (NL) susceptibility, χ3, in a paramagnet is negative and diverges as T → 0. This divergence is destroyed when spins correlate and the NL response provides unique insights into magnetic order. Dimensionality, exchange interaction, and preponderance of quantum effects all imprint their signatures in the NL magnetic response. Here, we study the NL susceptibilities in the proximate Kitaev magnet α-RuCl3, which differs from the expected antiferromagnetic behavior. For T < Tc = 7.5 K and field B in the ab-plane, we obtain contrasting NL responses in low (<2 T) and high field regions. For low fields, the NL behavior is dominated by a quadratic response (positive χ2), which shows a rapid rise below Tc. This large χ2 > 0 implies a broken sublattice symmetry of magnetic order at low temperatures. Classical Monte Carlo (CMC) simulations in the standard K − H − Γ model secure such a quadratic B dependence of M, only for T ≈ Tc with χ2 being zero as T → 0. It is also zero for all temperatures in exact diagonalization calculations. On the other hand, we find an exclusive cubic term (χ3) that describes the high field NL behavior well. χ3 is large and positive both below and above Tc crossing zero only for T > 50 K. In contrast, for B ∥ c-axis, no separate low/high field behaviors are measured and only a much smaller χ3 is apparent.
ChemistryNature.com

Observation of negative capacitance in antiferroelectric PbZrO Films

Negative capacitance effect in ferroelectric materials provides a solution to the energy dissipation problem induced by Boltzmann distribution of electrons in conventional electronics. Here, we discover that besides ferroelectrics, the antiferroelectrics based on Landau switches also have intrinsic negative capacitance effect. We report both the static and transient negative capacitance effect in antiferroelectric PbZrO3 films and reveal its possible physical origin. The capacitance of the capacitor of the PbZrO3 and paraelectric heterostructure is demonstrated to be larger than that of the isolated paraelectric capacitor at room temperature, indicating the existence of the static negative capacitance. The opposite variation trends of the voltage and charge transients in a circuit of the PbZrO3 capacitor in series with an external resistor demonstrate the existence of transient negative capacitance effect. Strikingly, four negative capacitance effects are observed in the antiferroelectric system during one cycle scan of voltage pulses, different from the ferroelectric counterpart with two negative capacitance effects. The polarization vector mapping, electric field and free energy analysis reveal the rich local regions of negative capacitance effect with the negative dP/dE and (δ2G)⁄(δD2), producing stronger negative capacitance effect. The observation of negative capacitance effect in antiferroelectric films significantly extends the range of its potential application and reduces the power dissipation further.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Analysis of diagnostic delay and its influencing factors in patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease: a cross-sectional study

To explore the status of diagnostic delay and to clarify its potentially influencing factors in patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). A cross-sectional study was conducted in a Chinese tertiary hospital between July 2019 and February 2020. A total of 408 eligible outpatients with COPD were recruited, and relevant data were collected in the form of questionnaires. Diagnostic delay was compared among different characteristics using the Wilcoxon test and Kruskal–Wallis H test. Multivariable linear regression analysis was performed to determine the factors related to diagnostic delay. The median (interquartile range [IQR]) duration of diagnostic delay was 230 (50–720) days. The proportions of COPD patients who chose tertiary, secondary, and first-level hospitals for the first visit were 53.7%, 29.9%, and 16.4%, respectively. Additionally, the proportions of patients who underwent pulmonary function tests for the first visit in tertiary, secondary, and first-level hospitals were 74.0%, 24.6%, and 1.5% (p < 0.001), respectively. In terms of characteristics related to diagnostic delay, there was a significant difference in residence, resident manner, COPD assessment test (CAT) score, modified Medical British Research Council (mMRC) dyspnea scale, age, forced expiratory volume in one second (FEV1) % predicted, and years of education (all p < 0.01). Linear regression analysis showed that significant predictors of diagnostic delay included FEV1% predicted (p < 0.05), resident manner (p < 0.001), and years of education (p < 0.01). Our study indicates that varying degrees of diagnostic delay may exist in patients with COPD. Measures are needed to intervene in the potential factors associated with diagnostic delay.
HealthNature.com

mTORC1 activity regulates post-translational modifications of glycine decarboxylase to modulate glycine metabolism and tumorigenesis

