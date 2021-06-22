HappyDay: ‘Having a Roadmap is Key’

In my last post within this series, I looked at roadmaps and how to build them in an agile environment. In this post I will share with you more the type of roadmaps I like to build. Following on from my last post, I received lots of questions around “dates” and maintenance of the roadmap, and while there are many ways to “skin a cat” as they say, I thought it would be best to write about the much-needed evolution of the roadmap.