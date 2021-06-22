Deadline Extended Seeking Local Non-Profits for Collective Cannabis Branding, Marketing

Press release from the Mendocino Cannabis Alliance:. There is a very active public conversation happening around two different referendums related to the Commercial Cannabis Activities Ordinance (Chapter 22.18) adopted by the Mendocino County Board of Supervisors (BOS) on June 22, 2021. One referendum seeks to nullify Chapter 22.18 completely, while the other seeks to remove the provision allowing large-scale expansion. MCA appreciates and shares the concern around large-scale expansion up to 10% on AG and qualifying Rangeland parcels, but believes that both referendums endanger the existing licensed businesses in Phase 1 and 2 by threatening to revoke or suspend the recently adopted discretionary land-use permit program. Therefore, in order to protect the interests of our members, and all existing legal cannabis cultivation businesses, MCA is strongly opposed to both referendums.