Glycine decarboxylase (GLDC) is a key enzyme of glycine cleavage system that converts glycine into one-carbon units. GLDC is commonly up-regulated and plays important roles in many human cancers. Whether and how GLDC is regulated by post-translational modifications is unknown. Here we report that mechanistic target of rapamycin complex 1 (mTORC1) signal inhibits GLDC acetylation at lysine (K) 514 by inducing transcription of the deacetylase sirtuin 3 (SIRT3). Upon inhibition of mTORC1, the acetyltransferase acetyl-CoA acetyltransferase 1 (ACAT1) catalyzes GLDC K514 acetylation. This acetylation of GLDC impairs its enzymatic activity. In addition, this acetylation of GLDC primes for its K33-linked polyubiquitination at K544 by the ubiquitin ligase NF-X1, leading to its degradation by the proteasomal pathway. Finally, we find that GLDC K514 acetylation inhibits glycine catabolism, pyrimidines synthesis and glioma tumorigenesis. Our finding reveals critical roles of post-translational modifications of GLDC in regulation of its enzymatic activity, glycine metabolism and tumorigenesis, and provides potential targets for therapeutics of cancers such as glioma.
ScienceNature.com

Global transcriptomic changes in glomerular endothelial cells in mice with podocyte depletion and glomerulosclerosis

Podocytes are a key component of the glomerular filtration barrier, and its dysfunction and eventual loss drive glomerular disease progression. Recent research has demonstrated the importance of podocyte cross-talk with other glomerular cells, such as glomerular endothelial cells (GECs), in both glomerular homeostasis and in disease settings. However, how GECs are affected globally by podocyte injury and loss in disease settings remains unclear. Therefore, to characterize the molecular changes occurring in GECs in response to the podocyte loss, we performed the transcriptomic profiling of isolated GECs after diphtheria toxin (DT)-mediated podocyte depletion in transgenic mice with podocyte-specific human DT receptor and endothelial-specific enhanced yellow fluorescent protein (EYFP) expression. DT administration led to nearly 40% of podocyte loss with the development of glomerulosclerosis. Differential gene expression analysis of isolated GECs in the diseased mice showed significant changes in pathways related to cell adhesion and actin cytoskeleton, proliferation, and angiogenesis, as well as apoptosis and cell death. However, quantification of EYFP + GECs indicated that there was a reduction in GECs in the diseased mice, suggesting that despite the ongoing proliferation, the concomitant injury and the activation of cell death program results in their overall net loss. The upstream regulator analysis strongly indicated the involvement of p53, TGF-β1, and TNF-α as key mediators of the molecular changes occurring in GECs in the diseased mice. Our findings demonstrate significant molecular changes in GECs as a secondary consequence of podocyte loss and provide a valuable resource for further in-depth analysis of potential glomerular cross-talk mediators.
WildlifeNature.com

Stratigraphy of stable isotope ratios and leaf structure within an African rainforest canopy with implications for primate isotope ecology

The canopy effect describes vertical variation in the isotope ratios of carbon (δ13C), oxygen (δ18O) and partially nitrogen (δ15N) within plants throughout a closed canopy forest, and may facilitate the study of canopy feeding niches in arboreal primates. However, the nuanced relationship between leaf height, sunlight exposure and the resulting variation in isotope ratios and leaf mass per area (LMA) has not been documented for an African rainforest. Here, we present δ13C, δ18O and δ15N values of leaves (n = 321) systematically collected from 58 primate food plants throughout the canopy (0.3 to 42 m) in Côte d’Ivoire, West Africa. Besides leaf sample height and light availability, we measured leaf nitrogen and carbon content (%N, %C), as well as LMA (n = 214) to address the plants’ vertical resource allocations. We found significant variation in δ13C, δ18O and δ15N, as well as LMA in response to height in combination with light availability and tree species, with low canopy leaves depleted in 13C, 18O and 15N and slightly higher in %N compared to higher canopy strata. While this vertical isotopic variation was not well reflected in the δ13C and δ15N of arboreal primates from this forest, it did correspond well to primate δ18O values.
WildlifeNature.com

Metabolic flexibility of aerobic methanotrophs under anoxic conditions in Arctic lake sediments

