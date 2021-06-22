Cancel
Sky, Adobe team with Kick it Out to launch second year of The Edit

Sky and Adobe have announced the topic for the second year of The Edit, a programme for schools to help close the digital divide by improving the digital and media literacy skills of young people across the UK & Ireland. For this year’s competition Sky and Adobe have teamed up with Kick it Out to challenge students to create a compelling news story celebrating their heroes who have fought for a more equal society. This education partnership is part of the £3million investment package which Sky committed to Kick it Out last year.

