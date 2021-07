About a year ago, as I was scrolling through my Twitter feed, I saw a tweet that made me stop dead in my tracks: By 2050, there will be more plastic in the ocean than there are fish. The tweet was accompanied by an image of Juhu Beach in Mumbai, India, the shore completely littered with the muddy remnants of plastic bags and bottles. I could not fathom that such a grim reality for our planet could manifest so soon.