Plans to fell two lines of mature elm trees along a road on the Isle of Man to allow the construction of a new driveway to a farm have been strongly criticised by local people and wildlife experts.The Manx Wildlife Trust described the elm tree tunnel, on a road in St Marks, as being an “internationally important tree landmark”, and said it was one of Europe’s last elm tree tunnels.A petition calling on the government to step in to save the trees has been signed over 11,000 times in just 20 hours.Mature elm trees are rare in the UK due...