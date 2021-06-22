A rabbi was having trouble with his vision. So, he created a Braille Sefer Torah
PITTSBURGH — Rabbi Lenny Sarko had a problem that was threatening to derail his career. After spending years as an environmental scientist creating recycling systems for corporations nationwide, Rabbi Sarko realized he was done with all the travel and decided to pursue a job related to his one true passion: Judaism. That was 15 years ago, and since then, he has been embedded with synagogues in Indiana; Tampa, Florida, and Columbus, Ohio, before landing at Congregation Emanu-El Israel in Greensburg, Pennsylvania, where has been for the last two years.www.arcamax.com