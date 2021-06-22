Cancel
Humboldt County, CA

Deadline Extended Seeking Local Non-Profits for Collective Cannabis Branding, Marketing

By Kym Kemp
kymkemp.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Humboldt County cannabis industry for many decades has been a significant economic driver locally, and as cannabis emerges as a statewide industry the county is looking at ways to maintain a competitive advantage to preserve and strengthen the regional brand. To achieve this goal, the county has issued a Request for Proposals (RFP) seeking qualified local non-profits to work with staff on developing a marketing strategy for a distinct national and industry “branding initiative” for Humboldt County-grown cannabis along with local cannabis-related products and services. The deadline for the RFP has been extended to Friday, July 30.