Methane (CH4) emissions from Arctic lakes are a large and growing source of greenhouse gas to the atmosphere with critical implications for global climate. Because Arctic lakes are ice covered for much of the year, understanding the metabolic flexibility of methanotrophs under anoxic conditions would aid in characterizing the mechanisms responsible for limiting CH4 emissions from high-latitude regions. Using sediments from an active CH4 seep in Lake Qalluuraq, Alaska, we conducted DNA-based stable isotope probing (SIP) in anoxic mesocosms and found that aerobic Gammaproteobacterial methanotrophs dominated in assimilating CH4. Aerobic methanotrophs were also detected down to 70 cm deep in sediments at the seep site, where anoxic conditions persist. Metagenomic analyses of the heavy DNA from 13CH4-SIP incubations showed that these aerobic methanotrophs had the capacity to generate intermediates such as methanol, formaldehyde, and formate from CH4 oxidation and to oxidize formaldehyde in the tetrahydromethanopterin (H4MPT)-dependent pathway under anoxic conditions. The high levels of Fe present in sediments, combined with Fe and CH4 profiles in the persistent CH4 seep site, suggested that oxidation of CH4, or, more specifically, its intermediates such as methanol and formaldehyde might be coupled to iron reduction. Aerobic methanotrophs also possessed genes associated with nitrogen and hydrogen metabolism, which might provide potentially alternative energy conservation options under anoxic conditions. These results expand the known metabolic spectrum of aerobic methanotrophs under anoxic conditions and necessitate the re-assessment of the mechanisms underlying CH4 oxidation in the Arctic, especially under lakes that experience extended O2 limitations during ice cover.
ChemistryNature.com

A mechanochromic donor-acceptor torsional spring

Mechanochromic polymers are intriguing materials that allow to sense force of specimens under load. Most mechanochromic systems rely on covalent bond scission and hence are two-state systems with optically distinct “on” and “off” states where correlating force with wavelength is usually not possible. Translating force of different magnitude with gradually different wavelength of absorption or emission would open up new possibilities to map and understand force distributions in polymeric materials. Here, we present a mechanochromic donor-acceptor (DA) torsional spring that undergoes force-induced planarization during uniaxial elongation leading to red-shifted absorption and emission spectra. The DA spring is based on ortho-substituted diketopyrrolopyrrole (o-DPP). Covalent incorporation of o-DPP into a rigid yet ductile polyphenylene matrix allows to transduce sufficiently large stress to the DA spring. The mechanically induced deflection from equilibrium geometry of the DA spring is theoretically predicted, in agreement with experiments, and is fully reversible upon stress release.
ChemistryNature.com

Corrosion of ternary borosilicate glass in acidic solution studied in operando by fluid-cell Raman spectroscopy

Fluid-cell Raman spectroscopy is a space and time-resolving application allowing in operando studies of dynamic processes during solution–solid interactions. A currently heavily debated example is the corrosion mechanism of borosilicate glasses, which are the favoured material for the immobilization of high-level nuclear waste. With an upgraded fluid-cell lid design made entirely from the glass sample itself, we present the polymerization of the surface alteration layer over time in an initially acidic environment, including the differentiation between pore and surface-adsorbed water within it. Our results support an interface-coupled dissolution-precipitation model, which opposes traditional ion-exchange models for the corrosion mechanism. A sound description of the corrosion mechanism is essential for reliable numerical models to predict the corrosion rate of nuclear waste glasses during long-term storage in a geological repository.
ScienceNature.com

Biallelic variants in PCDHGC4 cause a novel neurodevelopmental syndrome with progressive microcephaly, seizures, and joint anomalies

We aimed to define a novel autosomal recessive neurodevelopmental disorder, characterize its clinical features, and identify the underlying genetic cause for this condition. We performed a detailed clinical characterization of 19 individuals from nine unrelated, consanguineous families with a neurodevelopmental disorder. We used genome/exome sequencing approaches, linkage and cosegregation analyses to identify disease-causing variants, and we performed three-dimensional molecular in silico analysis to predict causality of variants where applicable.
ChemistryNature.com

Effect of nonuniform perpendicular anisotropy in ferromagnetic resonance spectra in magnetic nanorings

The high frequency dynamic behaviors of magnetic nanorings with variable anisotropy along their radius have been studied using micromagnetic simulations. The dynamic susceptibility spectrum and spatial localization of the ferromagnetic resonance modes are investigated by varying anisotropy gradients in nanorings of 200 nm of external radius, with different internal radii. Both the resonant frequencies and the number of peaks depend on the lower energy magnetization configuration which in turn is a function of anisotropy gradients. Besides, it is shown that the effects of the anisotropy gradient are relevant even for the narrowest ring of 10 nm wide. The idea of controlling frequencies by modifying the anisotropy gradients of the system suggests the possibility of using these nanostructures in potential magnetic controllable frequency devices.

