With the design and location of the supposed sheltering site for the homeless on airport property, the current city leadership demonstrates that they are not only evil, but incompetent at being evil. I encourage every citizen to go out there and take a look. Even though on airport property, it is not “at the airport” but in a remote and barren field off of Hicks Lane. Drive out Hicks a ways and look far off in the distance for that speck of a white tent and you will see that this is not a sheltering place but a concentration camp. It is miles from the nearest store, utterly devoid of any shade or softness.